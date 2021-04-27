David Johnston served as the 28th governor-general of Canada. He is the current chair of the Rideau Hall Foundation, a charity that promotes learning, giving and innovation.

It has been more than two weeks since the passing of Prince Philip. That has given us all time to reflect on the lessons from his life. For me the most compelling of these is the idea of the servant leader.

Other eulogists have reflected on his grace, dedication, loyalty, ease and wit. They have applauded his consistency, wondered at his energy and acknowledged his seemingly boundless curiosity in matters technological, military, environmental, ceremonial, matrimonial and, given that he designed his own hearse, automotive. Appropriately they have saluted the global success of the youth-leadership program he conceived in the 1940s and formalized in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards program in the mid-1950s.

We should look deeper and urgently at his enduring legacy, given how the world is wobbling right now. It’s not just pessimists who are rightly dismayed by the continued rise of autocratic authority even in nations and states that were once democratic, inclusive and progressive. We can all be appalled by the degree to which leaders in both industry and government pursue their own interests rather than those of their constituents. And of course we are alarmed by the grossly selfish actions of segments of the public, whose reactions to those around them have become unbalanced, smug and vicious. Amid a global eruption of ego, the peaceful societies we have worked for centuries to build are in many ways unravelling.

The issues are numerous and complex. The risk of ignoring them, or even just mismanaging our responses, is life-threatening, both to individuals and to a rapidly growing number of species – humans among them. While we may be mystified why selfishness appeals to so many as defensible behaviour, we have no doubt what brought us to this crisis point: a lack of empathy from leadership.

The Duke was an extraordinary character. He was gracious, down to earth, loyal and enthusiastic in every aspect of his life. But most important, he lived a life of service and was never diminished by it. I saw that on many occasions, beginning in 2010 when my wife Sharon and I were to have our first audience with the Queen at Balmoral Castle before my installation as governor-general. At breakfast on Saturday, Her Majesty suggested Sharon spend a few hours at the stables, tending to the horses. Sharon was eager but surprised: not expecting a recreational weekend, she had packed only dress shoes. Prince Philip peered under the table, glanced at Sharon’s feet, turned to the Queen and said, “I think she’s your size.” Her Majesty disappeared from the breakfast table, returning moments later with a pair of well-worn brogues. Problem solved. In this moment, the Queen’s consort had overcome one possible obstacle to the Queen’s plans. His duty was to solve the Queen’s problems, however small.

Prince Philip worked his whole life to inspire others to move from self-interest to selfless service. He saw that dynamic in the military, where men and women dedicate themselves to keeping chaos at bay, routinely putting their lives on the line to do so. He revered them for it. That’s why he enthusiastically served as Colonel-in-Chief – or the equivalent – of 11 Canadian regiments and units. And it’s why he came to Canada on more than 60 separate occasions.

The Duke saw his role as that of servant. He knew he enjoyed a life of exceptional privilege; keenly aware of that he kept his life free of arrogance. He searched for where he could make a difference and, whether directed or on his own, dove in. For 70 years, he was everybody’s helper. He matters to us now precisely because he gave the world a long and steady view of the profound difference leaders can make when they act not in their own interests but rather in the interests of those who follow them. He was the model of the empathetic servant leader – one who puts the needs of others first, enabling them to develop and perform their duties better. Secure in that role, he stayed eager in his duty, confident in his role, comfortable in his own skin and, throughout, effective.

That’s why we all trusted him. If today’s leaders wish to be trusted, they would do well to follow the Prince’s footsteps by working harder to serve those who rely on them. No one needs to be dominated by their leaders; they need to be known, understood, supported and guided. Empathy at every level is the way out of this mess; if leaders learn, exercise and insist on such empathy, our world will soon be a better place, and a legacy Prince Philip might be pleased to see has at last been achieved.

Rest in peace, Prince Philip, as Scripture says, our “Good and faithful servant.” We salute you as we continue to send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty.

