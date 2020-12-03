Open this photo in gallery Brandon Ingram, shown in this handout image, stars as Arjie in Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy'. Vidur Bharatram/The Canadian Press

Shyam Selvadurai is the author of Funny Boy, Cinnamon Gardens and the upcoming novel Mansions of the Moon.

The University of Colombo held a festive event in early March to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my novel Funny Boy. Speakers got up to talk about how the book had helped young queer people come to terms with themselves, and also created greater tolerance towards LGBTQ issues; how the Sinhala translation had brought to Sinhalese readers the truth of what had happened to Tamils in the 1970s and 80s, which their history textbooks had erased; how for Tamils it validated what they had suffered and for the young diaspora, it gave them the feeling for what had happened to their parents and grandparents. The room was packed with students and afterwards, they came up to get books signed, some leaning in to whisper, “you changed my life,” followed by that shy knowing look that I’ve seen so often on the faces of my Sri Lankan and South Asian LGBTQ readers.

The novel I sat down to write in the fall of 1990 was personal, drawn from my own life, about a boy whose singular joy was dressing up as a bride. Because I am a gay man, the theme of queerness was integral to the novel. It was important to also include the theme of the growing communal tensions between the Sinhalese and Tamils, which would culminate in the 1983 riots where Sinhalese mobs murdered Tamils and destroyed their property, forcing many Tamils, like my family, to flee to countries like Canada. I wanted this growing ethnic tension to be refracted through the very personal world I had grown up in: an ethnically diverse world, where Westernization was a common tie that bound us across our ethnicities.

My parents were of a mixed marriage, my father Tamil, my mother Sinhalese. Our first language at home was English, our second Sinhalese, because of my mother and living in Colombo. I spoke no Tamil. The novel captured the inter-ethnic harmony of the life I had lived, thrust against the growing polarities of Sinhala and Tamil out there. All the important relationships in the novel are inter-ethnic; solidarity the central message of the novel; my vision, the notion that love, courage and friendship are possible across ethnic lines. It was truly important for me that the novel focus on the impact of the violence on a single family. The innocence of my protagonist, Arjie, would make the violence and prejudice he witnessed all the more painful, ridiculous and personal to the reader.

After several failed attempts at screenplay adaptations by various screenwriters, I decided a few years ago to adapt it myself. I sent my screenplay to my agent and much to my surprise, he loved it. Who would I like to direct it? Deepa Mehta was my hands-down choice. I had seen her adaptation of a novel about the partition of India, Earth, and loved its balance of the personal and the political; anyone who has seen Fire knows her queer politics are impeccable. I knew Deepa would honour the spirit of the book, honour what I had tried to do in it. This conviction only grew as we worked on the screenplay, draft after draft.

This past summer, Deepa arranged a screening for me and my partner. From the beginning I had a lump in my throat, because there on the screen was the world of my childhood, brought to life in vivid detail. There on the screen was my vision of tolerance and solidarity. And there was my beloved Arjie brought to life in all his courage, sweetness and humour by the wonderful Brandon Ingram. The relationship between Arjie and the boy he falls in love with felt accessible – you too can find love like this no matter what the world tells you. Each actor, both Sri Lankan and non-Sri Lankan, had found their way into the soul of the characters I had created. When I left the theatre, my feet barely touched the ground.

The making of the film has sparked dialogue and debate about representation among some in the Tamil community who believed there should have been more Tamil actors cast. Healthy conversations about representation are deeply important. More so than ever now. So, as the author, I felt sharing my journey of writing the book, the vision with which I wrote it, and also my contribution to the film, was important to include in this dialogue.

For me, ultimately, Funny Boy is my story, and it never ceases to astonish me that people keep connecting with it. I hope the film continues the work of the novel, and will reach an even wider audience, changing hearts and minds.

