Skip to main content
opinion

People struggling to pay the rent or mortgage, or unable to make a necessary purchase are not worried about trying something different when it comes to government

Nik Nanos
Special to The Globe and Mail

Newly elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at the leadership announcement event in Ottawa on Sept. 10.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Nik Nanos is the chief data scientist at Nanos Research, a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington and the official pollster for The Globe and Mail and CTV News.

It was a crushing first ballot victory for Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre. But this win does not mean what most people think.

The first leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Stephen Harper, presided over the unification of the Canadian Alliance (formerly known as the Reform Party of Canada) and the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada. Mr. Harper was focused on making the merger work and building a coalition to challenge the Liberals.

The election of Mr. Poilievre heralds a new era. Conservative Party version 2.0 is not about ensuring the old merger holds, it is about building a new movement focused on Canadians and looking to regain government. Any talk about party division is now irrelevant. It’s actually best to regard it as a new party altogether, comprised of former party members, Canadians who are disenchanted with the Liberals, and citizens who feel that the system is failing them. Mr. Poilievre is in sync with a growing group of citizens who feel the establishment is letting people down.

Mr. Poilievre watches Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House on Sept. 15.Blair Gable/Reuters

Canadians have witnessed a swing to the left under the Trudeau Liberals. If politics were a stock market, folks would be preparing for a technical correction – a swing away from the current government. Mr. Poilievre has the very real opportunity to be the technical correction. People support many of the progressive measures of the government but after seven years it might seem like too much for too long.

Even with the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, the mood is downright ugly according to Nanos Research tracking. Six of 10 Canadians believe that the next generation will have a lower (62 per cent) rather than a higher (11 per cent) standard of living. Compared with views when Mr. Harper was prime minister, the past seems quite cheerful where 26 (not 11) per cent thought the standard would be higher and 37 (not 62) per cent thought it would be lower.

Do you think the next generation of Canadians will have a standard of living that is higher, the same or lower than Canadians have today?

Higher

Lower

Same

Unsure

100%

80

60

40

20

0

Feb.

2021

May

2021

Aug.

2021

Nov.

2021

Feb.

2022

May

2022

Aug.

2022

0

-20

-40

-60

Net score (percentage point difference

between "higher" and "lower" responses)

Do you think the next generation of Canadians will have a standard of living that is higher, the same or lower than Canadians have today?

Higher

Lower

Same

Unsure

100%

80

60

40

20

0

Sept.

2020

Feb.

2021

May

2021

Aug.

2021

Nov.

2021

Feb.

2022

May

2022

Aug.

2022

0

-20

-22

-40

-39

-44

-46

-47

-51

-53

-52

-60

Net score (percentage point difference between

"higher" and "lower" responses)

Do you think the next generation of Canadians will have a standard of living that is higher, the same or lower than Canadians have today?

Higher

Lower

Same

Unsure

100%

80

60

40

20

0

May

2012

Feb.

2016

Nov.

2017

April

2018

Feb.

2019

Sept

2019

Sept.

2020

Feb.

2021

May

2021

Aug.

2021

Nov.

2021

Feb.

2022

May

2022

Aug.

2022

0

-11

-20

-22

-24

-40

-37

-38

-39

-44

-45

-46

-47

-51

-51

-53

-52

-60

Net score (percentage point difference between "higher" and "lower" responses)

Almost three in 10 Canadians (28 per cent) are worried or somewhat worried about paying for housing costs in the next month. This is up a full 10 percentage points compared with the beginning of the pandemic. The likelihood of cancelling a major purchase has doubled from 8 per cent to 15 per cent just since this past spring. If you are struggling to pay the rent or mortgage, or unable to make a necessary purchase – there is little to lose by punishing the incumbent government and trying something different.

How worried are you about paying your housing costs next month?

