Everything old is nuke again

Open this photo in gallery Illustration from 11 Steps to Survival (Blueprint for survival No.4). Published by Canada’s Emergency Measures Organization, 1961.

Ken Cuthbertson is the author of five of books, including The Halifax Explosion: Canada’s Worst Disaster.

As the saying goes, “Everything old is new again.” Or maybe that should be “nuke” again.

For baby boomers such as myself, the growing threat of a nuclear war between the United States and North Korea or Russia has a déjà vu feel to it. I was reminded of that the other day as I was rummaging through a box of my late mother’s papers. I came across a pamphlet that whisked me back to my childhood – to a time when the fears were high that the Americans would be involved in “nuclear combat toe-to-toe with the Rooskies,” as one of the characters in the movie Dr. Strangelove put it.

Story continues below advertisement

What prompted my flashback was a copy of the 1961 booklet titled 11 Steps to Survival, a publication of Canada’s Emergency Measures Organization. That Cold War federal civil-defence agency, which was created by the newly elected Conservative government of John Diefenbaker in 1957, had a couple of crucial functions. One was to organize and co-ordinate the responses of police, fire, and civil-defence agencies in the event of a nuclear war; the other was to educate Canadians on how to survive such a conflict.

The EMO’s reach was wide. In addition to the Ottawa-based federal agency, each province had its own EMO. Then, too, the military was involved in the civil-defence planning, as were police, fire and municipal officials across the country. The bureaucracy was huge, unwieldy and suffered from a lack of co-ordination. In the end, the all-too-familiar Canadian jurisdictional battles between the three levels of government proved toxic. Who would pay for what was the deal breaker.

Canada’s Cold War civil-defence plans initially were modelled on Britain’s Second World War-era Air Raid Precautions, a program that was heavily dependent on grassroots civilian buy-in and volunteer support. However, conditions in Britain in 1940 and those in Canada in the early 1950s were markedly different.

Evacuation exercises were staged here in Canada in the fall and winter of 1954, as part of Operation Lifesaver. Trial runs were held with mixed results in St. John’s and Brockville, Ont., before a larger mass evacuation was tried in Calgary.

Open this photo in gallery 11 Steps to Survival offered lists of equipment, food, clothing, toiletries and recreational items that a family of four presumably would need to survive when cooped up underground for prolonged periods of time.

Canadians were so skeptical about the value of such exercises that the federal government had no choice but to change the focus of its civil-defence planning. Enter the EMO, which advised that in the event of a nuclear attack, Canadians should head for shelter. For Mr. Diefenbaker, members of his cabinet, Canada’s military leaders and high-ranking poohbahs, that was the Diefenbunker – a sprawling underground bunker complex at Carp, 30 kilometres west of Ottawa. Ordinary Canadians, who presumably were more expendable, were on their own.

Anyone unlucky enough to be caught in the open when a Big One dropped was counselled to lie in a ditch or hide behind a building or wall until the searing flash had faded and then to rush to one of the government-run public air raid shelters – usually in school gymnasiums, church halls or other public buildings – or to their own basement fallout shelters. Plans for such homemade hideaways were readily available and that handy 11 Steps to Survival booklet offered lists of equipment, food, clothing, toiletries and recreational items that a family of four presumably would need to survive when cooped up underground for prolonged periods of time. Never mind that in all likelihood, these would-be nuclear-war survivors would be obliged to make do in the long-term without electricity, proper sanitation, adequate supplies of water or breathable air.

Open this photo in gallery People were counselled to hide behind a building or wall in the event that they were out in the open when a nuclear bomb dropped.

Being with family members in a confined space for week or months would drive many people to madness. Or murder. Small wonder Canadian families built only a couple thousand basement fallout shelters.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A nationwide network of early-warning air raid sirens was supposed to sound the alarm if Russian missiles were headed our way. If you’re over 50, you may well remember these sirens. They were hard to miss. Some were located atop public buildings. Others were mounted atop lofty metal poles. If you heard the sirens being tested – as they were in periodic drills – you’d remember the sound. I still have a vivid memory of an air-raid drill in my hometown of Kingston in early 1962, a few months before the Cuban missile crisis. International tensions were soaring at the time.

Open this photo in gallery Air, food and water would be poisoned for months, years or even decades after a nuclear attack.

Moments after the banshee wail of the air raid siren began, the teacher of my Grade 6 class shouted, “Under the desks, children! Quickly!” And so we dove onto the floor amidst much giggling and laughter. What fun! Fat lot of good it would have done us to duck under our desks if Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev had written “Kingston, Ontario” on the warhead of one of his Canada-bound ICBMs.

In retrospect, it isn’t clear what people were supposed to do in the wake of a missile attack. Media reports pointed out that if the Russians nuked Toronto or any other major Canadian city, within hours – or a couple of days at most – the winds would carry lethal radioactive fallout far and wide. Those same reports noted that radioactivity loses 90 per cent of its strength in the first hour after it’s released into the atmosphere, 99 per cent after two days, and 99.9 per cent after two weeks. However, the strength of residual radioactivity would depend on the size of the bomb that exploded. And regardless, air, food and water would be poisoned for months, years or even decades afterward.

I’m doubtful about how useful or practical any of the information in my 11 Steps to Survival booklet actually was or would be today in the event of a nuclear war. I’m not eager to find out. If Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-un chance to read these words, I really hope they’ll agree with me that – to paraphrase another familiar adage, however ungrammatical it may be – “No nukes is good nukes.”