 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Dissent and acrimony threaten historic Wet’suwet’en accord

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A rally for the Wet’suwet’en Nation in Smithers, B.C., Jan. 10, 2020.

Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

More than a year after it was agreed upon, a tentative deal between Ottawa, the B.C. government and the hereditary leadership of the Wet’suwet’en Nation appears to have incited an ugly imbroglio many were predicting.

You may recall that the agreement was conceived amid a nasty feud that pitted a group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders and their supporters across the country on one side against elected chiefs and others in favour of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. that crossed part of their traditional territory.

While the hereditary chiefs saw the pipeline as an unhealthy intrusion on their traditional rights and territory, the elected chiefs and their councils saw an economic opportunity that would help lift many out of poverty.

Story continues below advertisement

The dispute escalated, and eventually anti-pipeline demonstrators erected rail blockades across the country that shut down freight and passenger traffic for several weeks. The blockades subsided shortly before the pandemic struck, and eventually the two levels of government announced an unprecedented pact with the hereditary leaders that gave the Wet’suwet’en aboriginal title over their territory – a first in Canada.

There was only one problem: The agreement cut elected chiefs out of the picture and made their hereditary counterparts supreme. It was a recipe for a nasty internecine conflict – one very much like the one we are witnessing now.

Many across the Wet’suwet’en Nation, including elected chiefs, still don’t know exactly what the memorandum of understanding that was agreed upon on Feb. 29 of last year says. Eight of the hereditary chiefs have held proprietary ownership over the information. They have held few informational meetings, citing pandemic restrictions.

It is hard to imagine that a group charged with effectively hammering out the foundation of a treaty with two levels of government could be so cavalier about allowing anyone but themselves to have a say in what that looks like. And yet, it appears that’s where we are.

“We’ve tried and tried and tried to get information with no luck,” Maureen Luggi, the elected chief of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, one of the six band councils within the Wet’suwet’en Nation, told me this week. “Really, things seem to have come to a standstill and myself and the other five elected chiefs and councils believe this whole process needs to be stopped immediately.”

But efforts to get Ottawa or the B.C. government to respond to entreaties on this front have been fruitless. The two levels of governments have decided, for whatever reason, to give the hereditary chiefs the last word on anything to do with this tentative agreement and on efforts to shape an everlasting one.

One of the primary tasks the hereditary chiefs had on their to-do list was building a consensus among the Wet’suwet’en peoples on the type of self-governing model they are envisioning. But such unity is non-existent. The hereditary leaders sent out a negotiation update in January, but it contained little information that would indicate work was being done on difficult issues such as establishing a governance structure that reconciles the roles of hereditary and elected chiefs.

Story continues below advertisement

There is nothing in the documents viewed by The Globe and Mail that suggests land-use plans have been worked out or a regulatory framework that governs land-based activities in the territory, for that matter. Elected chiefs have been left to wonder what is going on with respect to the complex negotiations that need to take place around fiscal arrangements between the Wet’suwet’en and the federal government. It’s all a great mystery.

It feels an awful lot like Ottawa and B.C. signed this momentous accord in a desperate attempt to solve the pipeline dispute, leaving the hereditary chiefs with the job of drafting the broad contours of a treaty and coalescing Wet’suwet’en members around their vision.

Instead, the apparent tactics of the hereditary chiefs have sown deep divisions across their territory and made people suspicious and cynical of the whole process.

You can hear the frustration in the voices of people like Ms. Luggi.

“This is an agreement that regards our rights and title and we weren’t consulted on any of it and it’s still the case,” she said. “We did not give our consent to the original agreement. We have no information to go on about what is being agreed to on our behalf. It’s been absolutely terrible.

“I can tell you that any ratification of an agreement that [the hereditary chiefs] pursue will be met with objection by the elected councils. It will not happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

In attempting to negotiate their way out of one crisis, the federal and B.C. governments have created another. It would be in the best interest of all parties if the pause button was pushed on these negotiations immediately, to see if the deal can be saved.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies