Nik Nanos is the chief data scientist at Nanos Research, a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington and the official pollster for The Globe and Mail and CTV News.

It might have felt like the first “normal” holiday season in several years, gathering with friends and family without any restrictions, but the mood of Canadians is not very festive. The news is neither good for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals nor Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives.

Every December for the past 16 years, Nanos has conducted an annual tracking survey. For the most recent survey, when asked about the direction of the country, 43 per cent believe we are going in the wrong direction, while 40 per cent say Canada is headed in the right direction.

Although the numbers this year are three points apart and just within the margin of error for the survey (3.1 percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20), they are notable. There are only two occasions in the past 16 years when “wrong” track was numerically higher than “right” – 2013 and 2014, the last two years of Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

WHERE ARE WE HEADED? Would you say that Canada as a country is moving in the right direction or the wrong direction? Wrong direction Right direction Unsure 80% 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 WHERE ARE WE HEADED? Would you say that Canada as a country is moving in the right direction or the wrong direction? Wrong direction Right direction Unsure 80% 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 WHERE ARE WE HEADED? Would you say that Canada as a country is moving in the right direction or the wrong direction? Wrong direction Right direction Unsure 80% 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Middle-aged Canadians, a key battleground for all the parties, are the generation most likely to be negative about the direction the country is going (48 per cent wrong, 39 per cent right). Of note, while people in the Prairies were the most negative (59 per cent wrong, 31 per cent right), individuals in Quebec were the most positive (46 per cent right, 34 per cent wrong).

When asked about the performance of the governing party, Canadians were more likely to rate the performance of the federal Liberal government negatively. About four in 10 gave a rating of very poor (28 per cent) or somewhat poor (13 per cent), while one in three gave a positive rating of very good (7 per cent) or somewhat good (26 per cent). The rest said their performance was average.

The outright very poor score of 28 per cent is numerically the third-highest negative score on record since 2007 for any federal government, with the two other more negative scores being the two precursor years to the fall of the Harper government.

Those living west of Ontario were more likely to give a very poor score than those living in Ontario, Quebec or Atlantic Canada. Men and middle-aged people were the two demographic groups who handed out the highest very poor performance scores. Interestingly, like the right/wrong direction tracking, Quebeckers were comparatively more likely to have a positive view of performance compared with any other region of the country.

Looking at the numbers, it’s clear the Trudeau Liberals are in similar territory to the Harper Conservatives before their defeat.

Things are not much better when Canadians were asked about the federation. One per cent of Canadians believe the relationship between the federal and provincial governments has improved while another 9 per cent believe it has somewhat improved. People are six times more likely to say that things are worse than better (39 per cent not improved, 26 per cent somewhat not improved).

That said, in the past 16 years, federal-provincial relations have only been viewed as net positive on four occasions – between 2015 and 2017, with the election of the new Trudeau government, and in 2020 during the pandemic response. At no time during the Harper administration were federal-provincial relations seen as improving.

Relations within the federation are mixed and mired. Mixed from the perspective of the number of provinces with conflicting and competing interests on everything from energy policy to the environment, mired in seemingly perpetual squabbling over big funding asks on issues such as public health care.

HAVE WE IMPROVED OVER THE PAST YEAR? Improved Somewhat improved Neutral Unsure Somewhat not improved Not improved Improvement in the relationship between the federal government and the provincial governments B.C. 9% 18 25 38 9 Prairies 13 20 60 5 Ontario 10 21 26 38 4 Quebec 10 22 32 31 4 Atlantic 13 25 26 30 6 Improvement in Canada’s reputation around the world B.C. 18% 28 15 33 4 Prairies 14 21 13 44 3 Ontario 8 16 26 17 29 4 Quebec 8 24 26 18 20 4 Atlantic 11 16 26 19 24 4 Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding. HAVE WE IMPROVED OVER THE PAST YEAR? Improved Somewhat improved Neutral Unsure Somewhat not improved Not improved Improvement in the relationship between the federal government and the provincial governments B.C. 9% 18 25 38 9 Prairies 13 20 60 5 Ontario 10 21 26 38 4 Quebec 10 22 32 31 4 Atlantic 13 25 26 30 6 Improvement in Canada’s reputation around the world B.C. 18% 28 15 33 4 Prairies 14 21 13 44 3 Ontario 8 16 26 17 29 4 Quebec 8 24 26 18 20 4 Atlantic 11 16 26 19 24 4 Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding. HAVE WE IMPROVED OVER THE PAST YEAR? Unsure Improved Somewhat improved Neutral Somewhat not improved Not improved Improvement in the relationship between the federal government and the provincial governments 8.7% 17.9 24.6 38.1 B.C. 8.9 Prairies 12.7 19.7 59.5 5.1 10 21.2 25.9 37.5 4.4 Ontario 10.3 21.7 31.6 30.6 Quebec 3.5 Atlantic 12.6 24.6 26.4 29.7 5.9 Improvement in Canada’s reputation around the world 2.8% 17.5 27.6 15.2 32.7 B.C. 4.2 Prairies 5.2 13.7 21.3 12.6 44.2 2.8 Ontario 7.5 15.8 26.3 16.5 29.4 4.4 8.1 23.9 Quebec 26 18.4 20 3.6 Atlantic 11.2 15.6 26.3 18.6 24.2 4 Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding.

When asked about our reputation and place in the world, Canadians are almost two times more likely to believe it is not getting better (not improved: 30 per cent, somewhat not improved: 16 per cent) compared with improving (improved: 7 per cent, somewhat improved: 18 per cent). This means that three of the four worst years on record are under the current Liberal government (2019, 2021, 2022), with 2013 under the Harper government being the worst single-year score.

All the underlying indicators in the mood of Canadians point to Liberal vulnerability and, in a number of instances, vulnerability reminiscent of the Harper government in the close of its mandate.

At the close of 2022, ballot tracking by Nanos suggests that the Conservatives stand at 34-per-cent support, followed by the Liberals at 29 per cent and the NDP at 22 per cent. About just as many people would consider voting Liberal (45 per cent) as consider voting Conservative (42 per cent). Historically the Liberals have had a larger pool of accessible voters – that is, people who are open to voting Liberal. Yet that advantage over the Conservatives has disappeared.

The political calculus becomes even more problematic with NDP support in the twenties. With the Liberals under 30 and the NDP over 20, the Liberals get squeezed by vote splitting, creating opportunities for both the Conservatives and the NDP. The split of Liberal-NDP progressive voters is the dream scenario for Mr. Poilievre, creating similar winning conditions that propelled Stephen Harper into power.

However, when people are asked whom they would prefer as prime minister, Mr. Poilievre trails Mr. Trudeau by four points. So, while the Conservative Party is ahead of the Liberals by five points, this lead does not currently extend to its leader.

The Conservative advantage is likely more attributable to the vulnerability of a government that has been in power since 2015. Every government has a best-before date.

Trends can continue to build on themselves, or not. Nothing in politics is etched in stone. What we do know is that the Liberals must reverse the trend to maintain their political fortunes and the Conservatives need to build up Mr. Poilievre as a prime minister-in-waiting to strengthen their position.

Those will be key in order to win the hearts and minds of a grumpy electorate. In any case, 2023 will be a pivotal year for the Liberals and Conservatives.