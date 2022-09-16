Newly elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at the leadership announcement event in Ottawa on Sept. 10.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Nik Nanos is the chief data scientist at Nanos Research, a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington and the official pollster for The Globe and Mail and CTV News.

It was a crushing first ballot victory for Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre. But this win does not mean what most people think.

The first leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Stephen Harper, presided over the unification of the Canadian Alliance (formerly known as the Reform Party of Canada) and the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada. Mr. Harper was focused on making the merger work and building a coalition to challenge the Liberals.

The election of Mr. Poilievre heralds a new era. Conservative Party version 2.0 is not about ensuring the old merger holds, it is about building a new movement focused on Canadians and looking to regain government. Any talk about party division is now irrelevant. It’s actually best to regard it as a new party altogether, comprised of former party members, Canadians who are disenchanted with the Liberals, and citizens who feel that the system is failing them. Mr. Poilievre is in sync with a growing group of citizens who feel the establishment is letting people down.

Mr. Poilievre watches Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House on Sept. 15.Blair Gable/Reuters

Canadians have witnessed a swing to the left under the Trudeau Liberals. If politics were a stock market, folks would be preparing for a technical correction – a swing away from the current government. Mr. Poilievre has the very real opportunity to be the technical correction. People support many of the progressive measures of the government but after seven years it might seem like too much for too long.

Even with the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, the mood is downright ugly according to Nanos Research tracking. Six of 10 Canadians believe that the next generation will have a lower (62 per cent) rather than a higher (11 per cent) standard of living. Compared with views when Mr. Harper was prime minister, the past seems quite cheerful where 26 (not 11) per cent thought the standard would be higher and 37 (not 62) per cent thought it would be lower.

Do you think the next generation of Canadians will have a standard of living that is higher, the same or lower than Canadians have today? Higher Lower Same Unsure 100% 80 60 40 20 0 Feb. 2021 May 2021 Aug. 2021 Nov. 2021 Feb. 2022 May 2022 Aug. 2022 0 -20 -40 -60 Net score (percentage point difference between "higher" and "lower" responses) Do you think the next generation of Canadians will have a standard of living that is higher, the same or lower than Canadians have today? Higher Lower Same Unsure 100% 80 60 40 20 0 Sept. 2020 Feb. 2021 May 2021 Aug. 2021 Nov. 2021 Feb. 2022 May 2022 Aug. 2022 0 -20 -22 -40 -39 -44 -46 -47 -51 -53 -52 -60 Net score (percentage point difference between "higher" and "lower" responses) Do you think the next generation of Canadians will have a standard of living that is higher, the same or lower than Canadians have today? Higher Lower Same Unsure 100% 80 60 40 20 0 May 2012 Feb. 2016 Nov. 2017 April 2018 Feb. 2019 Sept 2019 Sept. 2020 Feb. 2021 May 2021 Aug. 2021 Nov. 2021 Feb. 2022 May 2022 Aug. 2022 0 -11 -20 -22 -24 -40 -37 -38 -39 -44 -45 -46 -47 -51 -51 -53 -52 -60 Net score (percentage point difference between "higher" and "lower" responses)

Almost three in 10 Canadians (28 per cent) are worried or somewhat worried about paying for housing costs in the next month. This is up a full 10 percentage points compared with the beginning of the pandemic. The likelihood of cancelling a major purchase has doubled from 8 per cent to 15 per cent just since this past spring. If you are struggling to pay the rent or mortgage, or unable to make a necessary purchase – there is little to lose by punishing the incumbent government and trying something different.

How worried are you about paying your housing costs next month? Worried Somewhat worried Somewhat not worried Not worried I am not responsible for paying for housing 80% 71 60 53 40 11 17 20 11 17 5 11 2 3 0 2020 2021 2022 What best describes your situation as far as the rising cost of living goes? I've had to cancel a major purchase because of increasing prices It's become difficult to afford basic necessities Both of the above Inflation hasn't been a major problem Unsure 50% 48 47 40 30 21 20 19 20 15 15 10 8 5 4 0 March, 2022 Aug., 2022 *Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding. MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH How worried are you about paying your housing costs next month? Worried Somewhat worried Somewhat not worried Not worried I am not responsible for paying for housing 80% 71 60 53 40 11 17 20 11 17 5 11 2 3 0 2020 2021 2022 What best describes your situation as far as the rising cost of living goes? I've had to cancel a major purchase because of increasing prices It's become difficult to afford basic necessities Both of the above Inflation hasn't been a major problem Unsure 50% 48 47 40 30 21 20 19 20 15 15 10 8 5 4 0 March, 2022 Aug., 2022 *Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding. MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH How worried are you about paying your housing costs next month? What best describes your situation as far as the rising cost of living goes? Worried I've had to cancel a major purchase because of increasing prices Somewhat worried It's become difficult to afford basic necessities Somewhat not worried Both of the above Not worried Inflation hasn't been a major problem I am not responsible for paying for housing Unsure 80% 50% 48 47 71 40 60 53 30 40 21 20 19 20 15 11 17 20 15 10 11 17 8 5 11 5 4 2 3 0 0 2020 2021 2022 March, 2022 Aug., 2022 *Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding. MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NANOS RESEARCH

Speculation of the Liberals triggering a surprise fall election is laughable. Tied with the Conservatives in popular support, with a recession looming and Canadians worried about being crushed by the rising cost of living and climbing interest rates, the only folks likely to want an election would be the Conservatives hoping to capitalize on the leadership coronation.

If the Liberals think that they can run a smear campaign against the newly minted Conservative Leader, they are sadly mistaken. Mr. Poilievre has emerged from the leadership with a defined brand and a remade Conservative movement in his political sails.

Centrist voters have been abandoned by the two governing parties. Canada has now fully joined other democracies like the United States, France and the United Kingdom where competing political options are not vying to build a big tent but are narrowcasting to pockets of voters to win government. Why spend the time appealing to moderate pragmatic voters when you can mathematically win the greatest number of seats by narrowly casting to one’s base and highly motivated voters?

Today’s political default for any prime minister is now the assumption that most Canadians will dislike or perhaps even despise you. People forget that much less than 50 per cent of voters elect governments, even majority governments. Parties are looking to game the first past the post system as opposed to governing for as many Canadians as possible. When governments are formed with support among a little more than 30 per cent of Canadians, it means the majority are yelling at their TV sets on election night.

If no one is in pursuit of the centre, leaders will denigrate and dismiss opponents and anyone who is not part of their political tribe. Why appeal to a broader coalition of moderate voters when it is easier to fire up and fundraise from the tribe?

Mr. Poilievre is capturing the mood of Canadians who are struggling to pay the bills and might think they have nothing to lose by opting for change. But change, when it comes, means Canadians who opt to move away from the progressive left might suddenly find themselves with a government they feel is too far on the right.

I think Canada is about to experience a period of political whiplash. It will be painful.





