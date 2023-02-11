Max Kerman of the Arkells, performs in Toronto in August, 2021, at the band's first live event in 17 months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Performing artists are still trying to recover the attendance and revenue they had in pre-pandemic times.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Nik Nanos is the chief data scientist at Nanos Research, a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington and the official pollster for The Globe and Mail and CTV News.

The pandemic was difficult for everyone, particularly the arts and culture sector. Patrons were deprived of in-person experiences as governments worked to protect public health. First it was masking, then physical distancing, then vaccinations and mandates. It was a roller-coaster ride as everyone dealt with multiple waves of COVID-19.

How did the arts and culture sector make out? Not bad. Not great. But it’s still trying to get back to those prepandemic days.

Since the beginning of the crisis, Nanos has conducted quarterly national tracking surveys of arts and culture patrons on behalf of the charitable organization Business/Arts and the National Arts Centre.

On the positive side, people are returning to get their arts and culture fix. The latest numbers show a majority of people are coming back. About six out of 10 patrons (62 per cent) have returned to outdoor events, up from 38 per cent in May, 2022. Likewise, 67 per cent reported returning to museums and art galleries (up 22 points since last May). More than seven in 10 patrons (72 per cent) reported returning to indoor events, up from 48 per cent in May of last year.

Percentage of people who say they have attended events in 2022 May October December 72 67 64 62 57 56 48% 45 38 Indoor events Outdoor events Museums and galleries Percentage of people who say they have attended events in 2022 May October December 72 67 64 62 57 56 48% 45 38 Indoor events Outdoor events Museums and galleries Percentage of people who say they have attended events in 2022 May October December 72 67 64 62 57 56 48% 45 38 Indoor events Outdoor events Museums and galleries

One in 20 culture patrons said they would never return, and about one in 10 remained unsure about attending indoor events. The big question, for the sector, is how to lure back that latter group.

More than a third of non-returning patrons said something interesting and fun would bring them back. After being deprived of in-person cultural experiences for so long, it looks like many want to start with dessert as opposed to “good for you” cultural offerings.

Still, the attendance trajectory remains positive. Also of note, back in May, 2020, when patrons were locked out of in-person experiences, about one in two turned to digital cultural experiences and performances. There was no expectation of a free ride, with about one-half of patrons saying they would pay for a digital experience.

What is the path forward?

If the pandemic wasn’t enough of a disruption, now arts and culture organizations have to deal with the possibility of an economic downturn. Canadians are worried about paying the rent. They are managing their grocery bills. It looks like the budget for arts and cultural activities is going to be squeezed.

How people expect their cultural habits to change in 2023 versus 2022 By age group Increase Decrease No change Unsure / N.A. SPENDING 18-34 16% 33 35 15 35-54 14 29 44 13 55 plus 23 14 48 16 ATTENDANCE 18-34 22% 26 30 22 35-54 21 21 40 18 55 plus 31 11 40 18 Note: Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding. How people expect their cultural habits to change in 2023 versus 2022 By age group Unsure / N.A. Increase Decrease No change SPENDING 18-34 16% 33 35 15 35-54 14 29 44 13 55 plus 23 14 48 16 ATTENDANCE 18-34 22% 26 30 22 35-54 21 21 40 18 55 plus 31 11 40 18 Note: Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding. How people expect their cultural habits to change in 2023 versus 2022 By age group Unsure / N.A. Increase Decrease No change SPENDING ATTENDANCE 18-34 18-34 16% 33 35 15 22% 26 30 22 35-54 35-54 14 29 44 13 21 21 40 18 55 plus 55 plus 23 14 48 16 31 11 40 18 Note: Numbers may not add up to 100 because of rounding.

Asked about their 2023 budget for such experiences, 43 per cent said their spending would be the same, 24 per cent said it would be less and 18 per cent said they would spend more. Factoring those that said they would spend less against those that would spend more, 2023 might see revenue for the sector drop 6 per cent overall if uncertainty about the economy continues. The research suggests that organizations in Ontario and the Prairies may be affected more than those in other regions.

The generational divide on spending is dramatic. Patrons under 55 years of age are more likely to cut their arts and culture budget, while those 55 and older said they would spend more in 2023 than in the previous year. If you are under 55, it’s about doing more with less. Those budget-trimming culture patrons expect to pursue about the same number of experiences in 2023, but those 55 and older will not only spend more in 2023, but expect to attend more events as well.

Overall attendance is expected to increase, with more than one in three (37 per cent) saying their attendance will be the same, 25 per cent saying they will attend more and 18-per-cent less. So attendance in 2023 may be up seven points over the year, and that increase is being driven by returning older patrons.

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 to 3.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

What would motivate people to return to in-person events, and what incentives venues could offer TOP 5 MOTIVATORS Something interesting/fun 35% Enforced masks 15 End of pandemic/drop in cases 9 Not too busy/social distancing 8 Discounted events/lower prices 8 TOP 5 POSSIBLE INCENTIVES Two-for-one tickets 36% Free parking 13 Interactive or immersive experiences 8 Family-friendly showtimes 7 Free drinks or concessions with the purchase of tickets 6 What would motivate people to return to in-person events, and what incentives venues could offer TOP 5 MOTIVATORS Something interesting/fun 35% Enforced masks 15 End of pandemic/drop in cases 9 Not too busy/social distancing 8 Discounted events/lower prices 8 TOP 5 POSSIBLE INCENTIVES Two-for-one tickets 36% Free parking 13 Interactive or immersive experiences 8 Family-friendly showtimes 7 Free drinks or concessions with the purchase of tickets 6 What would motivate people to return to in-person events, and what incentives venues could offer TOP 5 MOTIVATORS TOP 5 POSSIBLE INCENTIVES Something interesting/fun Two-for-one tickets 35% 36% Enforced masks Free parking 15 13 Interactive or immersive experiences End of pandemic/drop in cases 9 8 Not too busy/social distancing Family-friendly showtimes 8 7 Free drinks or concessions with the purchase of tickets Discounted events/lower prices 8 6

How to boost numbers even more? When asked about a series of possible incentives that might draw them back, the most popular was two-for-one tickets. In any case, the sector will need to further embrace innovation in how and when it engages patrons and delivers those cherished arts and cultural experiences. For a sector driven by creativity, this should not be difficult.

If the pandemic was a threatening virus, the sector is likely to experience more of a common cold this year. The problem is that a cold can range from mild to debilitating. If there is no significant economic downturn in 2023, one can hope that wallets get opened so Canadians can support the arts and cultural experiences they cherish.