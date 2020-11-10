Ann Fitz-Gerald is the director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs. She is a professor of international security and has supported internationally-sponsored peace talks in the Horn of Africa.

Just six months ago, during Canada’s final diplomatic push to bring African nations behind its bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation paid a week-long visit to Ethiopia. The PM spent considerable time with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for brokering an end to a tense stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018, and promised to strike an investment agreement with him.

Today, the eyes of the international community are now fixed on Ethiopia for other, more dire reasons. Mr. Abiy’s Ethiopian Prosperity Party (EEP) is locked in conflict with its former coalition-government partner, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). This domestic dispute has potential international consequences, because for the past 20 years, Ethiopia – the second-most populous country in Africa – has played a critical role in stabilizing the Horn of Africa. Nestled in a difficult area that shares borders with conflict-ridden states such as South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea, Ethopia serves as the main gateway to the African continent’s diplomatic community, making Ethiopia’s complex tensions with the TPLF important for its allies – including new ones, such as Canada – to understand.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the 1987 overthrow of the Derg military regime, Tigrayans led the coalition government that was created in its wake – the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) – for 28 years. Its “ethnic federalist” governance model, which acknowledged that Ethiopia was home to more than 80 ethnic groups, was underpinned by a heavy central rule, proxy satellite parties, a strong central security apparatus, and a developmental state-building model that often prioritized rapid economic growth over democracy. Starting in 2015, protests ripped through Oromia and Amhara, the two most populous ethnoregional states, and the EPRDF acknowledged responsibility for the unrest. Then-prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigned, and the party voted in the Oromia state party’s chairman, Mr. Abiy, who then purged the TPLF from the senior ranks of the security sector.

Many TPLF members returned to their roots in Tigray – a region which had remained relatively armed since its insurgency campaign against the Derg decades before. This, combined with an absence of reconciliation and reintegration efforts, sparked the growth of a regional security apparatus led by experienced and disgruntled former officials.

In 2019, Mr. Abiy decided to rebrand the EPRDF coalition as the EPP, leading the TPLF to sever all ties. And when the government postponed the 2020 federal elections, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the TPLF deemed that decision unconstitutional, refused to recognize Mr. Abiy’s legitimacy, and forged ahead with elections in Tigray. After a landslide victory, the TPLF demanded that a caretaker government, without Mr. Abiy as its leader, oversee the talks. The EPP, which had in turn declared Tigray’s elections unconstitutional, refused to co-operate on these terms, and subsequently redirected all regional funding to the local authorities, bypassing Tigray’s regional government centre. On Oct. 24, the TPLF refused to allow for a change of command in the federal military’s northern command in Tigray, an incident which ratcheted tensions up to a grave level. And when Tigray security forces unlawfully entered the northern command – in an effort, according to the government, to steal weapons – Mr. Abiy declared that a red line had been crossed, and deployed forces to “restore the rule of law” to address “rogue political actors.”

As the national military draws closer to Tigray’s regional capital of Mekelle, hundreds have reportedly been killed in the fighting. The coming days will be decisive. It is likely that the TPLF will face resource shortages – which is perhaps why TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael publicly mulled the idea of “negotiations” on Sunday. After 28 years of fostering networks with the international community, the TPLF will now be counting on friends to insist on externally sponsored negotiations. The challenge here is that states normally engage with states and not breakaway political groups.

The only option left for the TPLF may be to accuse Mr. Abiy’s government of civilian atrocities, something which weapons pilfering and lack of network communications may prove difficult to verify. But Mr. Abiy’s government will regard itself as legitimate, entrusted with upholding constitutional commitments and the rule of law.

If Canada does not involve itself in these tensions, Canadians would be right to question Mr. Trudeau’s commitment to help earlier this year. A protracted conflict in Ethiopia would pull the troops it has deployed across the Horn region, which could dangerously undermine stability. Ottawa should support the Ethiopian government, Ethiopians and the Horn of Africa more broadly by calling for an immediate ceasefire between both sides, and for national dialogue to start in earnest.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.