Samira Mohyeddin is a journalist, scholar of genocide, and the host and producer of the podcast Gay Girl Gone.

The announcement of Ebrahim Raisi’s death was as protracted as the list of people he sent to be hanged almost four decades ago.

Sixteen hours after his helicopter crashed in the dense forests of Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan region, Mr. Raisi, the president of Iran, was declared dead. And for the many Iranian families whose lives were destroyed by the work of a man who earned the nickname “the Butcher of Tehran,” there will be no tears – but perhaps some regret.

In July of 1988, the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, delivered an edict: to empty Iran’s jails of political prisoners. At the time, Mr. Raisi was a 27-year-old who had already climbed the ranks to become Tehran’s deputy prosecutor – and in that summer of death, he proved his unwavering loyalty to the Iranian regime.

He, along with three other men, formed a “death commission,” and carried out Khomeini’s order at lightning speed. Prisoners were asked about their loyalty to the state and to Islam; trials would last two to five minutes. Those deemed not loyal were taken right out to the prison yard and hanged in groups.

Around 5,000 prisoners, many of them teenagers, were systematically executed. Every year, their family members gather at one of the mass grave sites to honour their loved ones. Amnesty International and other human-rights organizations have shown that the Iranian government has since tried to cover up and wall off one of these sites, the Khavaran cemetery, where several hundred political dissidents are believed to be buried.

The Spanish Inquisition had its Tomas de Torquemada; the Islamic Republic had Mr. Raisi.

Canada was the first country to officially recognize this bloody period of Iran’s history as a crime against humanity; to this day, it is the only country to do so. On June 5, 2013, the government and opposition MPs came together and supported an NDP motion, put forth by the late Paul Dewar, to unanimously recognize the massacre of thousands of Iranian political prisoners as a violation of international human-rights law.

The text, adopted by Parliament, “condemns the mass murder of political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988 as constituting crimes against humanity, honours the memory of the victims buried in mass graves at Khavaran cemetery and other locations in Iran.” It also established Sept. 1 as a day of solidarity with political prisoners in Iran.

But that would hardly be this country’s last dealing with the Butcher of Tehran. As the head of Iran’s judiciary at the time, he was appointed by the Iranian government to lead the investigation into the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in 2020, which killed all 176 people on board – including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and 53 others travelling to Canada via Kyiv.

Many people, including renowned Canadian UN prosecutor Payam Akhavan, were astounded that Mr. Raisi would be leading the investigation, saying he should be standing trial himself. Mr. Raisi’s investigation would ultimately absolve the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of any wrongdoing, adding yet another dark chapter to Iran’s bloody history.

And although his criminal acts were dragged out again, he ran for Iran’s presidency in 2021 and won. During his first press conference as president, Mr. Raisi was asked about his involvement in the massacre of political prisoners. Instead of toeing Tehran’s official line of denying the events, he broke from protocol, saying he was proud of his actions and was “defending the nation against its enemies.”

In January, 2022, a group of United Nations judges and investigators called for an official investigation into Mr. Raisi’s involvement in the massacre of Iranian political prisoners. That never materialized. Instead, Mr. Raisi was at the helm of the government when Iran’s security forces killed more than 500 protesters in the streets during the Mahsa Amini uprising in 2022 and 2023, allowing him to turn his brutal past into his prologue as president.

And in spite of all that blood on his hands, he was widely expected to continue to rise in the Islamic Republic, as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Mr. Raisi’s ultimate fate should have ended in the prisoner box of a courtroom. But instead, it was wrapped up in the burned metal of a helicopter. May the ghosts of the thousands of innocent people he sent to the gallows haunt him forever.