Worried

Somewhat worried

Somewhat not worried

Not worried

I am not responsible for

paying for housing

80%

71

60

53

40

11

17

20

11

17

5

11

2

3

0

2020

2021

2022

What best describes your situation as far as the rising cost of living goes?

I've had to cancel a major purchase because

of increasing prices

It's become difficult to afford basic necessities

Both of the above

Inflation hasn't been a major problem

Unsure

50%

48

47

40

30

21

20

19

20

15

15

10

8

5

4

0

March, 2022

Aug., 2022

*Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding.

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

NANOS RESEARCH

How worried are you about paying your housing costs next month?

Worried

Somewhat worried

Somewhat not worried

Not worried

I am not responsible for

paying for housing

80%

71

60

53

40

11

17

20

11

17

5

11

2

3

0

2020

2021

2022

What best describes your situation as far as the rising cost of living goes?

I've had to cancel a major purchase because

of increasing prices

It's become difficult to afford basic necessities

Both of the above

Inflation hasn't been a major problem

Unsure

50%

48

47

40

30

21

20

19

20

15

15

10

8

5

4

0

March, 2022

Aug., 2022

*Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding.

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

NANOS RESEARCH

How worried are you about paying your housing costs next month?

What best describes your situation as far as the rising cost of living goes?

Worried

I've had to cancel a major purchase because

of increasing prices

Somewhat worried

It's become difficult to afford basic necessities

Somewhat not worried

Both of the above

Not worried

Inflation hasn't been a major problem

I am not responsible for

paying for housing

Unsure

80%

50%

48

47

71

40

60

53

30

40

21

20

19

20

15

11

17

20

15

10

11

17

8

5

11

5

4

2

3

0

0

2020

2021

2022

March, 2022

Aug., 2022

*Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding.

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH

Speculation of the Liberals triggering a surprise fall election is laughable. Tied with the Conservatives in popular support, with a recession looming and Canadians worried about being crushed by the rising cost of living and climbing interest rates, the only folks likely to want an election would be the Conservatives hoping to capitalize on the leadership coronation.

If the Liberals think that they can run a smear campaign against the newly minted Conservative Leader, they are sadly mistaken. Mr. Poilievre has emerged from the leadership with a defined brand and a remade Conservative movement in his political sails.

Centrist voters have been abandoned by the two governing parties. Canada has now fully joined other democracies like the United States, France and the United Kingdom where competing political options are not vying to build a big tent but are narrowcasting to pockets of voters to win government. Why spend the time appealing to moderate pragmatic voters when you can mathematically win the greatest number of seats by narrowly casting to one’s base and highly motivated voters?

Today’s political default for any prime minister is now the assumption that most Canadians will dislike or perhaps even despise you. People forget that much less than 50 per cent of voters elect governments, even majority governments. Parties are looking to game the first past the post system as opposed to governing for as many Canadians as possible. When governments are formed with support among a little more than 30 per cent of Canadians, it means the majority are yelling at their TV sets on election night.

If no one is in pursuit of the centre, leaders will denigrate and dismiss opponents and anyone who is not part of their political tribe. Why appeal to a broader coalition of moderate voters when it is easier to fire up and fundraise from the tribe?

Mr. Poilievre is capturing the mood of Canadians who are struggling to pay the bills and might think they have nothing to lose by opting for change. But change, when it comes, means Canadians who opt to move away from the progressive left might suddenly find themselves with a government they feel is too far on the right.

I think Canada is about to experience a period of political whiplash. It will be painful.


Pierre Poilievre: More from Globe Opinion

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Jen Gerson: Poilievre’s win is the death knell of moderate conservatism in Canada

Andrew Coyne: It’s the Poilievre party now: completely different, and yet completely the same

John Ibbitson: In the world of politics, Pierre Poilievre has got it

Campbell Clark: Four things from Pierre Poilievre’s first night as leader

Lawrence Martin: Liberals should fear Poilievre because, like Diefenbaker, he’s a master communicator

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles