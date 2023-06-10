Recent years have been kind to the autocrats of the world, from India’s Narendra Modi and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ex-presidents Donald Trump of the United States and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil. AP, AFP/Getty Images, Reuters

A.C. Grayling is the author of Democracy And Its Crisis and The Good State.

As the 21st century has gathered pace, so has the rise of right-wing populism. India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Brazil and elsewhere have experienced some of its worst effects, under different names but in the same spirit: Narendra Modi’s Hindutva, Donald Trump’s MAGA, Boris Johnson’s Brexit, Jair Bolsonaro’s Brasil Primeiro. Populist movements have succeeded in Poland, come close in France and allowed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remain in power. The rightward shift in Sweden last year and Greece this year, though not as extreme, are in the penumbra of the phenomenon.

And in the vein of never being satisfied with enough, the political right in both the U.S. and Britain are doubling down. London has just played host to a conference of far-right “National Conservatives” – ominous associations in that name – who have proclaimed their fidelity to God and declared war against globalization. Among the speakers were current ministers in a British government that has introduced legislation that empowers police to stop and search people they suspect of being about to protest, repeals human-rights legislation, and gives tax breaks to fossil fuel companies.

Open this photo in gallery: Britons take part in a 'Not My Bill' demonstration in London on May 27, opposing the government's anti-protest policy and other legislation.HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Democracy, in short, appears to be dying. At the very least, the Chinese model of state capitalism plus permanent one-party dictatorship seems to be becoming a more attractive model around the world – a sentiment not restricted to dictators and would-be dictators in the so-called Global South, but to the likes of Mr. Trump and Trumpians everywhere.

Among other things, this fast-spreading kind of populism has been nominated as a sign of the failure of democracy to deliver the social and economic stability which democracy – government by consent – is meant to deliver. “Government of the people, by the people, for the people,” as Abraham Lincoln intoned, is supposed to be a form of self-government by all in the interests of all, claiming its authority from the will of the collective (or, at least, of the majority). Its apparent inability to provide what people want in the way of economic security and social satisfaction has generated discontent, and the paradox is that those who promise remedies – or, more accurately, those who make exaggerated promises of them – are not only politically authoritarian by instinct, but in fact work to advantage those whose activity is a prime source of the discontent.

The activity in question: the relentless quest for the maximization of private profit.

And so the crucial question is this: If democracy has failed, is it because of its internal flaws or contradictions? Is it because it cannot work, being in principle inadequate to the task? Or is it because it has been prevented from succeeding?

The answer, unequivocally, is the third one.

No system of government is perfect, because societies are diverse and pullulate with different and often competing interests. There are very few natural majorities for anything in a society, because societies are congeries of minorities and individuals, which artificially and temporarily produce “majorities” at election times. Winston Churchill’s famous remark that “democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried” is true, requiring a constant effort of adjustment, compromise and renewal.

When Lincoln made his “government of the people” speech at Gettysburg’s cemetery in November, 1863, his three-time repetition of the word “people” had three different denotations: In “government of the people,” it meant everyone in the state; in “by the people” it meant “white property-owning men,” because only they had the vote and could stand for office; and in “for the people,” it meant those (and their families and friends) who voted for or donated money to the winning political party. It was only in the past century that democracies have widened the denotation of Lincoln’s second use of “people” to begin to approximate the “universal adult franchise” required as a necessary condition for democracy (though New Zealand led the way by giving votes to women first, in 1893).

On July 4, 2019, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington became a backdrop for then-president Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America,’ a show of American (and Trumpist) bravado that brought armoured military vehicles into the heart of the capital. Mandel Ngan and Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The usual pieties have it that modern democracy began with the United States of America in the late 18th century, and that the franchise gradually extended to more and more people in the world’s advanced economies, with a majority of states becoming, or pretending to be, democracies after 1945 because they believed democracy to be a prime factor in the economic and military success of the Second World War’s Western victors. It was also, of course, because being or pretending to be democracies maximized the chances of much-needed Western aid.

