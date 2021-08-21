My name is Sindu, I’m a first-generation Eelam Tamil Canadian and child of refugees. I grew up believing in the promise of Canada because of the home it offered my family who fled from Sri Lanka due to war. Canada has long enjoyed the perception of being considered a safe haven, but I’ve come to learn that others like me have not been as fortunate. Their experiences have left me with serious questions about our government’s treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers.

It’s easy to point the finger south of the border while we turn a blind eye to what’s happening here. Canada is not as open and accepting as I once thought, and worse, I’ve come to learn of the harm in Canada’s immigrant detention system that has gone unaddressed for many years. It’s been quite a journey, let me show you what I’ve found.

For more on the current state of detention in Canada and recommendations towards its abolishment, see Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International’s 2021 report.

Sivayogam is a visual artist from Canada. Sindu explores her identity as a Tamil woman through a feminist lens, creating visual interpretations of various issues including patriarchal systems and the militarized state. She approaches her work with the goal of striking a personal harmony between her identity, her politics and her culture. She recently contributed to the comics anthology Bystander: Stories, Observations & Witnessings from South Asia, Kadak Collective (2020).

