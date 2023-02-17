Chuck Thompson is a journalist and author of The Status Revolution: The Improbable Story of How the Lowbrow Became the Highbrow, which was published in January.

Each year, the Massachusetts-based career information company Vault publishes its highly anticipated, and also highly baffling, list of America’s “most prestigious law firms.” The list is a status setter for legal professionals. Perched at the top of the 2023 Vault Law 100 are two venerable New York firms: Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. These same two firms topped the list in 2019, when I began conducting research for a book about status.

I call the Vault list baffling because when I first came across it I noticed something peculiar about the way it’s put together – Vault never defines the parameters of what it means by “prestige.” It provides no metrics, system, criteria or explanation of the rationale behind its rankings. Neither do any of the dozens of news outlets that reprint the survey’s results each year. To compile its list, the company simply asks 18,000 associates at large and medium-sized law offices to score firms other than their own on a 10-point scale, “according to how prestigious the firms are in the legal industry.”

They just don’t tell contributors how to figure out what “prestige” means or how points on an arbitrary scale might be calculated. Not since those old Andre Agassi ads for Canon has the “image is everything” mantra been so dubiously applied. How, you might wonder, could you task a large number of people to rank anything without providing common guidelines or means for gauging the subject?

The answer is shockingly simple: It’s because no one can adequately define prestige.

“It is a little squishy,” Matt Moody, the Vault editor who oversaw the study at the time, told me. “We allow the list to maintain the slippery, nebulous essence that is prestige.”

Vault isn’t alone in its whimsical approach to empirical definitions when it comes to privileged position. The “squishy” properties of prestige and status are a given in the US$354-billion global luxury industry. What other business worth so much would be so casual in defining its very essence?

“I’m astonished by the number of people working in luxury who don’t have a clue to what luxury really is,” Robin Lent, whose book, Selling Luxury, has been translated into six languages, later told me. “They simply don’t know!”

The reason that even luxury professionals are hard-pressed to define their own terms is because collective views of status are undergoing their biggest convulsion since the Industrial Revolution.

After centuries of theocratic opprobrium for hoi polloi attainment, thinkers such as Thorstein Veblen and Vance Packard framed status in the consumer age as something malign and morally deficient. Veblen coined “leisure class” in 1899 as a term of derision for the newly moneyed and sloth-like beneficiaries of the 19th-century explosion of finance capitalism. Packard’s gimlet-eyed 1959 book The Status Seekers punctuated Veblen’s thesis with a modern flourish, portraying pursuers of status in the postwar world as suckers whose ego buttons were cannily pressed by Madison Avenue shysters and Mad Men-esque advertising campaigns.

For more than a century we’ve lived with these retrograde assumptions of status as something to pillory or shame. Moralizers from John Kenneth Galbraith to Grandma Moses have cast a shadow of disapproval upon the basic human drive for status and its sibling impulse for privilege.

All of this is now changing. On multiple fronts.

Meet the new bosses

One of the primary pillars of the status revolution comes from the laboratories of neuroscience, which are delivering a uniquely 21st-century lesson: Status – and as important, the pursuit of status – is no longer a sin; it’s biology.

At Caltech in Pasadena, Calif., Dr. Steven Quartz is part of an army of researchers that’s emerged as both debunkers of and heirs to the intellectual legacy of bygone status arbiters.

As Dr. Quartz told me: “Our beliefs and behaviour surrounding status have transformed profoundly over the last 25 years.”

What he means is that regarding the pursuit of status, something happens inside the brain that no social scientist prior to this century had the ability to recognize. Using Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, scientists can actually see activity in the brain’s pleasure centres heightening at the exact moment a person consumes, say, a high-priced wine or other product associated with elitism and status. A lot of that pleasure-centre activity is created by a rush of dopamine, the brain’s primary reward chemical.

What this means is that status-seeking is neither a product of vanity nor an artificially created social anxiety. It’s a measurable biological function.

Rather than mock the pursuit of status, Dr. Quartz and others want us to accept status and status-seeking in the same way we accept our need for oxygen and sexual gratification. Maybe even celebrate it in the same way.

“A major barrier to understanding consumption is the idea that our status concerns are artificial, or worse yet, pathological,” Dr. Quartz writes in his book Cool: How the Brain’s Hidden Quest for Cool Drives Our Economy and Shapes Our World, co-authored with Anette Asp. (Really, though, “cool” is just a hook. Replace “cool” with “status” and you get a more accurate title.) “This is a historically monumental mistake, one that has resulted in decades of misleading critiques. Once we recognize the biological reality of consumer motives … the prescription to deny them becomes as feasible – and right-minded – as the Victorian demand for chastity.”

Democratization of status

Among luxury marketers, a group at the vanguard of reinterpreting status, there’s a new mantra: “Status is for everyone.”

You might well wonder, how can this be? By definition, “status” separates the prized from the insignificant. Doesn’t “status,” or the idea of an “elite,” exclude all but a lucky few? “Status is for everyone” may sound fashionably inclusive, but isn’t it an impossibility?

At first, the idea “status is for everyone” made no sense to me, either. Gradually, though, I came to understand it as the foundation of an entirely new system of status, prestige and privilege that’s being transmitted to us in everything from Instagram vacation posts to personal services such as DoorDash and TaskRabbit, which in days gone by were mostly provided by minions to millionaires.

The democratization of status dovetails with contemporary social sensibilities – it’s no longer exclusive; it’s inclusive.

Just as importantly, it’s driven by commercial exigency.

The consolidation of luxury brands over the past quarter-century has changed the status game considerably. What were once small, family-run entities are now parts of large corporations – LVMH owns more than 75 brands, including Bulgari and Tiffany. Richemont owns Cartier, Montblanc and Piaget, and so forth.

One of the big conundrums facing contemporary status marketers is reconciling the fact that while a product’s status is often based on scarcity and cost, in order to attain the scale necessary to remain globally competitive, a consolidated brand must now attract a mass following. Yet the concepts of scarcity and mass production are at odds.

How is BMW supposed to retain its reputation for elitism when its cars are routinely piloted by schoolteachers and Denny’s managers? Does BMW ownership elevate the status of the working class? Or does their attachment to the product devalue the brand?

To address this problem, today’s status leaders are promoting an idea that on the surface sounds like an oxymoron: Status is for everyone. Prestige is proletariat.

The message is catching on.

Peaceful revolution

The ultimate point – and this is the good news – is that status is no longer a zero-sum game. Status has historically been considered a finite commodity. If I had status that meant you and others had less. This paradigm is ultimately what the status revolution seeks to overturn.

The unprecedented social conflicts Americans are currently experiencing are plainly rooted in the uncertainty people feel about their position within an increasingly volatile and bifurcated community. Remember that wealthy couple in St. Louis waving guns at protesters in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd a couple summers ago? I think of them as the visual embodiment of the way status is under new scrutiny, not just in academics and business, but on multiple social levels. And how it’s changing everywhere.

The anxiety this causes reverberates throughout society – race, gender, religion, education, urban-rural or any other fulcrum of communal friction you want to cite.

Despite that St. Louis couple’s reaction, this is a peaceful revolution. Or it should be. There’s no need to fight it. If we understand the new world of status and let the revolution play out, society will sooner rather than later reorganize on a more equitable and peaceful plane.

One’s place in the world need not be diminished simply because another’s is being elevated. Fears of loss of rank are unfounded. The new rules of status assure us that those with status are none the poorer when others attain it; nor that those seeking to improve their position must do so at the expense of others.