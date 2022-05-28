Destiny Laldeo of Toronto says she's wanted to ride motorcycles since high school. Now she does. ‘I signed up for my motorcycle course, and I just did it because I wanted more adventure in my life.’Photography by Jessica Lee

The first time I knew I wanted to learn how to ride a motorcycle, I was sitting on the back of my friend Alek’s Suzuki SV650. I was in my early 20s and visiting San Francisco, where Alek lived. On his day off, he took me on a tour around the city on his motorcycle. We drove up and down the hills of San Francisco, and crossed the Golden Gate Bridge with the motor rumbling underneath us, the fresh Northern California wind in our faces. We drove up the winding roads to the mountains, took off our helmets and looked down toward the view of the bridge. It was a clear day – the scarlet bridge stood out clearly against the turquoise water and blue skies.

It was a thrill and I felt like Jack Kerouac; I was making my own adventures. I knew then I wanted to have this feeling of excitement often, but I didn’t know how to ride a bike and I didn’t like being dependent on Alek or anyone else. The following year, I got my beginner’s motorcycle licence. I’ve since graduated to a full licence.

I grew up in the 1990s, when the Spice Girls, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Xena: Warrior Princess and girl power dominated pop culture. Women on TV didn’t need saving any more. They didn’t simply play love interests or sidekicks. They were the heroes, the main characters. In movies during those years, G.I. Jane and Thelma and Louise were in the drivers’ seats.

It was an era of watching our mothers go to work wearing masculine-looking shoulder pads in their blazers, and the birth of “bring your daughter to work day.” The messaging worked. Thirty years later, our parents have succeeded in raising daughters who challenge the status quo. Though much of the world’s institutions and cultures remains patriarchal, women are increasingly able to find ways to do what they want, live according to their own values and achieve their career goals.

Motorcycle culture has traditionally been male-dominated, but in recent years more women have taken up the pastime. In the U.S., in 2018, the estimated percentage of female riders was 18 per cent, which is double what it was at the beginning of the previous decade. More women are riding as shown by the increase in female rider communities around the world and the expansion of riding gear options for women. The rise of female motorcyclists points to shifting gender roles in society and the rising status of women in traditionally male-dominated arenas.

In 2018, Formula One ditched its “grid girls” – women who were dressed in skimpy outfits and paraded around as decoration at racing events but never seen actually driving around the track. The objectification of women, often depicted as sexualized models posing on automobiles and motorcycles, is abundant on the internet and has long been a part of auto culture.

In making these portraits of female riders and their bikes, I wanted to celebrate all women and the adventures we take for ourselves. These photos salute the movers and shakers of today and the generations before who fought so tenaciously for equal rights. There is still much work to be done in advancing women’s rights and preventing a rollback of all we have achieved. But we won’t go backwards. We now carve our own paths and plan our own adventures; and we do it while sitting behind the wheel.

Andrea (Lola) Gernack, 51, has been riding for 23 years, and hopes her daughter Adrianne Mallozzi, 16, will follow suit. The pair bond on trips where Gernack drives and Mallozzi rides in the back.

Cecilia Lai, 36, has been riding for three years. In the first year of the pandemic, she rode around 14,000 kilometres. ‘That really allowed me to fall in love with riding. Just realizing that there’s so much in Ontario that we haven’t explored: the beautiful roads, beautiful areas,’ she says. Now she is a team lead at the Moto Social meet-up group.

In her early years of riding, Ms. Gernack co-organized a group called the Iron Cowgirls. 'We don’t ride that much together anymore. Everybody’s kind of gotten busy with their own lives. But in the beginning, that’s who I rode with because they were the only girls I knew that rode.'

‘It can feel really intimidating,’ Ms. Laldeo, 27, says of being a woman in the male-dominated motorcycling space. ‘When I first started riding, I was looking for gear, and I’m quite petite. And it immediately felt like a barrier into riding.’

'I love being on the road,' Ms. Lai says. 'It’s a very quiet, solo activity where it’s you and the bike and the road. And even if you’re riding with people, you’re still getting your own moment of reflection. You can’t multitask, which is nice.'

‘I’ve always wanted to ride,’ says 53-year-old Elle Dalessio of Kleinburg, Ont. ‘I got into a really bad accident when I was 16. I used to ride dirt bikes and then when I got hit by a car on a bicycle, I couldn’t walk for three months. So that put the fear of God into me and I just lived in fear for a while and then when I was 39, I walked away from a bad marriage. And I decided I’m just gonna conquer every fear I have.’