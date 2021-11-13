Fresh snow covers Parliament Hill in 2010, during the prime ministership of Stephen Harper. Nanos Research has been tracking Canadians' confidence in government on a range of issues since 2012, three years before the Harper Conservatives' defeat.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Nik Nanos is the chief data scientist at Nanos Research, a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington and the official pollster for The Globe and Mail and CTV News.

Coming out of a pandemic, you would think that Canadians might have a more positive view of the role of government as a force for good.

Massive stimulus was pumped into the economy. Cheques were put in the hands of citizens. Businesses were supported to weather the storm. Vaccinations were procured and distributed quickly and as a country Canada has among the highest jab rates in the world. Economic risk was managed, and our health care system was resilient.

One would think that a minority federal Liberal government that oversaw such a pandemic response would be rewarded with a majority mandate. Instead: No majority government, no political honeymoon, Canadians sent the Liberals back to the political drawing board.

Research completed right after the federal election suggests that if the pandemic was an opportunity to showcase the role of government as a force for good, the positive feelings expressed by Canadians regarding the early response did not last. We are now entering a “winter of political discontent.”

Confidence in government Per cent of respondents who answered ‘confident’ or ‘somewhat confident’ Harper years Trudeau years Keeping a strong health care system Protecting our environment 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Being energy self- sufficient Government balancing budgets 75 75 50 50 25 25 N/A 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Canada's role in international affairs Protecting our borders 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Improving the quality of life in reserves Fighting terrorism 75 75 50 50 25 25 N/A N/A 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Preserving social programs Encouraging Canadian culture 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Managing pressures of an aging population Creating jobs 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH Confidence in government Per cent of respondents who answered ‘confident’ or ‘somewhat confident’ Harper years Trudeau years Keeping a strong health care system Protecting our environment 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Being energy self- sufficient Government balancing budgets 75 75 50 50 25 25 N/A 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Canada's role in international affairs Protecting our borders 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Improving the quality of life in reserves Fighting terrorism 75 75 50 50 25 25 N/A N/A 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Preserving social programs Encouraging Canadian culture 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Managing pressures of an aging population Creating jobs 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH Confidence in government Per cent of respondents who answered ‘confident’ or ‘somewhat confident’ Harper years Trudeau years Keeping a strong health care system Being energy self-sufficient Protecting our environment 75 75 75 50 50 50 25 25 25 N/A 0 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Government balancing budgets Canada's role in international affairs Protecting our borders 75 75 75 50 50 50 25 25 25 0 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Improving the quality of life in reserves Fighting terrorism Preserving social programs 75 75 75 50 50 50 25 25 25 N/A N/A 0 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 Managing pressures of an aging population Encouraging Canadian culture Creating jobs 75 75 75 50 50 50 25 25 25 0 0 0 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 '13 '15 '17 '19 '21 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH

Since 2012, Nanos has been tracking a series of policy issues and asking Canadians both what they think is important, and about their confidence in our ability as a country to find solutions. On a number of particularly important issues, Canadians are less confident in Ottawa than in previous years.

The Liberal government has bolstered the health care system and made the environment a priority, yet the numbers have declined on both fronts. At the height of the pandemic about six in 10 Canadians were confident (15 per cent) or somewhat confident (45 per cent) in keeping the health care system strong. Fast forward to the period right after the election and the overall confidence has declined a full 10 percentage points.

When it comes to protecting our environment, confidence levels are at their lowest since Stephen Harper was prime minister. The key takeaway is that Liberal ambitions on climate change have not buoyed the hopes of Canadians. Or rather, that they do not believe that the government can move the dial.

When asked about being energy self-sufficient, back in 2013 three of four Canadians had confidence in Canada being self-sufficient (74 per cent). Today only 47 per cent of Canadian have confidence, a drop of more than 27 points.

How do we feel about being able to balance government budgets? Back in 2015 a majority of Canadians (54 per cent) were confident about balancing the books. Today that number is only 21 per cent. Of course, the scope of the pandemic required a level of stimulus not seen since the Second World War. However, currently Canadians think that we are likely on a deficit and debt path that will be more of a hallmark than an exception for future governments.

A Taliban fighter drives a police car past Canada's embassy in Kabul on Sept. 26 after the militant group's reconquest of Afghanistan.Asmaa Waguih/The Globe and Mail

Views on foreign affairs today are not much better than those on other policy issues. Regardless of the efforts of the Liberals, confidence in Canada’s role in international affairs has hit a low never seen since the tracking started in 2012. Currently, more than four in 10 Canadians (43 per cent) have some sort of confidence in our role internationally – down from a high of 61 per cent in the first year of Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal government. There was hope that the election of Mr. Trudeau would be a renewal of Canada’s reputation around the world but, six years later, this number is even lower than his predecessor Mr. Harper.

Confidence in protecting our borders and fighting terrorism have also hit record lows.

Are there any bright spots in the numbers for the Liberals?

Out of a total of 16 public policy areas, confidence only materially improved in one area: improving the quality of life on reserves. This historically is one measure that Canadians have very low confidence in but there was an improvement from 35 per cent having confidence in finding solutions to 41 per cent, a six-point increase between 2020 and 2021. An important improvement, yes, but that is it in terms of positive news for the Liberals.

The confidence Canadians had in the rest of the policy portfolio such as preserving social programs, encouraging Canadian culture, managing the pressures of an aging population was generally flat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their daughter Ella-Grace, waves to supporters during the Liberal election-night party on Sept. 21.Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Albert Einstein is said to have once quipped, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.”

On election night Canadians heard from Justin Trudeau that in his view the election outcome was “a clear mandate.” Is this a mandate to continue the same Liberal course unchanged since 2015 or is it a mandate to adjust and adapt? The numbers suggest that if average voters were asked, it was a mandate for the Liberals to recalibrate.

If the Einstein axiom is to be believed, one can assume that if the Liberals continue the same course there is no reason to believe that they could win a majority without the willful negligence of their opponents. One should never underestimate the ability of politicians to make mistakes and defeat themselves, but a sitting government does have one advantage: It can set the public agenda and give hope to Canadians for a brighter future.

Right now, even with the pandemic under relative control and the economy stable yet not strong, there is more discontent than at any other time under this government. If the past five years put the Liberals here, doing the same thing is unlikely to change anything.