But in fact, the usual pieties are wrong. The U.S. Constitution and its institutions are in fact designed to protect against excessive democracy: The Senate, the Supreme Court and the Electoral College are powerful non-democratic bodies designed to ensure that expressions of the popular will are tamed and managed in the interests of those in control. The first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system, which is in use in Canada, Britain, India, the U.S. House of Representatives, and many places else, typically generates a duopoly of two main parties competing for the levers of power, and which hands that power to one-party government until at least the next election; often, this is done with only a minority of votes cast, with the presence of small parties dispersing the opposition count. In 2019, for instance, Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party won an 80-seat majority in the British House of Commons with just 43 per cent of votes cast, representing under 29 per cent of the total electorate – and yet that gave him 100 per cent of the power. These kinds of percentages are typical for FPTP systems.

These factors – and there are others – suggest that democracy has its own structural failings if it is not adequately constituted and implemented. But they are not the chief reasons for democracy’s non-delivery; these lie on the side of the longstanding endeavour to stop it from succeeding. They make a connected and, for the most part, deliberate mesh.

Factionalism – which James Madison warned against in the tenth of the Federalist Papers, has reached nightmare proportions. It has emerged in the form of organized political parties in which the careerism of individual politicians requires loyalty to the party cause, making them representatives not of voters but the party line and which, with some honourable exceptions, encourage among them venality and estrangement from truth and principle, and a correlative degeneration of political discourse into simplistic sloganizing and easy vituperation.

The evils of factionalism are exacerbated by partisan media outlets that seek to damage opponents and protect allies with whatever it takes, even if it calls for distortion and untruth. Of this, Fox News is a paradigm, but it is far from alone. The toxic effects of social media – fountains of conspiracy theories, misinformation, lying and slander – are yet worse.

The fact that there are few responsible newspapers and broadcasters – ones that examine facts with dispassion and seek to provide reliable information and analysis – and that they generally have small readerships and audiences, is a reflection of how electorates fail in their democratic duty to be well-informed and thoughtful in their choices. Instead, electorates are mainly populated by “fast thinkers,” by the definition of Israeli-American psychologist and Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman – that is, superficial and hasty non-thinkers who make decisions with their emotions and self-interest at the fore. As the 1950s U.S. presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson once said, when a supporter purportedly assured him that “all the thinking people of America” would vote for him: “I’m afraid that won’t do, I need a majority.”

Open this photo in gallery: Extinction Rebellion protesters, wearing the masks of billionaires such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, rally outside the Brandenburg Gate in Germany.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press

And the single biggest factor fuelling all this is money. It is not quite a caricature to say that Big Money, in the interests of keeping what it has and getting yet more, regards as a good investment the funding of politicians and media to ensure their help. Almost literally, political office is purchased in the U.S. and, in effect, in all those polities where parties spend on publicity and election campaigns. Political donations are regarded as a cost of business by corporations and high-net-worth individuals, and do not come out of profits; instead, they often produce a return in increased profits.

Likewise, financing so-called “news” organizations that seek to misinform and mislead, and to distract attention from such things as the dangers of climate warming or the abuses of human rights in a country in which profits are being made (”Distracted from distraction by distraction,” as T.S. Eliot once wrote), benefit the bottom line.

One does not have to be a left-wing extremist to be amazed at the unappeasable appetite that is the profit motive and its ruthlessness in dealing with actual or potential obstacles. Nothing – killing the environment, driving species to extinction, exploiting human suffering, propping up oppressive regimes – appears to stand in the way of that motive, and vast sums are expended to ensure that they do not.

The generation of wealth is, of course, both necessary and desirable. Without it, there is (among other things) no tax revenue to fund infrastructure and welfare in one’s country. And we all like to be at least comfortably placed in material terms, for the benefit of our families and communities, not to mention ourselves.

