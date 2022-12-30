Ira Wells teaches in the Vic One program of the University of Toronto.

For years, we’ve been hearing about the decline of democracy.

Freedom House, a non-profit devoted to monitoring and promoting democracy around the world, has reported 16 consecutive years of decreasing global freedom. Much-discussed books such as Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt’s How Democracies Die, and Anne Applebaum’s The Twilight of Democracy, have warned that our era of self-government may turn out to be a historical blip. Right-wing populism seemed to be on the march everywhere, from Hungary to the Philippines to Italy, pointing to a future shaped by the messianic aspirations of authoritarian strongmen.

The United States, once the anchor of global democracy, has recently provided an excruciating case study in democratic collapse. The political deadlock, gerrymandering of election districts, inundation of “dark money,” spiking distrust in government, and growth of misinformation and polarization – all of it suggests a democracy on the brink. On the eve of the recent midterm elections, President Joe Biden issued a dire warning: “In our bones, we know democracy is at risk,” he said. “We’re often not faced with questions of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy. But this year we are.”

Just as this course of democratic decline was starting to feel irreversible, the geopolitical ground shifted beneath our feet. This year brought a stunning series of defeats – not for democracies, but for the world’s foremost autocracies, which are their chief rivals.

In Iran, the Islamic Republic has been unable to quell civil unrest that exploded after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the “morality police.” Protests rippled from Tehran to more than 80 Iranian cities, prompting a brutal crackdown in which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (listed as a terrorist entity in Canada) and Basij militants have arrested about 18,200 protesters, killing at least 488. Torture and sexual assault have been widely reported. Two protesters were executed in public hangings after forced confessions, and at least 11 others have been sentenced to death for crimes including “enmity against God.”

Despite the ruthless response – leaked documents obtained by Amnesty International revealed plans to “systematically crush the protests at any cost” – demonstrations have only expanded in scope. What began with demands to end the morality police became calls to overthrow the country’s clerical rule. Videos reveal protesters defacing state symbols, destroying portraits of Iran’s rulers, and chanting “death to the dictator,” referring to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Videos of Iranian women burning their head scarves and cutting their hair – and even flipping the turbans off the heads of Shiite clerics – have gone viral. Their bravery now has the ayatollahs in a double bind: Every young woman dragged from the protests becomes another example of why the protests are necessary. The revolutionary fervour in Iran shows no sign of abating: In December, businesses in more than 50 cities participated in a general strike against the nation’s clerical rule.

Meanwhile, China has been reeling from mass protests unseen since 1989′s pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square. On Nov. 24, an electrical fire tore through an apartment complex in Xinjiang, killing residents who were locked inside as a result of China’s draconian COVID-19 restrictions. The state-run media reported 10 deaths (the actual toll was likely higher), inciting scenes of public dissent that seemed unimaginable only a few weeks before. Demonstrations spread from Xinjiang to other cities, calling for an end to the snap lockdowns, forced quarantines and border closings that have marked China’s zero-COVID policy.

Given a state surveillance apparatus that includes harvesting biometric data and invasive tracking through cameras and smartphone apps, Chinese demonstrators turned to creative means, holding up pieces of blank paper that seemed to speak volumes. Other protesters were less subtle: “Democracy and rule of law! Freedom of expression!” chanted hundreds of students at Beijing’s Tsinghua University. In Shanghai, some shouted for the removal of “the despotic traitor Xi Jinping!”

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has since announced an easing of some of the country’s most repressive zero-COVID measures. But these hard-won concessions for greater liberty will likely embolden those who have suffered under years of Communist despotism, brutality and cultural genocide conducted against the country’s Uyghur population, more than a million of whom are believed to have been sent to indoctrination camps.

Yet no authoritarian regime suffered greater reputational damage in 2022 than Russia. A year ago, the country was positioning military assets for what experts assumed would be an overwhelming military victory over Ukraine. Instead, President Vladimir Putin’s advance soon ground to a halt amid reports of logistical turmoil, equipment failure, strategic incompetence and plummeting Russian morale.

Despite heavy-handed attempts to control the narrative at home, mounting Russian casualties forced Mr. Putin to institute the country’s first military draft since the Second World War. Images began circulating online of elderly Russian conscripts marching in their street clothes; recruits had to purchase their own guns, backpacks, medicine and food. Some were shipped into areas of intense fighting with virtually no training.

