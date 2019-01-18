For Trump, the Michael Cohen bombshell could be the worst of them all

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9, 2019. Jim Young/Reuters

During William Barr’s confirmation hearings this week to become U.S. Attorney-General, Senator Amy Klobuchar asked him questions that have become highly pertinent.

“The president persuading a person to commit perjury would be obstruction, is that right?"

"Well, yes. Well, any person who persuades another to – yeah,” replied Mr. Barr, the once and future Attorney-General, if he is confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

“You also said that a president or any person convincing a witness to change testimony would be obstruction, is that right?"

“Yes.”

Mr. Barr testified to that effect on Monday and Tuesday. Now his words face an immediate test: On Friday, Buzzfeed News reported that U.S. President Donald Trump personally ordered Michael Cohen, his former attorney and long-time confidant, to lie to Congress about his efforts to build a Trump Tower in Russia, rocking a Washington already in crisis over a partial government shutdown.

If the report holds up, it is arguably the most incriminating evidence against Mr. Trump to date. With its allegation of suborning perjury, it strongly advances an obstruction case which could very well trigger an impeachment process.

Rather than collusion, obstruction of justice – which was the first article of impeachment against Richard Nixon in 1974 – has become the big hook on which to bring down Mr. Trump. Collusion with Russia during an election presents a tougher legal challenge than an obstruction case.

Back in November, Mr. Cohen admitted that he misled Congress, saying that Mr. Trump’s bid to build a Trump tower in Moscow ended in January 2016, when in fact negotiations continued through June of that year. But in his guilty plea, Mr. Cohen didn’t say he had been specifically ordered by Mr. Trump to deceive lawmakers. In his election campaign, Mr. Trump said he had no business interests in Russia.

GOP lawmakers were strangely silent in response to the report, but Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani disputed it, calling Buzzfeed “the equivalent of those tabloids you buy at the grocery store on the way out that introduce you to Martians.” If you believe Mr. Cohen, he added, “I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Mr. Cohen did not appear to be the source of the story. Rather, Buzzfeed cited two federal law-enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter. The story reports – ominously for the President – that Robert Mueller’s team has “interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company e-mails, text messages and a cache of other documents.”

As could be expected, Democrats were bloodthirsty. Eric Holder, Barack Obama’s attorney-general, came out of the woodwork to say that Congress should start impeachment hearings if the story is accurate. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, said the allegation that Mr. Trump “may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date.”

Mr. Trump has previously attacked Mr. Schiff. In a tweet last fall, the President replaced the two last letters in the congressman’s name with two letter T’s.

In his testimony, Mr. Barr left some doubts about whether the Mueller report might be made public. In a number of areas, the President could claim executive privilege. But lawmakers who have been pursuing the Russia story in committees can move on their own track on an obstruction case.

In addition to Ms. Klobuchar, Senate judiciary committee chairman Lindsey Graham also questioned Mr. Barr about false testimony this week and got the same answer she did. The senators’ line of questioning suggested they knew ahead of the Buzzfeed report how serious the obstruction case was becoming.

On Twitter, Mr. Trump mostly stuck to arguments for his wall, but cited what Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke had to say in regard to Mr. Cohen. “Don’t forget, Michael Cohen has already been convicted of perjury and fraud, and as recently as this week, the Wall Street Journal has suggested that he may have stolen tens of thousands of dollars.… Lying to reduce his jail time!”

Story continues below advertisement

All could come to a head when Mr. Cohen testifies on Capitol Hill on Feb. 7. Prior to the Buzzfeed report, the Mueller inquiry already had evidence of obstruction in the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

But there is wiggle room on that charge: The President could argue that his motivation was Mr. Comey’s incompetence. But documentation of a Trump instruction to Mr. Cohen on what he should tell Congress? No room for escape there.