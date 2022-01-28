French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with representatives of families of 1962 repatriates from Algeria at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on Jan. 26, 2022.POOL/AFP/Getty Images

The bitter memories of France’s colonial past in Algeria have never been far from the surface of French politics since the North African country won its independence in 1962, after a devastating eight-year war that is estimated to have taken more than a million lives.

By the time French president Charles de Gaulle withdrew French forces, thousands of civilians of French origin and pro-French Algerians had been slaughtered by soldiers belonging to the pro-independence National Liberation Front. More than 800,000 native-born Algerians of French origin, known as pieds-noirs, fled the country, with most resettling in southern France.

Most pieds-noirs and their descendants never forgave De Gaulle and the French state for pulling out of Algeria. Their anger contributed to the rise of the far-right National Front, under Jean-Marie Le Pen, who railed against those who sought to discredit French colonialism. And it fuelled the anti-immigration rhetoric – directed at Muslims from North Africa – that became the calling card of the National Front and its successor, the National Rally, led by his daughter Marine Le Pen.

As a presidential candidate in 2017, Emmanuel Macron addressed French colonialism in a way few mainstream French politicians had ever dared. He called France’s occupation of Algeria beginning in 1830 a “crime against humanity,” adding: “It’s truly barbarous and it’s part of a past that we need to confront by apologizing to those against whom we committed these acts.” His comments earned him the deep enmity of countless pieds-noirs and their descendants.

On Wednesday, however, Mr. Macron sought to make amends. In a speech at the Élysée Palace, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the death of dozens of pieds-noirs at the hands of French soldiers during an anti-independence march in Algiers, the French President offered “recognition” of the “injustices” experienced during and after the massacre known as La fusillade de la rue d’Isly.

“To the feeling of having been betrayed by their own country was added the fear of being safe nowhere. In mainland France, this drama was kept quiet,” Mr. Macron said, promising to open state archives on the incident. “Sixty years later, France recognizes this tragedy. And I say today loud and clear: This massacre of March 26, 1962, is unforgivable for the Republic.”

Wednesday’s speech was, in a way, the pièce de résistance of Mr. Macron’s efforts to heal the wounds left by France’s colonial past that he has undertaken since commissioning a report on the matter by historian Benjamin Stora that recommended a path to reconciliation.

Since Mr. Stora submitted his 160-page report a year ago, Mr. Macron has offered an official apology to the Algerians who fought for France (known as Harkis) who were abandoned by the French government after the war, thousands of whom disappeared or were killed by Algerian forces during a postwar campaign of retribution. In October, Mr. Macron also became the first French president to participate in an annual ceremony commemorating the dozens of Algerians who were killed by police during a 1961 pro-Algerian independence march in Paris.

At the time, French-Algerian relations had hit a low after the President had accused the Algerian government and army of stoking anti-French sentiment in their country, leading Ms. Le Pen to tweet: “At a time when Algeria insults us every day, Emmanuel Macron continues to belittle our country. These serial repentances are becoming unbearable and attack France’s image.”

On Wednesday, after Mr. Macron’s speech, Ms. Le Pen accused him, on Twitter, of “once again exploiting history after calling colonization a crime against humanity. How far will he go in the name of electoral clientelism?”

The National Rally leader was not the only one to accuse Mr. Macron of political opportunism. His outreach to pieds-noirs comes as he prepares to announce his plan to seek re-election in the coming presidential election, the first-round vote of which will take place on April 10. Both Ms. Le Pen and far-right candidate Éric Zemmour, the son of Algerian Jews who fled the country during the war, have courted pieds-noirs and their descendants. Mr. Macron’s latest speech was seen by some observers as an attempt to further split the vote among that group.

Mr. Macron is undoubtedly a wily politician. But his efforts to end the taboos that prevented his predecessors from addressing the gaping wounds left by the French colonization of Algeria are motivated by a sincere desire to move his country beyond this painful era. Should he succeed, he would earn a place in French history up there with De Gaulle himself.

