Judith Abitan is the executive director of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, an international human rights advocate, and an MC/MPA candidate at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Irwin Cotler is the international chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, a member of the High-Level Panel of Legal Experts on Media Freedom, a former minister of justice and attorney general of Canada, and a long-time Canadian parliamentarian.

On Sept. 18, 2001, with the world’s attention drawn to the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki began his shutdown of the country’s independent press and his round-up of its opposition leaders and activists. No independent media outlets or political opposition have operated there since.

Journalists have either fled the country, or have been arrested and subjected to enforced disappearance, indefinite detention and torture. The World Press Freedom Index has ranked Eritrea last out of 180 countries for more than a decade, behind China and North Korea, and in the absence of an independent judiciary and legislature, Mr. Afwerki’s government has become one of the world’s most repressive regimes. According to Human Rights Watch, the Eritrean population has been subjected to “widespread forced labor and conscription, imposing restrictions on freedom of expression, opinion, and faith, and restricting independent scrutiny by international monitors.”

It was during the 2001 crackdown that Dawit Isaak, a Swedish-Eritrean journalist with Setit – one of Eritrea’s first independent newspapers – was arbitrarily detained without charge or trial, and denied access to family, consular assistance and the right to counsel. His so-called “crime”: supporting the publication of an open letter criticizing the government and calling for democratic reform, which was signed by 15 members of Mr. Afwerki’s own party.

At least 10 other independent journalists and 11 of the 15 politicians were detained over the course of the crackdown, as well. The physical and psychological harms they have endured violate every basic principle of human dignity; some have already died. This weekend will mark 22 years of imprisonment for Mr. Isaak and his colleagues, who have been detained for longer than any actively imprisoned journalist in the world today. The deprivation of their liberty amid a continuing crackdown on dissent is an emblematic case study of authoritarian regimes’ broader assault on media freedom.

While the crimes committed against Mr. Isaak clearly fall under universal jurisdiction, his Swedish citizenship has not resulted in any effective measures by Stockholm; over the past two decades, Swedish foreign ministers have been unable to secure his release. Despite calls for the Swedish Prosecution Authority (SPA) to open an investigation into Mr. Isaak’s disappearance, and even though it has already determined that “there is reason to assume” that crimes against humanity have been committed against one of its citizens, the SPA has claimed that “it would be difficult to carry out an investigation in the absence of any co-operation by the Eritrean authorities.”

This rejection is surprising, to say the least. The SPA has already exercised universal jurisdiction in past prosecutions: In July, 2021, Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen who was “suspected of committing grave war crimes and murder in Iran during 1988,″ was prosecuted and then sentenced to life imprisonment, and in November, 2021, the SPA indicted two representatives of a Swedish oil company, then named Lundin Oil AB, for “complicity in grave war crimes in Sudan from 1999 to 2003.”

Damning reports from international and multilateral groups – from the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Eritrea, leading NGOs, and the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention – have concluded that the Eritrean government is systematically violating human rights. But the community of democracies still has tools at their disposal to hold Mr. Afwerki accountable. They must support the call of UN experts for the urgent and unconditional release of Mr. Isaak and his colleagues, invoke the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations, impose targeted Magnitsky sanctions against senior Eritrean officials involved in Mr. Isaak’s case, refer the situation to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and prioritize this case at the forthcoming High-Level Forum on Arbitrary Detention. We also call upon the 50 member countries of the Media Freedom Coalition to highlight Mr. Isaak’s case as a looking glass into the broader assault on media freedom.

Unlike North Korea and the rising “Axis of Authoritarians” – which includes Russia, Iran and China – Eritrea has a more limited geopolitical impact. It has neither the military might nor nuclear arsenal to threaten its neighbouring countries. If the international community cannot hold Mr. Afwerki’s regime to account, how can we secure justice and accountability in a rules-based international order in the face of even bigger challenges? As long as Mr. Isaak is detained, the fundamental rights and freedoms that form the bedrock of democracy will only continue to erode.