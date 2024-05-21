Open this photo in gallery: Rescue team members work at the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan, in northwestern Iran, on May 20.AZIN HAGHIGHI/AFP/Getty Images

Dennis Horak was Canada’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Yemen from 2015 to 2018 and chargé d’affaires in Iran from 2009 to 2012.

The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday comes at a time of lingering internal unrest in the country, and great tension and instability in the wider region – much of which features Iran’s fingerprints. The government has been hostile toward Israel, supported the so-called “Axis of Resistance” (which includes groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen), and meddled in the internal affairs of countries in the region. And under Mr. Raisi, Iran’s nuclear program has continued to develop unchecked.

The president’s death will inevitably spark uncertainty in the run-up to the election expected in the next 50 days. But sadly, anyone hoping for positive change on either the domestic or international fronts will be sorely disappointed. Whoever emerges as Iran’s next president will be cut from the same cloth as Mr. Raisi.

The Iranian electoral system may have the trappings of a democratic process, but it is geared to produce specific kinds of results. True reformers or even moderates are weeded out, allowing only candidates that fit within a narrow spectrum of hard-liners to have a shot at the presidency. There will be some scope for genuinely different approaches on some issues, such as economic policy, but the candidates will speak with one voice on the key issues and challenges facing the Islamic Republic itself; that is the price of admission to the contest.

So, while a lot of ink will be spilled debating which of the various contenders are more or less moderate or hard-line, these terms are very relative in Iranian elections.

Even if a relative moderate managed to sneak through the vetting process, his ability to effect meaningful change would be seriously constrained. Iran’s president may be the face of the country, but real power rests with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a coterie of senior advisers, in particular the leadership of the omnipresent Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The president has a say in Iran’s circles of power, but he is one voice of many. Whoever succeeds Mr. Raisi is unlikely to have the ability to push for new directions against a system structured to preserve the status quo.

Accordingly, Iran’s approach on Israel and Palestine will continue; its nuclear program will proceed unchecked. Tehran’s outreach to Gulf Arab states such as Saudi Arabia, its cultivation of ties with China and Russia, and its support for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will remain. These are strategic decisions that are above the president’s pay grade.

Instead, the impact of Mr. Raisi’s death will be most acutely felt in the quiet race to succeed the ailing 85-year-old Supreme Leader, in which Mr. Raisi was among the leading contenders. His backers, who are thought to include senior IRGC officials, will have to find a new candidate to back, perhaps even in time to get him lined up to run for president so as to boost his standing.

In the near term, Mr. Raisi’s death has left the path clear for Mojtaba Khamenei, his main rival and the Supreme Leader’s son, who is believed to have the backing of the powerful clerical establishment. But his candidacy will have to overcome real concerns about dynastic succession in a republic created by the overthrow of the Shah’s hereditary monarchy.

For those looking for a potential new direction for Tehran, the jockeying to succeed the Ayatollah may be the real inflection point. The Islamic Republic has chosen a new Supreme Leader just once since the death of its founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989; only a new Supreme Leader could bring real change. But the prospects are dim.

The system in place for selecting a Supreme Leader is complex and geared toward sustaining the status quo. Backers of various candidates will try to finesse the succession to preserve their own considerable vested interests – financial, ideological and religious – which would only further reaffirm Iran’s present path.

There may be millions of Iranians who want nothing more than to jettison the whole Islamic Republic and start again. We saw them on the streets during the Green Movement demonstrations in 2009, and again following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. But there are also millions more – including powerful military and religious figures – who support the regime and/or who want nothing to do with another revolution and the bloodshed and instability it would likely wreak. As one Iranian told me in 2009: “Look how the last one turned out.”

Iran’s excesses have proven to be deep-rooted and resilient. Mr. Raisi’s death is unlikely to change that.