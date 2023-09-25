Ron Buliung is a professor at the University of Toronto Mississauga’s department of geography, geomatics and environment.

Under provincial and school board policy, our daughter is identified as having a disability – or, in a phrase painfully familiar for people with a disability and their loved ones, she is considered “disabled enough” to receive transportation to and from school daily. Our school board’s website clearly states that “students in wheelchairs are eligible for transportation. Transportation may also be provided for students who have a medical condition or disability that severely limits walking.” And the right to equal, non-discriminatory services is enshrined in Ontario’s Human Rights Code.

But it’s one thing to say it. It’s another to make it happen reliably.

According to board policy, bus transportation for “eligible special needs” students is supposed to start on the first day of school. In the past seven years, I can’t recall her transportation starting as such. Instead, I recall waiting in terrible blizzards, pouring rain, sweltering heat and bitter cold – and, often, eventually giving up and sorting out how to get to school on our own. All of this uncertainty causes considerable frustration, anxiety and exhaustion, but the lack of reliable transportation has more consequences than just that – it’s the loss of a service that ensures children their right to equal access to education, and it’s hurting both kids and their parents.

Just last week, my daughter’s bus did not show up in the morning, and it did not show up at the school in the afternoon to pick her up, and so I had to be the bus driver again. We are lucky, in that I have flexible work hours, and we have enough income to own an adapted vehicle, so that when the bus doesn’t show up, I can take her. But these things are not available to many families with disabled children. A bus not showing up can mean the difference between having a job and unemployment, for some parents.

These kinds of stories are all too common across Canada and beyond. Consider the story of Noah Buffalo-Jackson, whose mother Carolyn fought for 11 years to secure reasonable transportation in Maskwacis, Alta. – including by filing a 2012 complaint against the federal government. Children with disabilities have been abandoned on buses in Australia and in the U.K. And problems on buses have led to tragedies, too: In July, six-year-old Fajr Atiya Williams died in New Jersey when her airway became constricted during her bus ride. (The onboard bus monitor was charged with manslaughter.)

Here in Ontario, it took a 2016 bus driver shortage that affected more than 2,000 Toronto students for change to happen. In 2017, the Ontario ombudsman published “The Route of the Problem,” a report that described “a systemic, administrative failure on several fronts” and contained horror stories of disabled children being left on empty buses, dropped off at the wrong location, and parents losing their jobs because their child’s bus didn’t show up and they were late for work. The school boards accepted all 42 of the report’s recommendations.

But I was shocked to learn, when browsing the annual progress reports, that the ombudsman’s office apparently received “no complaints about school bus delays or driver shortages in fiscal 2020-2021.” I’m not entirely sure what the operator is doing with the daily complaints we have been filing, in spite of promises to fulfill the recommendation around real-time bus scheduling communications with parents.

“Chaotic communication,” as the ombudsman’s report calls it, persists to this day, and 2017′s driver shortage (and its causal factors) remains an annual problem. Why can’t we invest more in the drivers and make it a better job – offering them better pay, no more split shifts and the ability to communicate directly with parents in real time?

I had to pause while writing this morning to drive my daughter to school again. While we did learn that there would be a bus, it was going to be so late that she wouldn’t arrive at school on time. Why shouldn’t she be able to do so, like most other students? And before we left, we had another painful conversation with an operator, who was unaware that a late bus was en route. At a minimum, shouldn’t the operator know where their buses are and who is driving them?

I can’t help but wonder if the people charged with providing bus services don’t really understand what’s at stake. They are providing a service that enables children’s right to equal access to education. It’s important, and clearly it’s another area where our investment in education is falling short.

I’m grateful to have had the time to write this piece, though I felt some urgency in getting it done now. I suspect I’ll be driving the bus again later today.