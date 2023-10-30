Noam Cohen is the author of The Know-It-Alls: The Rise of Silicon Valley as a Political Powerhouse and Social Wrecking Ball. He lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Elon Musk has a roster of A-list enemies befitting a Master of the Universe: Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, Stephen King and Mark Zuckerberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Then, there’s Wikipedia.

For months now, Mr. Musk has obsessed over the project, saying that it politicizes science and has a left-wing bias. Wikipedia? More like Wokipedia, he snickered. At a recent panel discussion on AI, Mr. Musk took a detour to expound on Wikipedia’s flaws. History may be written by the victors, he said, but not at Wikipedia. There, history is written by “the losers, because they’ve got a lot of time on their hands.” Ouch.

For a low-key, collaborative project whose very name is a synonym for boring, Wikipedia sure gets autocratic personalities hot under the collar. China banned all language versions of Wikipedia in 2019, presumably for failing to abide by the government’s censorship regime. Turkey blocked Wikipedia for almost three years because it refused to remove a description of Turkey as a supporter of terrorist groups.

And then there’s Mr. Musk, who deploys ridicule, highlighting “the losers” who have somehow become responsible for explaining our world back to us. But one suspects that the real frustration for autocratic governments across the globe – and Mr. Musk, as well – isn’t who the authors are, but that they exist at all.

Wikipedia does defy the natural order of things. First, there needed to be a self-organizing community of thousands of editors who took on the mission of writing objective truths about the world. And then, just as remarkably, their product – 6.7 million articles in English Wikipedia, alone – had to become broadly trusted and routinely circulated by Google search results. If your plan is to control what people think by “flooding the zone” with all kinds of theories and conspiracies, the one thing you can’t abide is an independent arbiter of truth that transcends national boundaries.

X (formerly Twitter) under Musk has certainly opened the information floodgates. During the Israel-Hamas War, it has become a free-for-all of disinformation. The European Union has demanded that X get its act together. As one expert told the AP, “War is always a cauldron of tragedy and disinformation; Musk has made it worse.”

You might chalk up all this chaos to Mr. Musk’s claims to being a free-speech absolutist. Yet in practice, he is anything but. In a tweet last year, Mr. Musk explained his thinking: “By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.” In other words, what you are permitted to say happened in Tiananmen Square, or in Ukraine, will vary greatly depending on where you are reading X. There is no truth so true that Mr. Musk’s X will refuse to remove it at a government’s request. Unlike Wikipedia, that is, which refused to bend to Turkish censorship, and ultimately was blocked.

There is a power in following principle, of course. It offers another reason to trust what appears on Wikipedia, and another reason for the autocrats to envy its authority.

This authority was evident last month in the complaints over Wikipedia’s treatment of Yaroslav Hunka, the veteran of a Nazi fighting force in Ukraine during the Second World War, who was honoured in Parliament during the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. An article was written about Mr. Hunka, and then briefly “nominated for deletion” on the grounds that he wasn’t notable enough to have his own article. Many on the right (including some of Mr. Musk’s favourite online interlocutors) took up his criticisms of Wikipedia as they expressed astonishment that anyone could question the importance of the life of the 98-year-old Mr. Hunka. Their fear was palpable: How can you spread the message to those outside the right-wing bubble that the government made a terrible mistake in honouring Mr. Hunka if you can’t point to a Wikipedia article relating those events?

The article was not deleted, but instead has morphed into a broader discussion of the “scandal.” There are details about Mr. Hunka’s service in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician), which it describes as “a military formation of Nazi Germany,” but it also notes how Russia tried to take advantage of the controversy.

There is evidence each side could use to make its case – the opposite of propaganda and siloed information. Maybe the losers are on to something.