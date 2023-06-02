Harriet Alida Lye’s latest book is the novel Let It Destroy You.

There’s a beach my family goes to on Georgian Bay that has thousands of trilobite fossils trapped within the dark shale that makes shallow, gradual steps out into the bay; “ti-lo-bite” was one of my son Arlo’s first words, proclaimed proudly each time he found a new one. Of course, he didn’t know then that these were relics of dead things, millions of years old, but as his love of dinosaurs grew, his vocabulary developed along with his understanding. We have spent many hours wandering around the galleries of the Royal Ontario Museum surrounded by the bones of ancient monsters. Crazy to me how perfectly he could pronounce parasaurolophus, pachycephalosaurus, all the rest; crazy to me how he could remember which was which. He knew that dinosaurs were no longer alive, but he didn’t really know what that meant.

“Why are they just skeletons?” he asked, near the fossil of the ankylosaurus. In the books, the pictures of dinosaurs had skin, feathers, eyes. “I have a skeleton, too,” he said, a bit confused, a bit worried. “Did their skeletons come out of their bodies?”

I didn’t know what to say. Answering with any great detail seemed terrible – to explain the vast, abstract concept of death at this moment, at any moment, felt far too cruel – so, as I had done with similar questions that had been mounting lately, I skirted the issue. From the time he was born, I wanted to shield him from the concept of death. I could tell he was getting close, now, but I wanted to delay the moment, to keep his innocence for a little longer. Like with the language I used around dinosaurs being not-alive, I would never say that things were dead. A frog, belly-up in a pond, was a “late frog”; a worm, bloated on the sidewalk, was “resting.” I thought I was doing this to protect him. Recently I realized that I was actually doing it to protect myself.

I don’t remember the first time I learned about death; it happened prememory, almost preverbal, even. I was 2 and my mother’s mother had died. I’d only met her a few times – she lived in Devon, England, and I lived in Ontario, so I wasn’t missing a daily part of my existence. Around the time of her death, there’s a home-video of me in my mother’s arms shouting, “gamma, gamma!” Everyone around me was talking about “gamma,” so it seems I was trying to participate in the conversation. But I clearly didn’t understand anything about death.

I remember going to funerals almost constantly as a young child – I had a lot of great-aunts and uncles who died in fairly quick succession – and while I saw many old, cold bodies in open caskets, hands folded on their chests, and remember being a tiny green velvet sapling in a forest of giant black trees, I don’t think I ever had the thought that death was something that could – or would – happen to me. Later, when I was 15, I had a very rare and highly fatal form of leukemia called Natural Killer, but even then, I had such faith in the medical system, and in my parents, who held it together incredibly well, that I didn’t think that I would die. I even somehow had managed to internalize, for the following 15 years, that having survived that, I must be immortal. Death had come for me, and I had dodged its grasp. Surely, it must now be forever cowed, and would never come again.

Having my first child brought with it an urgent fear of dying: I couldn’t bear the thought of ever being apart from my son. When Arlo was three days old, I saw an old man and I burst into tears and said to my partner, Cal: “One day Arlo will be old and we will be dead and we won’t know how he is or what he’s doing!”

So when my son started circling around the subject of death, I avoided it. I redirected; I lied. Miranda Featherstone, a school social worker from Rhode Island, wrote an essay on how to talk to children about death: “When children are very young,” she writes, “death can – and should – be yet another matter-of-fact feature of our world. It is like the moon; we might call their attention to it, even though we don’t live there: Look up and see!”

Oops.

One night, Arlo and I were in his room getting him ready for bed and he said, suddenly, “Do people grow forever?” He was not yet 3.

“No,” I said, putting down the pyjamas I’d been trying to convince him to put on. “People grow until they become grown-ups, and then they stop growing.”

I watched his face as he processed this, and I could see the precise moment when he realized that this wasn’t the answer to what he was wondering. He clarified: “Do people last forever?”

I had less than a second to decide what I was going to say, but I already knew I couldn’t tell him anything but the truth. “No,” I said, trying to keep my voice neutral. “They don’t.”

His face. He looked aghast. He thought I must have misunderstood him: “Mama, I said, do people last forever?” In this moment, he surrendered; his body soft, he let me put on his pyjamas.

This time with a choke in my throat, I told him, again, “No.” I wanted to be gentle, but I needed to be honest. “It’s a really sad thing, isn’t it, that people don’t last forever.”

He climbed up into bed, pulled the blankets on top of him, and said, quite shocked, very firm, “Well you just make sure that you and me do last forever.”

My heart. What could I say? But he didn’t want me to say anything: He turned over onto his side with finality, and squeezed his eyes shut. I kissed him. I said, I love you. I said, I’ll see you in the morning.

This was more than a year ago, and the concept of death is still very much a part of his life. Now he is 4, and his baby sister is almost 2. Arlo doesn’t know anyone who has died, and he isn’t afraid of things that adults might worry about – I mean, he’s not concerned about things that are dangerous. He has no grief, no fear, only a deep sorrow in the knowledge that one day, everyone he loves will die – including him. It’s a general hum, always in the background; death is something he brings up in one way or another almost every day. Recently he asked if, when we leave our home, the new people will get to keep the paper airplane he’d just made?

“No,” I said, “if we ever leave our home, we will bring your paper airplane, and all of our things.”

“No,” he said, annoyed I hadn’t understood him: “I mean, when we die? Who will get my paper airplane when we die?”

Oh, how I wish I could pluck the thought from his mind and let him live the rest of his life with no sorrow or pain or death!

How I wish I could pluck the thought from my own mind, too.

