Open this photo in gallery: Left-wing coalition NUPES members of parliament hold signs reading 'Liberte', 'Egalite', 'fraternite' - French for 'liberty, equality, fraternity', the national motto of France - following the vote and the approval of the draft law to control immigration, at the French National Assembly in Paris on Dec. 19.LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

Shortly after he became France’s President in 2017, Emmanuel Macron vowed to do everything he could during his time in office to ensure that supporters of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen would “no longer have any reason to vote for the extremes.”

After winning power at just 39 years old, the energetic Mr. Macron indeed held out the promise that he could address the social and economic ills that had fuelled the far-right’s rise without resorting to its populist and xenophobic solutions.

At the time, Mr. Macron had just beaten Ms. Le Pen by a 32-percentage-point margin in a presidential election that saw both centre-left and centre-right voters coalesce behind him to prevent the National Front leader from getting anywhere near the Élysée Palace.

The scenario largely repeated itself in 2022, even if Mr. Macron’s margin of victory over Ms. Le Pen was cut nearly in half. Despite their reservations, most French voters still considered Mr. Macron to be a rampart against the far right and its anti-immigration, anti-Europe agenda.

Yet, after almost seven years in office, Mr. Macron has failed to stem the far-right tide. Ms. Le Pen and her party, now known as the National Rally, are more popular than ever. Polls show the party poised to finish in first place in France in next year’s European Union elections. Ms. Le Pen also comes out on top in polling for France’s 2027 presidential election.

What’s more, Mr. Macron is now struggling to hold his own coalition together after his government agreed to incorporate several longstanding National Rally proposals in a new immigration law that passed in the National Assembly on Tuesday with the support of Ms. Le Pen’s party. The law has enraged many centre-left members of Mr. Macron’s Renaissance party; they accuse him of crossing a red line. One cabinet minister has resigned in protest, and others could follow.

While Mr. Macron has survived major crises before – including the populist Yellow Vest movement of 2018 and countrywide protests earlier this year over his plan to raise the retirement age – this one threatens to indelibly taint his legacy.

Though far from the sweeping overhaul the National Rally wanted, Ms. Le Pen called the new immigration law “an indisputable ideological victory” for her party. The new legislation includes measures depriving some legal immigrants of social assistance and housing benefits by extending the amount of time they must reside in the country before becoming eligible for state aid. It will remove the right of automatic citizenship for French-born children of immigrants; they will instead have to formally apply to become French citizens when they turn 18. The law also stiffens criteria for family reunification programs by adding French-language requirements.

Former Socialist president François Hollande called the legislation “a defeat for the Republic” and a betrayal by Mr. Macron. “When voters of good faith – and I am one of them – who voted for Emmanuel Macron to exclude the National Rally … see that that party’s proposals are now the laws of the Republic, it is a humiliation,” Mr. Hollande told Le Monde.

An editorial in the centre-left Paris newspaper was even more scathing. “Never has a government, and the country with it, been as much at the [National Rally’s] mercy,” Le Monde wrote. “Emmanuel Macron, who was twice elected on the promise of blocking the far right, has behaved as a conduit for its ideas … Can he still play the role of a unifier and combatant against the political use of xenophobia that the country so badly needs?”

Mr. Macron has remained his defiant and cocky self through it all. “All the do-gooders who explain to me that it’s not right are the same people who governed the country for 40 years. Did they solve the problems of mass unemployment? The problems of deindustrialization? Of integration? The problems of immigration and insecurity? No,” the President insisted in a Wednesday television interview.

As it happens, some of the new immigration law’s provisions might well be unconstitutional. The legislation has been referred to France’s Constitutional Council for review. But the council’s rejection of some of its measures might only strengthen Ms. Le Pen, who has pushed to rewrite France’s constitution to do away with birthright citizenship and state benefits to immigrants. Polls show most French voters support a National Rally-style crackdown on immigration.

Mr. Macron’s most immediate challenge remains preventing his own government from imploding. French pundits have already pronounced the death of le macronisme, the centrist doctrine that helped Mr. Macron win the presidency in 2017 by displacing traditional centre-right and centre-left parties, which he warned had become too beholden to their bases.

Seven years on, Ms. Le Pen looks increasingly like she could end up the biggest winner.