Samira Mohyeddin is a journalist, scholar of genocide, and the host and producer of the podcast Gay Girl Gone.

The last time I visited my birth country of Iran was in August, 1999. I wouldn’t dare go back now – the government there has an appetite for dual nationals and journalists, which makes me a hot commodity. When I was there, I was overwhelmed at the level of propaganda urging women to wear the mandatory veil. (Iran is one of two countries in the world where women must cover their hair in public; Afghanistan is the other.) The signs were everywhere: On the sides of buildings; in taxi cabs; in restaurants; on electric poles; even on the highways. I remember thinking, if something is purported to be so ingrained in our culture, why does it have to be forced on women?

There was one particular sign that was the most pervasive. It was a silhouette of a woman wearing a veil and it said, “Uncovered sisters will be refused entry.” It immediately made me think of the “Whites Only” signs in apartheid South Africa and Jim Crow laws in the Southern United States. Some may think this a churlish comparison, but without wearing the mandatory veil in Iran, women are completely shut out of civic life. They have no right to work, to education, to social services, to health care, etc. Now, almost 25 years after my trip to Iran, a growing movement is under way to have gender apartheid recognized as a crime against humanity, similar to racial apartheid.

Last week, a group of Afghan-Canadian and Iranian-Canadian women’s rights activists held meetings with various Canadian senators and members of Parliament urging them to push the Canadian government to recognize gender apartheid as a crime against humanity and to support the implementation of a legal framework at the United Nations that addresses gender apartheid. The women gave first-hand testimony about what it means to live in a gender-apartheid state.

The world watched in horror nearly three years ago when the Taliban came back to power in Afghanistan and made women their first order of business. They reinstituted the mandatory covering of women and systemically deprived them of education and work; women are even banned from gyms and parks in Afghanistan.

Forty-five years ago in Iran, Islamic revolutionaries, in one of their first acts after taking power, issued a decree about the mandatory veiling of women and dissolved the Family Protection Act of 1975, which gave women the right to divorce and restricted polygamy for men. They also lowered the marriage age for girls from 18 to 9. Today in Iran, a woman’s testimony in court is worth half a man’s and she cannot obtain a passport or travel without the written permission of her male guardian. Now, imagine if in the 21st century, Black people were prevented from going to work, school, parks or gyms, simply for being Black. That is what is happening to women in Iran and Afghanistan. But why has it proven so difficult to show the connection between racial apartheid and gender apartheid?

Legal scholar Ann Elizabeth Mayer grapples with the systemic oppression of women in some states and refers to how it is viewed as a “benign apartheid.” Ms. Meyer points to how prejudicial laws against women are obscured or parried away through the use of culture and religion by states, which is exactly what the governments of Iran and Afghanistan are doing. Their subjugation and systemic second-class citizenship are justified through the use of culture and religion. This obscuring also takes place through the use of cultural relativism by some in the West.

Cultural relativism began as an academic term used in anthropology but today is defined as a rejection of universal standards, meaning all cultural values and beliefs should not be judged based on outsider norms and values. In the case of women, it has come to mean, to each their own oppression. But if we can universally legislate against racial apartheid – as happened with the adoption of the 1998 Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court – and deem it abhorrent and a crime, why can’t we do the same for women? Aren’t women human?

This week marks the 45-year anniversary of the systemic firing of all female judges in Iran. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi told me recently that at the time, in 1979, she was one of 27 women working as a judge in Iran. “I was presiding over a trial when an agent walked into my courtroom and handed me a piece of paper. I realized that the incident we were all waiting for was happening.” Since that day of dissolution, not a single woman has given a binding ruling in an Iranian court.

Today, Ms. Ebadi is one of the women pushing for United Nations recognition and legislation against gender apartheid. The group behind the initiative, End Gender Apartheid Today, has sent a legal briefing, prepared by the Atlantic Council’s Strategic Litigation Project, to the UN asking for an amendment of the definition of the crime against humanity of apartheid to include gender. Gissou Nia, an international human-rights lawyer and director of the Strategic Litigation Project, told me that this amendment would allow other states to hold governments such as Iran and Afghanistan to account. “You cannot successfully combat a crime until you diagnose and define it,” she said.

The massive protests that happened in Iran in 2022 and 2023, after the killing of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the so-called morality police, exposed the laws used to police women’s bodies and the mechanisms of state violence to the world. Her death rightly outraged the world and sparked a movement which allowed activists to advocate and effectively remove Iran from its seat on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. It was the first time in the commission’s 78-year history that a member state was removed. Having Iran sit on a UN women’s group council in the first place was similar to having a KKK member sit on the board of the NAACP.

Afrikaners in apartheid South Africa and white Southerners in the Jim-Crow-era U.S. also used culture as a way to justify their prejudicial laws and views. This idea of “separate but equal” is still utilized today by gender apartheid states such as Iran and Afghanistan. We must not allow the coercion of women to be conflated with culture. We also must not sacrifice women at the altar of anti-imperialism, as was done to Iranian women 45 years ago.

Last month, UN experts in the working group on discrimination against women and girls agreed that gender apartheid must be recognized as a crime against humanity, but getting member states to sign on may prove difficult. This is where Canada can take the lead. Canada enacted the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act in 2000, becoming the first country in the world to adopt comprehensive legislation implementing the Rome Statute.

If Canada is serious about its feminist foreign policy, adopting gender apartheid as a crime against humanity would be a great way of acting upon it. It is high time that states like Iran and Afghanistan, which use women’s bodies as ideological playgrounds to write their laws upon, be held to account. In the same way that the world came together and decided that racial apartheid can and must be prosecuted, the world must again come together and provide a mechanism by which states that systemically deprive women of their rights can be prosecuted. Yes, some things are universal – one of them being the crazy idea that women are human.