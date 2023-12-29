Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill, on March 24, in Ottawa.Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

Kevin Patterson is a physician, essayist and novelist.

One of the best examples we have illustrating the difficulty of relinquishing power comes from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

It took Gollum chewing off Frodo’s right finger at the second knuckle to get the One Ring away from the hobbit, who had been tasked with throwing it into the fires of Mount Doom, but had decided to keep it for himself. Fortunately for Middle-earth, Gollum fell into the volcano.

Gandalf and the rest of the Fellowship, unaware of what transpired within Mount Doom, thought Frodo heroic. Later, the elves bore him away to the Grey Havens on their last ship to leave Middle-earth to honour him.

But Frodo is not the hero of that story.

Samwise, the other ring bearer, maintained his resolve to destroy the ring but could not because he no longer held it at the end. He had relinquished it when that was the right thing to do – the only one who held the Ring of Power who ever chose anything but to keep it.

In our era, there seem to be fewer Samwises than there once were. There have never been many.

Fifty-five years ago, president Lyndon Johnson chose not to run in 1968 because his standing was so wounded by the Vietnam War. Every eligible presidential incumbent since has sought another term. Before LBJ, in the 20th century, Harry Truman and Calvin Coolidge demurred from seeking second (complete) terms. The others, in 247 years and 46 presidencies, were 19th-century forgettables: Rutherford Hayes (who won a contested election by promising to end Reconstruction), James Buchanan (possibly the worst president prior to the 21st century) and James Polk, dead three months after leaving office.

Margaret Thatcher was the longest serving British prime minister of the 20th century. She marked that country according to her own vision, won a popular war quickly and closed 175 coal pits. She could have walked away at any point before her 1990 ouster – by her own party – with dignity intact. At the end, she knew what the polls showed. But even the Iron Lady was unable to release the ring.

At some point, democratic leaders seem to have mostly lost their ability to quit.

It’s an entitled and self-defeating way of seeing the world. Absent the ability to quit when it’s time, ignominious defeat is inevitable. And along with the capacity to quit, the elite seem also to have lost sight of what a powerful move a well-timed relinquishing of power can send.

The Roman historian Livy writes of Cincinnatus, the general summoned out of retirement and from his farm to face down the Aequians, who threatened the city. Absolute power was conferred on him by the senate and he used it to summon the then-young republic’s resources and win the day. Fifteen days later, Livy tells us, Cincinnatus returned to the plow he had left in his field.

This was two millennia ago; elements of the story are almost certainly apocryphal. For one thing, it would probably have been an enslaved person wrestling with the plow, and he wouldn’t have been permitted to stop plowing when his owner went to Rome. But the story’s importance lies in the way it has endured, and the way its message of egoless humility was embraced – for instance, by some of revolutionary America’s military officers, who elected George Washington the first president of the Society of the Cincinnati.

Washington was likened to the Roman because he was supposed to have resigned his commission, intending to leave public life after the Revolutionary War was won – only to be summoned to reluctantly serve the Republic as the first president. Which he did, for eight years. Then he stepped down. It can be argued that slave owners such as Washington or Cincinnatus cannot be celebrated for their egolessness, but that is a modern sensibility. At the time, the ethos being advanced was: country before person. Even the first person.

Washington’s example of stepping aside after two terms was sufficiently powerful that, for the first 165 years of the republic, everyone did, until FDR didn’t, prompting the 22nd amendment, in 1951, as a rebuke to his impertinent greed.

This is more than a matter of leaders’ courage and historical reputations. North Americans are all about to pay for the boundless and irrational power-addiction of our leaders.

The next American and Canadian federal elections – the former will definitely take place in 2024, while the latter might, too – will see incumbent leaders seeking extensions whose electorate, even their own base, want them to preserve their dignity and just step down. If they lose, as the polls suggest both Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will, right-wing populists complicit with anti-vaxxers and, in Donald Trump’s instance, anti-democratic extremists, will replace them. Playing to type, the Canadian right is more demure: Pierre Poilievre’s admirers in the trucker convoy offered to negotiate with Mr. Trudeau about their proposed ousting of him while the Jan. 6 insurrectionists said they wanted to hang vice-president Mike Pence and then stormed the Capitol.

In both instances, Mr. Biden’s and Mr. Trudeau’s, this is narcissistic foolishness.

Mr. Trudeau has won three elections and has been Prime Minister since 2015. In Westminsterian parliamentary democracies there are no term limits on prime ministers, but in Canada, the electorate rarely embraces leaders for more than the eight years Mr. Trudeau has already served. He led the country through the pandemic with low mortality rates, saw unemployment reach near-historic lows, strengthened the Canada Pension Plan, expanded the ecologically protected areas of Canada and legalized cannabis. He could step back now in favour of his deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland – pentalingual Rhodes Scholar, Reuters’s Moscow bureau chief at 28, and the author of the best book yet written about the transformation of modern Russia. If she won, she would be the first woman and the most accomplished intellectual and foreign policy expert ever elected prime minister of Canada. Mélanie Joly and Anita Anand would equally be transformative and highly creditable successors.

Mr. Biden has supervised the emergence of his country from the pandemic, avoided a recession and oversaw historically low unemployment rates. But mostly what he did is rescue his country and the world from the catastrophe a second Trump administration would have represented. Which, astonishingly, may yet come to pass.

Mr. Biden is losing most head-to-head polls against Mr. Trump by a point or two, and the President is clearly frail in a way he was not four years ago. When an 80-year-old who falls regularly has so much as a bladder infection, he risks delirium – however bright he might seem on his best days. And Mr. Biden’s best days are no longer so very bright.

Mr. Biden’s successor might be California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer – or, better, a young and unknown but charismatic figure from someplace like Arkansas. But no one has stepped forward because Mr. Biden has refused to step back. Whoever his successor might be, they would be younger and would make Mr. Trump seem old, in addition to all the other things he is. Mr. Biden might be the only politician in the country capable of making Mr. Trump’s bellowing perseveration seem robust and quick.

There still exist some politicians who are more Samwise than Frodo. Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany for 16 years ending in 2021, showed the young and old men how a gracious departure is done. It is possible to complete the narrative arc of one’s political career and step down without being ousted. It is possible to discern that moment when one is no longer the right person to lead. Governance is not war or football. Winners do quit, and quitters who time it right win the most. If a sports metaphor is inescapable, it is a relay. Artfully letting go the baton – or ring – is as important as receiving it.