Nik Nanos is the chief data scientist at Nanos Research, research adjunct professor at the Norman Paterson School for International Affairs at Carleton University, a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, the chair of Atlantik-Bruecke Canada and the official pollster for The Globe and Mail and CTV News.

Donald Trump, China and the war in Ukraine are a trinity of forces shaping how Canadians feel about their place in the world. Our political leaders should take notice because the views of Canadians signal the scope of public policy licence.

If we don’t like a foreign country, policy licence is limited. When we discover new allies, it is a green light from Canadians to engage.

Until the defeat of former U.S. president Trump, the situation was one in which Canada was jammed between two economic, political and military superpowers – the U.S. and China. Under Mr. Trump, Canada was caught in the crossfire of domestic American politics on issues such as free trade. Our relationship with China was also strained because of the detention of a Huawei executive and the jailing of the two Michaels, Spavor and Kovrig – Canadian citizens in China who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. The war in Ukraine has further kindled a rethink of our commitments to allies and our security needs in an increasingly volatile world.

New data from a Nanos tracking survey suggest a shifting public opinion environment.

Opinions of Canada’s partnerships with other countries in 2023 Positive Somewhat positive Neutral Somewhat negative Negative Unsure Britain Germany U.S. France Mexico China 0 20 40 60 80 100 Opinions of Canada’s partnerships with U.S. and China Positive Somewhat positive Neutral Somewhat negative Negative Unsure U.S. CHINA 100 80 60 40 20 0 2019 2021 2022 2023 2019 2021 2022 2023 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH Opinions of Canada’s partnerships with other countries in 2023 Positive Somewhat positive Neutral Somewhat negative Negative Unsure Britain Germany U.S. France Mexico China 0 20 40 60 80 100 Opinions of Canada’s partnerships with U.S. and China Positive Somewhat positive Neutral Somewhat negative Negative Unsure U.S. CHINA 100 80 60 40 20 0 2019 2021 2022 2023 2019 2021 2022 2023 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH Opinions of Canada’s partnerships with other countries in 2023 Positive Somewhat positive Neutral Somewhat negative Negative Unsure Britain Germany U.S. France Mexico China 0 20 40 60 80 100 Opinions of Canada’s partnerships with U.S. and China Positive Somewhat positive Neutral Somewhat negative Negative Unsure U.S. CHINA 100 100 80 80 60 60 40 40 20 20 0 0 2019 2021 2022 2023 2019 2021 2022 2023 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH

When Mr. Trump was in power, Canadian views of the U.S. as a stable partner that provided a positive relationship were not strong. Back in 2019, people identified Europe (48 per cent) rather than the United States (34 per cent) as the partner they were most comfortable with. With Mr. Trump’s exit, the U.S. has regained the top position as the most positive partner (67 per cent), with the Europeans second at 24 per cent. There’s little doubt that his political return would sink the views of Canadians on the binational relationship.

Meanwhile, what was already a strained relationship with China in 2019 has soured even more. Back in 2019, 56 per cent of Canadians had a negative or somewhat negative view of China. That negativity has jumped to 73 per cent in 2023. A dismal 3 per cent have a positive view of China and another 8 per cent a somewhat positive view. The research suggests that there is not much policy licence for a very friendly relationship with China. Considering the importance of trade and foreign investment to our economy, giving a thumbs down to one of two economic superpowers is significant.

New economic and political powers are on the minds of Canadians. When asked about which countries would make for positive partners, Britain tops the list, but what is interesting is that Germany is second with numbers similar to the United States. About eight in 10 Canadians see Germany as a positive (45 per cent) or somewhat positive partner (35 per cent), outscoring France, Mexico and China. Currently, there is significant latitude for more friendly relations with Germany. The most recent visits of the Chancellor and German President suggest that they see a stronger partnership with Canada as an opportunity to navigate in a world between the two big superpowers.

At the same time, positive views about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have intensified steadily since 2019. Back in 2019, three of four Canadians had a positive (30 per cent) or somewhat positive (47 per cent) opinion of NATO. The outright positive impression of NATO has now increased from 30 per cent to 40 per cent in 2023 with overall positive scores cutting across all regions, genders and age groups.

Interestingly, while Canadians are worried about paying for housing and food, they also are open to our country increasing defence spending. A CTV News survey by Nanos suggests that almost two in three (64 per cent) are good with an increase in defence spending to hit our 2-per-cent NATO target. According to the World Bank, the last time Canada met NATO defence spending commitments was in 1990 under a Progressive Conservative government led by Brian Mulroney. The kicker is that about seven in 10 Canadians are concerned (29 per cent) or somewhat concerned (40 per cent) that our current operational capabilities are a source of tension with our NATO allies.

Canada’s military spending as a percentage of GDP 5% 4 3 NATO ally target: 2% 2 2021: 1.32% 1 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 What Canadians would prefer Spend less 7% 21 Maintain current level Increase to reach 2% 64 Unsure 8 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH; THE WORLD BANK Canada’s military spending as a percentage of GDP 5% 4 3 NATO ally target: 2% 2 2021: 1.32% 1 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 What Canadians would prefer Spend less 7% 21 Maintain current level Increase to reach 2% 64 Unsure 8 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH; THE WORLD BANK Canada’s military spending as a percentage of GDP 5% What Canadians would prefer Spend less 7% 4 21 Maintain current level Increase to reach 2% 64 3 Unsure 8 NATO ally target: 2% 2 2021: 1.32% 1 1960 1965 1970 1975 1980 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH; THE WORLD BANK

In the old days, the debate was about guns and butter. Do we invest in defence or social programs? The research suggests that there is licence to spend more on defence and work harder to meet our security obligations to allies.

Social programs will always win out over defence spending in a head-to-head choice. After all, what’s the point of defence spending if Canadians feel personally defeated at home as they struggle to pay the bills?

The war in Ukraine has put a spotlight not only on our ambitions to help Ukrainians fight the Russian invaders but also on the limitations of our current defence capabilities. In a world where we are caught between superpowers, meeting our security commitments through NATO is a way for Canada to build stronger bridges with allies such as Britain, Germany and France. Collectively, stronger ties with those three countries add Canada to the club of like-minded nations looking to navigate a path between the United States and China.

Bipolar can refer to two poles simultaneously, but also a situation of extreme swings in behaviour. That pretty well sums up the world these days. Caught in a bipolar world, Canadians are ready to step up with our defence spending and to build stronger ties outside of the two superpowers – even in the face of personal hardship at home.