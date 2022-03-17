Eamonn McKee is the Ambassador of Ireland to Canada.

There are many clichés in and around St Patrick’s Day. In a way, they are part of the fun. From shamrocks and leprechauns, to green beer and the crock of gold, it’s a bit of springtime jollity after a hard winter. But the clichés should not obscure the fact that the holiday is, above all, a celebration by an emigrant community of the act of emigration itself.

Certainly, this involves a nod to the ancestral Irish home, the source of the memories and cultural identifiers that all emigrants have in their hearts. St. Patrick’s Day is mainly a celebration, though, of what emigrants have achieved in their new homelands. When it comes to Canada, what exactly is the Irish contribution? And what did the Irish find upon their arrival?

To start with two examples, Sir Guy Carleton, who twice served as Governor of the Province of Quebec in the late 18th century, and Thomas D’Arcy McGee, one of the Fathers of Confederation, were both born and raised in Ireland and made key contributions to the foundational tenets of Canadian governance. For his part, Sir Carleton managed to keep Quebeckers on board with the Canadian experiment, striking a balance between the interests of Francophones and the growing numbers of English-speaking settlers. He resisted a full Anglicization of the colonies that would become Canada by accommodating the interests of French Canadian leaders, landlords, merchants and clergy under the Quebec Act of 1774.

For Thomas D’Arcy McGee, if colonial Ireland was ruled by England without local democracy in a divisive and intolerant way, Canada’s constitution would prioritize democratic values, respect for diversity, and compassion for all. Both Carleton and D’Arcy McGee brought their Irish perspective to these formative debates on official bilingualism and representative democracy. The balance and respect they instilled in Canadian institutions, including the country’s legal protections for its citizens, define Canada to this day.

With the arrival of Catholic Irish emigrants in Canada after the Great Irish Famine of 1845 to 1852, many Irish politicians, union organizers, bishops and business people rose to prominence in 19th-century Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. Daniel John O’Donoghue, born in County Kerry, Ireland, united Irish and French workers in Ontario and helped to found one of Canada’s earliest labour unions, embedding a strong labour tradition into the future of Canadian politics.

The Irish brought educational and charitable institutions with them as well; for example, Mother Teresa Ellen Dease of the Loreto Sisters established several schools in Canada with the mission to improve education for women and girls. Nellie Cashman from Ireland’s County Cork was another extraordinary woman who lived a life worthy of an epic Western film. Her compassion and charitable work, notably for miners in British Columbia, earned her the sobriquet of “Angel of the Cassiar Mountains.”

There is a challenge in capturing the lives of people, particularly women, who were not headline-grabbing adventurers nor made it into the ranks of Canada’s socio-economic or political elite. Without the heroes of quotidian life, however, there is no society – no Canada. They kept body and soul together, worked the farms and the factories, and provided stable homes, care and education. Measured in sheer numbers, the Irish made their mark province by province.

The Irish also settled in the Gatineau Valley in the 19th century, pulling up pine stumps left by lumber barons and crafting farms from the rocky land. With the memory of repressive British rule still fresh, when the Ottawa authorities sent the army to collect taxes from the community in 1895, the Irish settlers were ready to do battle in the town of Brennan’s Hill, Que. Local community leader Neil McCrank, whose family hailed from County Antrim, mediated a peaceful outcome. The Gatineau residents agreed to pay their taxes and the army left.

The Battle of Brennan’s Hill tells us why the Catholic Irish loved Canada – the country offered them a place in society. Denied their own government and fair political representation at home, the Irish could fully participate as citizens here. If the price of citizenship was loyalty to the Crown, that was worth paying. The Irish back home would have accepted that offer had it ever been made. Canada was the future Ireland never had.

McCrank, like his community in Gatineau, saw the opportunity for a more peaceful existence and seized it. It is the story of the Irish in Canada in a microcosm, and it’s what the Irish found here: home. It is why we celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Canada with a special passion.

