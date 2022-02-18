People take photos as Gordon Lightfoot is awarded the key to the city by Toronto Mayor John Tory during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Nov. 25, 2021.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

Eamon McGrath is a Toronto-based musician and author with 15 years experience in international touring. His most recent book is the novel Here Goes Nothing.

The Canadian live music industry has suffered immensely over the past two years: The pandemic has pushed it almost past the brink of recovery.

Live performers first fell on their swords to flatten the curve back in 2020, prompting organizations such as the Canadian Live Music Association to invest $100-million into an emergency relief program. Now, despite Ontario’s plans to fully reopen on March 1, taking its lead from Alberta and Saskatchewan, which lifted their restrictions in mid-February, it could take ages to come crawling back. Many musicians, promoters and booking agents are now left asking: “What’s next?”

The prohibition of full-capacity live events forced venues to close, prompted hundreds of musicians to find other work, and led to a chain reaction that affected other sectors of the economy. Tour managers, stage technicians and drivers are employed by thousands of bands. Guitarists buy steel strings by the truckload. Performers create employment opportunities in the public sector by creating a need for arts foundations and funding agencies. Publicists and booking agents oversee the administrative and promotional aspects of performances.

The December shutdown in Ontario, where I live, not only completely ignored the economic importance of the work that performers do, but also forced thousands of musicians, venue owners, bar staff and concert promoters back into unemployment. Now, there is even less financial support available to people whose livelihoods have been affected, with the Canada Emergency Response Benefit ending last fall, and the Canadian Worker Lockdown Benefit amounting to a pitiful $270 a week after deductions. The federal government has since added the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund, but it does not include individuals in its eligibility. Needless to say, Premier Doug Ford’s Feb. 14 announcement signalling the end of the vaccine passport system by March 1 was not met with the expected celebratory fanfare. After all, after two years of adapting to the curveballs thrown at us through incompetent mismanagement of public health policy, what “normal” are musicians returning to exactly?

People social distance as Haviah Mighty opens up for the Arkells concert at the Budwieser Stage in Toronto on Aug. 13, 2021.

Venues and promoters must once again replace or rebook events they were forced to postpone because of the assumption that health regulations would continue indefinitely. This has sparked a now-familiar scramble. Often rules change right after venues and musicians have found a solution to the challenges dealt to them only months or weeks before, and the latest “wave” of policy changes is no different. “Promoters, event providers, artists and venues have been consistently cancelling and postponing, which is not only double and sometimes triple the work, but also doesn’t allow revenue opportunities in order to stay afloat,” says John Kennedy, an Edmonton-based promoter and talent buyer with Foundry Events and New Ground Booking.

Even without lifting restrictions entirely, we already have the tools to allow the music industry to function safely, as other industries have demonstrated. We have more than two years’ worth of comprehensive data. We have highly effective and widely available vaccines. And the vaccine verification system also serves as the most efficient way of ensuring consent: Every vaccinated person inside a venue understands and accepts the risks involved in being there.

Political and public-health debates aside, the main worry of those in the music industry is that holding profitable live events with high production costs will still be difficult or impossible. Some music fans may be hesitant to purchase tickets because of uncertainty that the restrictions will remain lifted. Some likely remain wary about standing in a crowd full of concertgoers – vaccinated or not. Even more may have lost sight of the fact that the music industry still exists at all.

All we know for certain is that for musicians and those who are employed in the live music industry, the struggle continues, regardless of what the allowed venue capacity is. The music industry is moving into perhaps its most uncertain time yet, as it has nearly collapsed. Venues that can’t operate at a profit will continue to close, and musicians who can’t afford to work will continue to find other employment, creating even more ripple effects throughout the wider economy.

The vaccine passport system offered a chance to slowly wean people back toward trusting large crowds, while letting those in the industry seek out potential government subsidies. Despite the various reopening plans rolling out across the country, it still feels like a long time before musicians such as myself will have a reason to celebrate.

