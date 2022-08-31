Ontario Minister for Long Term Care Paul Calandra walks past health-care workers after an announcement at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital, on Aug. 18.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Amit Arya is the palliative care lead at Kensington Gardens Long-Term Care Home in Toronto. Samir Sinha is the director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and the University Health Network in Toronto.

Ontario’s health-care system is in crisis. Our government’s latest response? Extreme measures that will only worsen the lives of frail elders and people with disabilities, and their families, in the form of Bill 7: the More Beds, Better Care Act.

This legislation aims to free up hospital beds by stripping the long-enshrined right of persons waiting for a long-term care (LTC) home in hospital to choose the home where they will almost certainly spend the rest of their lives. It allows hospital placement co-ordinators to assess a patient for LTC eligibility and even authorize their admission into a LTC home up to 300 km away from their community – all without consent. If someone refuses to go, this legislation will allow hospitals to penalize them with fines of up to $1,800 per day.

People admitted to LTC homes have an average life expectancy of just 18 months, and require significant around the clock support. So sending someone from hospital to a far away LTC home that likely has empty beds because it already has acquired a reputation for struggling to provide sufficient care will only increase suffering for our most vulnerable. It could even lead to an early death.

And because our LTC sector is understaffed (just like the rest of the health-care system), family caregivers often play key roles in meeting basic care needs, like assisting with feeding and hydration. They aren’t just visitors, they are essential partners in care – and having your family close by can help you suffer less and live longer.

The impact of all this will be even worse for people whose families are unable to drive or easily visit them, and also for those who don’t speak the same language as the staff caring for them, which is vital to their safety.

So how can we urgently help hospitals, which are backlogged, and also not endanger the lives of some of our most frail and vulnerable?

Nearly 100 per cent of older Ontarians want to receive care in their own homes for as long as possible. More home care services could allow more hospitalized people to return and even remain in their own homes. It would prevent many people from ending up in the hospital in the first place. Ontario’s Ministry of Health has noted that it can care for high-needs LTC eligible persons in their own homes often for half the cost that it would cost to care for them in an LTC home. Yet currently there are over 15,000 Ontarians on home care waitlists.

What also needs to be made clear is that despite there being over 39,000 Ontarians currently on LTC waitlists, about two-thirds are wanting non-profit homes as their first choice, which only represent about one-third of Ontario’s 79,000 LTC beds. Therefore, Bill 7 becomes a conveniently coercive way to force vulnerable people in hospital into many mostly older, for-profit homes that have struggled to provide high quality care and currently cannot find enough people willingly wanting to move there. Ironically, for-profit homes collectively report higher rates of sending their residents to hospitals.

Furthermore, the majority of patients waiting in hospital who no longer need to be there are not actually waiting for LTC beds – a significant proportion of these Alternative Level of Care (ALC) patients are awaiting beds in a rehabilitation unit, palliative care unit, hospice or for home care. So where is the necessary funding and resources for these other essential services?

If the Ontario government was serious about addressing the health care crisis, they would start by addressing the biggest problem, which is not directly related to a lack of beds, but rather, a lack of available staff to care for the people in those beds. Instead, they are pitting sectors against each other and proposing to strip the fundamental right of being able to consent around key health care decisions. This puts physicians like us in a situation where even allowing our patients to become designated as ALC in hospital could potentially cause them unnecessary harm and suffering. Finally, blaming vulnerable patients who don’t want to be waiting in hospitals as long as they can get into the LTC homes of their choice is more than deeply disturbing – it is ageist and ableist.

We have the tools to fix our health-care system without violating the human rights of our most vulnerable patients. It’s long past time that we started using them to properly address, rather than perpetuate and worsen our health care crisis.