But here is a thought: Consider the difference between a millionaire and a billionaire. Do so by means of this comparison: A million seconds is about 12 days; a billion seconds is nearly 32 years. We speak glibly of billionaires – of people worth billions, plural – and yet do not ask how the world has come to be so organized as to siphon such vast wealth into so few hands, generating dramatic levels of wealth inequality, which then produces social injustice, because money and power are the same thing and the lack of it means the lack of opportunity to have a say in how things are run. The wealth of individuals and corporations is the fuel that keeps the political parties and the partisan press from serving the people’s interests, while distracting them enough to have them vote in favour of the very inequalities that make them “dissatisfied with democracy.”

The point is this: they do not really have democracy – only its façade. And every attack on it hollows out the façade even more.

Open this photo in gallery: MoveOn activists rally in New York to urge advertisers not to support Fox News.Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for MoveOn

If this looks like just another conspiracy theory, ask yourself this: Why would anyone donate to a political party unless they expected something in return? What is the connection between, say, Rupert Murdoch’s views and the output of Fox News? And why do the likes of Mr. Murdoch hold those views? Is it because they endorse the idea of a just and equitable global distribution of wealth, or is it because they want a world which favours their business ambitions? The money buys them the right politics that serves them, which in turn protects their money and the ways by which they acquire more of it, which in turn buys them the politics … and so this poisonous flywheel goes.

Ask yourself these questions, too: If politicians were restricted to serving only one term, and therefore could not be in pursuit of a career in politics because no such thing exists, would they be under the control of party whips?

If corporate political donations were forbidden, and all political campaign spending had to come from individual supporters’ pockets capped at a low maximum, would politicians be the servants of sectional interests, or of voters?

If voting systems were proportional, reflecting the diversity of outlooks and concerns in society, would government by coalition and consensus not be more usual than one-party rule that emerges from a two-party wrestling match? If misinformation were treated as a fraud on the public so that legal sanctions applied if proved (post facto, to avoid the risk of pre-emptive censorship), and if there were internationally enforceable punishments for environmental damage and human-rights abuses, would that not clean up a lot of acts?

If possession of a vote were treated, as it should be, as an important right, and if each vote made a difference, would such large percentages of electorates continue to be indifferent in their choices? After all, as Plato said, those who take no interest in politics will find themselves ruled by bad people.

These questions are not rhetorical. They drive at the heart of the problem: that democracy has not been given its full chance because it has not been in the interests of those who stand to lose by it.

Open this photo in gallery: Masks in a St. Petersburg shop feature Russian President Vladimir Putin, right; Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group military unit fighting in Ukraine; and Ramzan Kadyrov, regional leader of Chechnya.Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press

In the eighth book of his Republic, Plato likened democracy to ochlocracy – mob rule – on the grounds that “the people” are ignorant, selfish, competitive and greedy, and cannot be trusted with government. But as insisted by Colonel Thomas Rainborowe, a leading voice among the Levellers of the 17th-century revolution in England: “The poorest he that is in England hath a right to live as the greatest he.” Aristotle joined to Plato’s views the idea that people have a further right: the right to sufficient, good-enough government. Combining the rights to a voice and this notion of sufficient government then led the thinkers of the Enlightenment and beyond to come up with the idea of representative democracy, in which the people elect representatives charged with a duty to get the facts, consider them, discuss them, listen to suggestions, work out what is best, and then enact it on behalf of those they serve, under the constraint of being dismissed if they do this badly. That is how representative democracy is supposed to work: filtering out the ochlocratic tendencies and letting through the collective will and interest.

But this is exactly what vested interests fear. The danger of the people’s interests to the vested interests is well illustrated by Oliver Cromwell’s response to the Levellers in the Putney Debates of 1647: He rejected their idea of extending the vote to men without property, for fear that they would use it to take the property of propertied men.

That, in a sentence, sums up the tireless work that has long been done to prevent democracy from succeeding. The answer to the rise of right-wing populism and the authoritarianism it brings can be summed up in a single word rather than a sentence: reform. We may have never succeeded in getting democracy proper, so we cannot reform what has never been formed, but getting true democracy will require reforming the system we do have. It will not be easy to crack through our centuries of calcified self-interest to do so, but democracy will be stillborn until it happens.