I reached out to Miranda, the social worker, to talk about how I might help Arlo – and myself – through this moment, which I know will continue to be a series of moments, moments that make up a life.

“I feel like I did the whole thing wrong my first time around,” I tell her on our video call, “so it was really good to read your essay and see another path, the path of how I might do it right next time, with my daughter.”

“Well, it’s not easy! It’s no fun!” She laughs, kindly. “As parents,” she says, “we are inclined to shelter our kids from things that will hurt them. But it’s better to have the information not come as a shock, for it to come really gradually … it’s something that has to be met, and re-met, at every stage, and it’s so much easier to do that if you’re building on a foundation of understanding. And I think that a real piece of the struggle for a lot of secular Americans is this idea of, like, do I really have to tell my kids that … that’s it?”

I tell her how my partner and I decided not to tell Arlo about heaven because we don’t believe in it, but after telling him that love lasts forever, and him observing that dinosaur hearts – where, to his mind, the love lives, I guess? – are not a part of their skeletons, I had to tell him that spirits last forever, and spirits are the invisible thing that makes us “us.” Which I don’t disagree with, I suppose – I believe in a continuation of sorts, even if only that we become dirt and that dirt feeds new life. But Arlo now believes that he is a velociraptor who will live forever – he says he is the one velociraptor who didn’t die when the meteorite hit, and he’s the velociraptor who will never die. It feels cruel to continue to insist, at every encounter, that no, he is wrong, that he will die, when he is just trying so desperately to find some way of coping with a truth that is difficult for him to bear. He loves life so much – he loves his family so much, his paper airplane so much – and when he touches on this love, this joy that his loves bring him, it seems like he is sitting at the edge of the bottomless well of sorrow.

“Often kids go through phases where they are really fixated on grasping the parameters of death, and like, what is this reality,” Miranda tells me. “And when they’re talking about that, they’re often not just talking about death – they’re talking about separation, and they’re worried. Separation and attachment are two of the big pieces of early childhood – how to be apart from people and things that you love, and how to continue to know that they exist, even when you’re not with them … and death connects really neatly to that, because it gets at their biggest anxieties about separation.”

As far as how to actually talk about this stuff with small children, Miranda says it helps to be matter of fact about things. “‘Yes, this will happen, yes that can be sad to think about, do you want your peanut butter sandwich open-faced or closed?’ Modelling that death is just a piece of life, that it’s not something that’s always going to stop us in our tracks with its profundity, it’s just a thing, and weirdly, believe it or not, we just have to live with it. While we’re making lunch. The fact that we’ll all die needs to co-exist with our need to eat a sandwich.”

My friend Brooke Manning is a death doula, working alongside health care practitioners and palliative care teams to support and advocate for individuals, or their families, at end-of-life.

“The first time I ever really considered death I was about 4, or 5,” Brooke tells me. “I’m an only child. I was really drawn to nature as a kid, and I would go around and put – and I still do this as an adult – I would put flowers on the dead animals I found. I didn’t really know what I was doing, or understand it, until my dad died when I was 6. He was so important to me and I loved him so dearly – I just worshipped him.”

His death was sudden, and Brooke’s mother used vague language to try to protect her daughter. “He passed, she’d say, and I’d think, passed where?” It was difficult for anyone on either side of the family to explain to this six year old the depth of what had happened. “There was a lot of fear,” Brooke says. She believes this early experience with death informed her decision to go into this line of work. “I’m the first person in our family to want to look death right in the face and transmute our understanding of it.”

What Brooke does now – working with people at the end of their lives, and educating them about end-of-life care and green funerals – really does seem to look death right in the face. I ask her if she fears dying. “Well, I am human!” I am relieved to hear this from her – I’m distrustful of people who say they don’t – but we discuss how perhaps “fear” isn’t always the right word. Arlo’s feelings don’t seem to be fear-based, it’s more like he simply wishes death didn’t have to happen. Brooke agrees. “There’s a spark of that feeling,” she touches her heart, “but I try not to label it as fear. I don’t think that I’m scared to die, but then again, I’m not dying.” She goes on: “I don’t believe in nothingness – I believe in impermanence. There’s a quote from Thich Nhat Hanh – a cloud doesn’t die, it becomes rain – and that provides so much comfort.”

The concept of a “good death” is a big focus of the death care world, and it means helping people to have the “best possible death given their situation.” Brooke tells me that she works with children at end-of-life, too, and I wonder if it’s possible for a child to have a “good death” – whether part of having a good death means having lived a full life, not cut suddenly short.

“Because of the society that we live in,” Brooke says, “a lot of people that I talk to base their aliveness on how much they have produced in their life. How much they have done. And I think that is very limiting to a life, and one’s mortality. Just to be alive is enough. Just to be alive is a miracle, and a gift.” Something opens up in me when she says this.

There is a magnolia tree in our neighbour’s yard that hangs over onto our side of the fence. Every year, its blossoms feel like such a gift after another long and brutal winter. Just to look at them fills me with such joy. After the apex of their bloom, which lasts several weeks, the pale pink petals fall, about a third of them into our yard. If we don’t sweep them up before a rain, they quickly turn into a thick, muddy gunk. This is our magnolia tax, I call it. But I would much rather have this mess than no flowers. As I crouch on the patio to pick up some pink-brown gunk with my bare hands, for we never get them all in time, I think: the same is true for life. Though I would rather not have to die, I would certainly take death over never being alive in the first place. To get to see magnolias blossom, to get to watch my children grow – it’s sad, sometimes devastating, to think of it ending, but I will continue reminding myself: to be alive is enough.