While Mr. Putin has been merciless in stamping out internal dissent – some of those caught at protests were conscripted and sent to the front lines – his “special military operation” incited a mass exodus of nearly one million Russians from their homeland. Far from the lightning victory he had assumed, Mr. Putin succeeded in uniting the West and exploding the myth of Russian military might.

Just how damaging are these developments for those in power? The Chinese uprising may not represent an immediate threat to President Xi Jinping, although the wealthier and more educated the Chinese people become, the more likely they are to demand freedom and government transparency.

Iran is a different story. Economic woes have only worsened since the Islamic Republic nearly fell to the Green Movement in 2009; many observers believe that the question is not if, but when the regime will fall.

Russia may be the least predicable scenario. Who knows how Mr. Putin would take to a decisive loss Ukraine, or how his top lieutenants would respond if ordered to execute the nuclear option?

Far more certain is that each of these autocratic powers look less formidable today than they did a year ago. The Chinese people have discovered that audacious defiance of the CPC is not only possible, but that citizen-led protest can force Mr. Xi to change political course.

Protesters in Iran have already brought an end to the country’s “morality police.” This may prove to be a symbolic victory – the hijab laws remain on the books – but the revolutionary spirit in the country is only gathering force.

Meanwhile, politicians who once symbolized the ascendence of right-wing populism crashed and burned in 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced out of office amidst a cloud of scandal after more than 50 MPs resigned from his government. President Jair Bolsonaro whiffed on his re-election bid in Brazil and (just as significantly) agreed to a peaceful transition of power. In France, the ultranationalist Marine Le Pen lost another election to the centrist Emmanuel Macron.

And then there’s Donald Trump, whose hand-picked slate of electoral candidates (Herschel Walker, Mehmet Oz, Kari Lake) suffered ignominious defeats in the U.S. midterms. His path back to the Oval Office feels increasingly tenuous: A recent poll shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s favourability ratings surpassing Mr. Trump’s among Republicans, Fox News viewers and his own 2020 voters. Many of the former president’s close associates have been sentenced to prison (Steve Bannon) or spent time behind bars (Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Cohen) – a fate that may also await Mr. Trump.

Of course, civil unrest plaguing authoritarian regimes abroad does nothing to alleviate the extreme polarization and institutional sclerosis afflicting Western democracies. Some scholars maintain that the perception of democratic decline has been exaggerated, partly because organizations such as Freedom House overestimated the number of stable democracies in the 1990s and 2000s. Regardless, democracies need to put our own houses in order, while responsibly nurturing nascent democratic movements abroad – by ensuring stable VPN access to protestors, for example, or pressuring governments to allow NGO or third-party witnesses to areas of conflict.

The question of why 2022 proved to be an annus horribilis for the world’s autocracies may be answered by future historians. Perhaps the sense of unfreedom engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly acute in populations who were already unfree. Or perhaps these developments have more to do with autocracy’s congenital vulnerabilities, such as the autocrat’s need to validate their people’s sacrifices with mythical success stories.

China needs its citizens to believe that zero-COVID was the best prevention strategy in the world, just as Mr. Putin needs his citizens to believe in the military superiority of a resurgent Russian imperium. If the ruling party of a democracy falls out of favour, there’s always an alternative; in autocratic contexts, the stakes are always existential, and the sharks are forever circling.

If the past year proved anything to the world’s autocrats, it is that the desire for freedom isn’t going anywhere. While local conditions differ, the continuing unrest in Iran, China and Russia all points back to that ineradicable fact. Iranian women want bodily autonomy and human dignity. The Chinese people are ready to live without fear of sudden lockdowns and forced isolation. Those fleeing Russia yearn to free themselves from senseless war and the megalomaniacal aspirations of their dictator.

Seeing university students taking to the streets of Tehran and Beijing in recent weeks, I was reminded of what the American diplomat George Kennan argued was “the most deep-seated and ominous of all the weaknesses of autocracy”: specifically, the “extensive alienation” of the educated classes in general, and “the student youth in particular.” While it is true that every generation needs to rediscover the value of liberty, it is also worth remembering that autocratic regimes are not permanent monoliths upon the world stage.

Autocrats may believe their hold on power is permanent. But take another look at those Iranian school girls, waving their veils and ripping up images of the Ayatollah. They have other ideas.