Police spray tear gas at Liverpool fans outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, in Paris, France.Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin hardly needed to give British tabloids a reason to mock his country’s savoir-faire. They usually do that without provocation.

But Mr. Darmanin’s explanation for the chaos that ensued on Saturday outside the Stade de France in suburban Paris, which was playing host to the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, has provided the British press with a dilly.

Local police used tear gas to control thousands of fans, including elderly people and children, who descended on the Paris stadium for the European championship soccer match. Many claimed to have feared for their safety as violence erupted and pickpockets ran wild.

Mr. Darmanin blamed the incident on a “massive, industrial-scale” fraud that resulted in between 30,000 and 40,000 people arriving at the 80,000-seat stadium with fake tickets or no tickets at all, and attempted to pass the buck to the UEFA, the European soccer governing body.

“Clearly, there is only in soccer – and in particular, within soccer, with certain British clubs – that this kind of situation occurs,” he added on Monday, as the incident dominated the news cycle on both sides of the English Channel. The Spanish media also provided accounts of Real Madrid fans caught up in the melee and having their tickets ripped from their hands by local thugs.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the scenes of mayhem posted on social media “deeply upsetting and disturbing.” Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson went further saying she was “disgusted by [the] appalling management [and] brutal treatment” of fans.

Fact checkers disputed Mr. Darmanin’s claim of thousands of fake tickets and pointed the finger at the sporting event’s poor organization and crowd-control logistics. Questions are now being raised about France’s ability to hold the 2024 Olympics, which will present a far greater security challenge than a single soccer match.

French President Emmanuel Macron volunteered to host the championship soccer match, which, until Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, had been set to take place in St. Petersburg. What was supposed to have been a PR coup for Mr. Macron has instead left his government with a black eye on the eve of legislative elections that will determine whether his coalition can maintain its majority in the National Assembly.

Mr. Darmanin, an ambitious 39-year-old with a confrontational style, has been a controversial figure in France since his appointment as Interior Minister in mid-2020. He has consistently dismissed charges of police brutality as French law enforcement crack down on protesters of all kinds and has bemoaned the ensauvagement, or increasing “savagery” of French society.

His nomination by Mr. Macron was seen as an attempt to deflect criticism from the French right that his government had been soft on crime, particularly in the low-income and multiethnic suburbs of France’s major cities. Mr. Darmanin was one of only a few cabinet ministers who kept their jobs after Mr. Macron last month named a new Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne. That followed his April re-election as President against National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen.

Ms. Le Pen, who is running to keep her National Assembly seat in this month’s legislative elections, has seized on the Stade de France fiasco to reiterate her party’s pledge to crack down on crime in départements such as Seine-Saint-Denis, which is home to the 24-year-old stadium.

She blamed the mayhem on “bands of thugs that we know all too well from this département, which is out of control when it comes to public security,” she said. “The whole world saw and noted that France is no longer able to organize large events without them degenerating.”

For the French left, which has rallied behind populist firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon to present a single slate of candidates for the two-round legislative vote on June 12 and June 19, the Stade de France incident highlights the urgency of undertaking police reform.

A Wednesday poll commissioned by BFMTV showed Mr. Macron’s coalition of three centrist parties could fall short of winning a majority of the National Assembly’s 577 seats. The President’s party, which was renamed Renaissance after the April presidential vote, is running neck-and-neck with Mr. Mélenchon’s coalition, known as NUPES, or Nouvelle union populaire écologique et sociale, with about 25-per-cent first-ballot support for each, according to the poll, which had a margin of error of between one and three percentage points.

A failure by Mr. Macron’s coalition to win an outright majority would seriously complicate the implementation of his second-term agenda, starting with his plan to reform France’s costly public-pension system and raise the retirement age to 65 from 62. Saturday’s chaos at the Stade de France has only made winning a majority that much harder.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.