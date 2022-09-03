A display of placards and a banner is draped on the Provincial Court Building in Sarnia, Ont. during the trial of OPP Sgt. Kenneth Deane. Deane faces several charges related to the Sept. 6, 1995, shooting death of Dudley George at Ipperwash Provincial Park.The Canadian Press

Aazhoodenang Enjibaajig, which means “They come from Aazhoodena/Stoney Point,” are the collective authors of the forthcoming book Our Long Struggle for Home: The Ipperwash Story.

Many things led to the Sept. 6, 1995, shooting death of our brother, nephew and cousin Anthony O’Brien (Dudley) George at Ipperwash, Ont., including trigger-happy police and an arrogant premier.

But beneath these was the thinking that European newcomers brought to our land in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries: thinking that eclipsed the legitimacy of our existence as a people with our own civilization. The colonial approach to treaty-making, the Indian Act and the forced-assimilation centres called residential schools were all expressions of this, and each played its role in trying to destroy our way of being in the world. But beneath and supporting all of those was what’s known as the Doctrine of Discovery.

As Anishnaabe legal scholar John Borrows argues: The doctrine “holds that when Europeans first landed on these shores, their laws … filled the space of … political legitimacy in the country,” reducing our laws, our governance practices, to at best “a second order of law” overlain with “assumptions of inferiority. … Therefore, when Dudley George acted on the treaty promises, the Crown disregarded their obligations to him and his community.”

We grew up learning about the Doctrine of Discovery through its negative effects. Mostly, though, our parents and grandparents focused on the positive: the treaties that were negotiated around the sharing of land in our traditional territory around Gichi gaming (the Great Lakes).

The 1827 Huron Tract Treaty, which created our home reserve at Aazhoodena (Stoney Point), was built on the promises and agreements associated with the Royal Proclamation and the 1764 Treaty of Niagara, with various wampum belts recording and commemorating our understanding of these. One features two diamonds representing two nations in alliance and equal. Another shows two boats travelling side by side, with occasional strings of three beads representing peace, respect and friendship connecting them.

As long as we had the reserve, we could continue our land-based ways: sharing what the Creator put here to sustain us as long as we could help sustain it, too. But in 1942, the federal government appropriated the entire reserve – despite the Huron Tract Treaty having promised it as exclusively ours in perpetuity – and turned it into an army training camp, called Ipperwash. They told us they’d return the land after the war was over, but instead converted Ipperwash into a cadet training camp.

At first, our parents and grandparents wrote letters, drafted petitions and hired lawyers to get the land back. But by the early 1990s, with the ones who’d been born and raised on the reserve getting old and tired of waiting, they decided to just go home. In May, 1993, a handful of these elders led the way, and we – their children and grandchildren – came along with them. We pitched tents and parked camper trailers on the spots where our family homesteads had been, and planted a Peace Tree beside where we raised a council-community hall. We revived our traditional form of self-governance, shared teachings around the sacred fire, held language classes and generally brought Aazhoodena back to life.

But in early September, 1995, when we extended our homeland reclamation to include a stretch of beachfront that had been turned into a provincial park, an outraged then-premier Mike Harris chose to call us trespassers. Late in the evening of Sept. 6, a body-armour-clad contingent of Ontario Provincial Police marched on the park. In the melee that ensued, an unarmed Dudley George was fatally shot.

A subsequent public inquiry, led by Justice Sidney B. Linden, discredited police allegations that we had firearms, clarified that we had “the colour of right” in asserting our collective treaty rights, and called on the federal government to immediately return the land. It also called on the government to clean up all the unexploded ordinances and toxic waste on the land. But for at least as long as that takes, everything we want to do on our land continues to be subject to the government’s approval and its dispute-resolution mechanisms.

We continue to wait, some of us still living in the dilapidated war-vintage barracks we took over during our return home in the 1990s. Despite everything, we remain loyal to the elders’ vision of restoring our own self-determination here at Aazhoodena, in keeping with the treaty promises made by colonial authorities. We continue to see ourselves as Nishnaabeg, with our ways of relating to fellow human and non-human beings and to Creation worthy of equal respect alongside the ways the newcomers brought from Europe.

This is the legacy we offer in our story – and also the challenge: for Canadians as individuals, as institutions and collectively through all levels of government, to recognize and embrace our shared treaty heritage, its legitimacy most recently reinforced by the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It would be a fitting way to honour Dudley George and his Nishnaabe ancestors.

Dudley George was killed when he participated in a homeland reclamation which included a stretch of beachfront at Ipperwash Provincial Park. He is buried in the cemetery of the Stoney Point band, in a wooded area behind a former army camp.Colin Graf/The Globe and Mail/The Globe and Mail

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.