Kelly Grover is the president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Imagine meeting with your doctor and having them share terrible news: You have breast cancer. But then they reveal something even more awful: A decision has been made by the government that it will not support treatment until the disease makes you much sicker.

This doesn’t sound like something that could happen here in Canada, does it? Stopping the progression of any disease is one of the most important things that can be done to increase chances of survival.

Yet a recent draft recommendation from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH), the independent, pan-Canadian agency responsible for advising the provinces and territories about which drugs should be provided to patients through the country’s public health care system, means this could become a reality for the majority of Canadian children and youth diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

The draft recommendation advises governments to list a life-changing new drug, Trikafta, on drug formularies, but with pricing and clinical conditions. This breakthrough, early-intervention drug for cystic fibrosis has been clinically shown to effectively treat up to 90 per cent of Canadians living with cystic fibrosis, and experts around the world see it as the most important advancement in the treatment of the disease. If our provincial governments follow CADTH’s advice, the majority of Canadian children and youth will not have access to it.

You might assume this draft recommendation was informed and supported by the doctors who are treating cystic fibrosis patients every day, but you would be wrong. Clinicians across Canada have pointed out that the advice from CADTH discriminates against children and youth with its arbitrary eligibility requirements, will create serious and negative consequences, and does not reflect a strong understanding of the complexity of the disease nor the importance of much of the clinical evidence.

As with cancer diagnoses, the most important goal in treating cystic fibrosis is to stop the disease from getting worse. That’s why aggressive treatment begins as soon as a patient is diagnosed. It’s also why we now have newborn screening across the country, and why we start infants who are diagnosed through it on an aggressive therapeutic regimen promptly, often before they’re showing any symptoms at all. The importance of early treatment is impressed upon parents by the doctors who treat cystic fibrosis – showing just how far out of step the recommendation is with best practices in clinical care.

The draft recommendation fails to appreciate that treating the disease as early as possible is the best approach for all cystic fibrosis patients, not just some of them. It fails to understand that the disease affects multiple organs in the body, not just the lungs. Nor does it account for the evidence that shows this drug improves a wide range of health outcomes beyond lung function, including pulmonary exacerbations, quality of life, treatment burden and mental health.

Our provincial governments now have a decision to make. They can follow the CADTH’s advice and deny this treatment to thousands of sick children, waiting for structural and often irreversible lung damage to occur before allowing it – which will result in costly treatment in hospital and potentially irreversible damage to their other organs. Or they can follow the example of other countries and make sure that everyone who can benefit from this breakthrough drug receives it.

The Ontario government will be faced with this choice in the coming weeks. While the cost of this treatment is high – a year’s supply in the United States costs about $300,000 – no price has yet been set for the Canadian market, and the provinces are able to negotiate with the drug’s manufacturer to ensure a reasonable price.

We must keep in mind that this drug means the difference between life and death for many patients. We would never accept making cancer patients wait until the disease worsened before starting treatment – and so we should not accept that for children living with cystic fibrosis. They deserve better – and one hopes Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott and her counterparts across the country think so too.

