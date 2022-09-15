Ken Hansen is an independent defence and security analyst who retired from the Royal Canadian Navy in 2009 in the rank of commander.

Russian invaders were on the outskirts of Kyiv only a few months ago, but now, the fortunes of war have seemingly turned for them. The Russian army in the northeast of Ukraine around Kharkiv is now in full retreat, with the counterattacking Ukrainians pursuing at rapid rates of advance over the past week. As General Lord Richard Dannatt, former chief of the British Defence Staff, charitably described it, the Russians are “an army in disarray.”

There are many reasons behind this remarkable operational and tactical reversal, but one stands out. It’s not the bright and shiny “wonder weapons” flowing into Ukraine from NATO countries, though they are important. It’s the NATO education and foreign training that Ukrainian officers and senior-enlisted ranks have been receiving since Russia’s attack on Crimea in 2014 that has allowed them to out-think and outmanoeuvre their inflexible Russian adversary.

Shaping the mental aptitude of leaders and followers is a central factor in the effectiveness of any military force. One of the most difficult things for a military commander to do is switch from defensive to offensive operations, and vice versa. Apart from the significant organizational and logistical changes required, the greatest obstacle is the shift in mindset needed to do so.

Historically, many otherwise talented military operational-level commanders have fallen victim to the inability to recalculate risk and reward in the shift, from Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Civil War to Canada’s Guy Simonds in Normandy, to name only a few. They all had moments when inflexibility of thought led to problems of command and lost opportunities to achieve great success or to avoid terrible losses.

By contrast, Ukrainian leaders are now showing an impressive degree of education- and training-driven mental flexibility and opportunism, which has led directly to a major breakthrough on their northern flank. That breakthrough could quite possibly prove to be the pivotal event of this war.

This marks a significant departure from Ukraine’s military past, when it was the mirror image of the Soviet-era Russian army. I remember that the first student to come from a former Soviet bloc country to Canada for a professional military education was a Ukrainian army major from the country’s armoured corps, arriving at the Canadian Force College in the late 1990s. It did not go well, however; he was generally disinterested in the course work and spoke little, except to forcefully tell anyone who would listen that he had served in “the great army of the Soviet Union,” not the Ukrainian army.

But things have changed, especially after eight years of education and training. In an interview with The Line, Lt.-Col. Melanie Lake – who for six months commanded Rotation 11 of Operation Unifier, Canada’s training mission in Ukraine – said Ukraine’s military took to professionalized concepts around mission command, decentralized decision-making and creating a senior non-commissioned officer corps. “Those are things that, you know, when you look at the old Soviet system, were certainly non-existent,” she said.

They also have proven capable of military planning. For months, Ukrainian officials have telegraphed their intention to commit the majority of its forces to launching a slow and deliberate counteroffensive in the south, with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky even announcing the move to reclaim Russian-occupied territory in the south in August. Ukrainian generals gave the Russians ample time to shift reinforcements southward, and during this time, Ukrainians made limited gains while suffering heavy losses.

But that now appears to have been a sophisticated act of operational deception to draw the Russians’ attention southward, with revisions to the plan coming after reported assistance from U.S. military officials. The announcement to move toward Kherson helped thwart any Russian ambition to take the strategically important southern port at Odesa, before Ukraine launched another attack in the north. It was a stellar example of why campaign planning is described as an exercise in both military art and science.

This part of the war in Ukraine, regardless of the eventual outcome, will be studied in war colleges around the world as a classic example of the importance of military planning in a David-versus-Goliath struggle. And indeed, a major continuing advantage of the Ukrainian military’s professional education will be their willingness to evaluate and analyze past operations and learn yet more lessons for further improvements. This degree of enlightenment – arguably more than any precision weapon – helps explain what has led to the intellectually engaged and flexible mindset that has taken Russia by surprise.