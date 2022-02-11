Erica Spencer is a writer and a mother who lives in Toronto with her family. She is currently working on a memoir.

In the year 2010, my 20-month-old son was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.

Treatment, which consisted of surgeries and a rigorous chemo protocol, stretched from that June to January, 2011. My son emerged at the end, scarred and very unwell, after a gruelling ICU stay of many weeks. We almost lost him, but through the skill of a huge collaborative team at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, he survived.

When we were finally able to return home, he breathed with the assistance of supplemental oxygen, could no longer walk unaided and wasn’t able to eat. He was the definition of “medically fragile.” His immune system was decimated, so he was highly susceptible to illness from infection.

My husband and I were advised to avoid crowded places, and we were to screen visitors to our home for illness. Hand-washing was essential. We were to try to minimize our son’s contact with other children, if possible.

Sound familiar?

For every conceivable situation, we were forced to measure the level of risk to him, against the reward we would receive. If we took him to the playground, we ran the risk of him touching surfaces coated with germs, none of which he was equipped to deal with. But the reward was the fresh air, and spending time with other children.

If we allowed him to play unattended, it was possible that he could fall and suffer injuries, which, because of his physical frailty, unfortunately happened on a number of occasions. The only other option, though, was to literally hold his hand at every moment, thereby stealing from him the independence that he so deserved after being imprisoned in a hospital bed for many months.

He is now 13 years old. Throughout his childhood, we’ve had to make many of those risk/reward decisions. He wanted to play hockey, so we found a no-contact house league that he could play in that welcomed a range of abilities. Sometimes he fell and hurt himself, and sometimes he hit his head. It was often stressful, but also highly rewarding.

I think it’s accurate to say that because we made these decisions daily, for so many years, our tolerance for risk is higher than it would be for others. We recognize that we have to live as well as exist. As a family, we ski, skate, toboggan and cycle, but do all of those activities with helmets on. Helmets, always.

When COVID-19 first swept into our lives, amid the fear and panic, I certainly had anxiety-filled moments, fretting that my son would catch this virus. After all, his time in the ICU hadn’t left him with perfect respiratory health.

In a consult with his oncologists, I asked whether he should return to school, given his medical history. I was told then and on many subsequent occasions that his doctors saw the risk of severe disease to him specifically, and the majority of children in general, as minimal.

I can’t know with absolute certainty that this is true, but I’ve chosen to take their guidance in good faith. I continue to make the best decisions that I can. This means that my son has attended in-person school, and has continued to socialize, indoors and mask-less, with a chosen few good friends. He has also continued to see his grandparents, but with more confidence since the arrival of vaccines. We were absolutely among the first in line to be vaccinated.

As the pandemic has gone on, our family has continued to tolerate these risks on my son’s behalf, and on behalf of our youngest, robustly-healthy child, so that they have the types of educational, social and formative experiences that are required to become fully functioning adults.

It alarms me, then, to see families in our community who continue to tolerate no level of risk for their children. These are the voices that trumpet that schools aren’t safe, that will not allow their children to have playdates and opt to keep their perfectly healthy children home from in-person school in the name of their safety. This, despite many pediatricians in the country – including the esteemed doctors of Sick Kids – attempting to reassure parents that the benefits of school and socialization far outweigh the risk of contracting COVID.

As the current wave subsides, we’re in a position to consider how we can peel back the layers of protocols that have been so damaging to the lives of our young people. For nearly two years, kids have endured lockdowns, online schooling and the cancellation of just about every single thing that holds meaning to them. My youngest no longer remembers a time when she attended an assembly, took part in a school concert or went on a field trip.

I learned yesterday that a friend’s teen daughter has been learning to play the saxophone this year, but she and her peers aren’t permitted to actually play – they’ve had to endure a two-hour band class in which they only practiced fingering the notes on their instruments. This is almost as farcical as my seven-year-old daughter informing me that her class had been playing “imaginary baseball” during gym, in which they held and swung pretend bats, because sports equipment cannot be satisfactorily sanitized.

“But these are minor things,” the most vociferous voices argue on social media. “Children are resilient! They’ll be okay!”

Oh yes, children are resilient. None more so than my son, who has endured and survived so much. Experience has taught me, though, that for children, traumas are quietly embedded in their psyches, and take many long years to repair.

I’m not advocating for a rip-the-Band-Aid-off approach, but in the spirit of quiet optimism, I’m hopeful that in the weeks and months ahead, all schools can resume sporting events and clubs. I hope the kids can play their instruments, con gusto. I hope they can sing in music class, even if it’s from behind their masks. I hope the grads of 2022 can dance and celebrate together.

For the well-being of our children, we need to tolerate a little risk.

