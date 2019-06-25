Opinion Elizabeth Warren, ‘The Big Mo’ Democrat, is not another Hillary

“Make Liberals Cry Again,” said T-shirts at a rally in Florida where Donald Trump drew 20,000 last week. As Democrats realize, with some broadening of his appeal, Mr. Trump could make that happen.
Following that 2020 re-election rally kick-off came the rising tensions with Iran including a flare-up over the shooting down of an unmanned U.S. drone. Mr. Trump shot down hawks on his foreign policy team who wanted a vigorous military response.
“I’m not looking for war,” he said.
How refreshing is that? His Republican Party, because of its trigger-happiness, has often been called the war party. But he’s made it clear since being elected that he’s more of a peacenik than a warmonger. That’s a position that does in fact broaden his appeal beyond his base. It’s moving in on Democratic turf.
The 20 Democrats contending for the party’s presidential nomination take to the debate stage to make the case against him Wednesday and Thursday. There will be 10 one night in Miami, 10 the next.
The race has taken a strange turn. The candidate on the rise now is the one whom many decry as the new Hillary Clinton. That would be Senator Elizabeth Warren who is of similar age and has a somewhat similar look as Ms. Clinton and who, like her, is a highly educated policy wonk from the northeast who has been accused of being shrill and elitist. In other words, an ideal target for bottom-feeding, intellectually bankrupt Trumpians.
Ms. Warren was taken for dead or close to it following a controversy in which she claimed to be of Native American descent. But she has stormed back mainly on account of pitching herself as the candidate of real depth and real change. She and her team of brainiacs have put out thick policy books on every subject imaginable. Her rallying cry is “I have a plan for that.”
Her vision is to transform the American economy, rebalancing the power of labour and capital with intrusive federally-directed industrial policy. Seats on corporate boards would go to workers. Big tech would be regulated with trust-busting fervour. The ultra-rich would be taxed like never before. Her plans include a US$2-trillion federal investment in climate-friendly industries, universal child care and free higher education.
It’s a new deal for the country, a frontal attack on income equality. Bernie Sanders was the radical candidate but he’s coming across as same old, same old, while she’s a torpedo whose program cuts into his support and makes what Ms. Clinton offered appear wishy-washy.
What also has allowed Ms. Warren to score well is mistakes by the other lead contenders. “Gaffe machine” Joe Biden lived up to the billing last week by boasting about how well he used to work with old segregationist senators. He had already drawn fire on racial issues because of his stance as a young senator opposing school busing as a path to desegregation. Now he gratuitously raised the racial controversy again. His performance on the hustings has been halting. He comes across as old, which he is.
Meanwhile Pete Buttigieg, the policy-vague mayor of South Bend, Ind., who got off to a hot start, has been embroiled in a controversy in his hometown over his handling of the shooting of a black man by a white police officer.
Senator Kamala Harris, who also started off well, has gone nowhere since because few know where she really stands. Amy Klobuchar has hit the ground strolling and Beto O’Rourke has receded owing in part to a senseless decision to avoid doing televised town halls.
Of course, the Warren boomlet could well be a temporary thing. A month from now, another candidate could have The Big Mo. And a month from then, another. But Ms. Warren is focused and daunting and has an organization of Prussian precision.
Because there are so many candidates in the debates, each will have only a few minutes to make their case. It’s a format that favours fluff over substance, candidates who can get off zingers that TV producers love to replay.
Ms. Warren will face heavy headwinds. She will be labelled an extremist. The Trumpians will delight in tagging her as the new Hillary. But her all-substance approach is getting traction. In the dumbed-down, knuckle-dragging arena of American politics, that is great to see.
Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.