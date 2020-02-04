Given her repeated inability to define “middle class,” one hesitates to ask how the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity is faring on her other major assignment: define happiness.
It’s all spelled out in her “mandate letter” from the Prime Minister. Not only is the minister, Mona Fortier, commanded to ensure that “the prosperity and quality of life of the middle class” that neither of them can define “are central to government policy-making,” but she is also to find ways to “better incorporate quality of life measurements into government decision-making and budgeting.”
The idea, modelled on approaches to budgeting in New Zealand and Scotland, is to get away from simplistic measures such as growth in GDP or per capita income as indicators of the success or failure of a government’s economic agenda. New Zealand’s Labour government now describes its annual economic statement, not merely as an accounting of its finances or national output, but as a “well-being budget.”
A cynic might suggest that a government on whose watch the economy, as traditionally measured, has proven disappointingly sluggish – real growth per capita has averaged about 0.7 per cent annually since the Liberals took power, roughly the same as under the Conservatives, notwithstanding the injection of $80-billion in “stimulus” – might be eager to focus public attention on some other measure.
But in fact, the idea has a lengthy pedigree. People have been pointing out the failings of GDP, a country’s total annual output of goods and services, as a social indicator for almost as long as the figures for GDP have been compiled. It does not account for the harmful byproducts of higher output, for example, from pollution to lost leisure time to the alienation of labour. It records disasters such as floods or earthquakes as positives, in as much as they call forth offsetting increases in production.
Even as a measure of purely material prosperity, it leaves out important contributions to national output such as housework, so far as they are not the subject of market-based exchange. Neither does it capture such non-material goods as lower crime rates, better schools and the like. There is more to life than money, in other words.
Which is … not a particularly stunning insight. All of the critiques of GDP are well known to economists, who are not so ignorant of the realities of life as their least-informed critics seem to believe. Indeed, it is chiefly faulted for not being what it was never intended to be: a comprehensive measure of social progress.
Whatever its flaws, GDP at least measures what it measures, to a first approximation. (It overstates output in some ways, understates it in others.) We can disagree on how much importance to attach to material output, but we can at least agree on what material output is. And however infinite the variety of goods and services a country produces, their value in exchange has a common expression: what people are prepared to pay for each – or in other words, how much of each they would be prepared to give up for another.
By contrast, all of its proposed replacements, from the United Nations Human Development Index to less official contenders such as the Genuine Progress Index or Gross National Happiness, suffer from a common flaw: the more they attempt to incorporate other measures, in the service of a broader definition of well-being, the more they depend on a series of subjective value judgments, despite the seeming objectivity implied by their collation into a single GDP-like number.
The HDI, for example, adds in such indicators as life expectancy and educational attainment. Splendid. Of course. But why those particular data streams and not others? Because those were the ones its compilers thought to include. And how much weight should be given to each, relative to the others? Precisely as much as the compilers considered right. The more you put into an index, in other words, the less you get out; the broader the number, the less it actually tells you.
Many of the things that GDP supposedly omits, moreover, would be in scarcer supply without it. You can’t put a price on health, but without the wealth that a rich society produces we’d have a lot less of it. Which is why so many of the quality-of-life indexes, including happiness, turn out to correlate quite closely with income.
Are there, nevertheless, trade-offs? Are there things more important to a society than material wealth? Of course. So measure them, separately, then decide how much of each you would be prepared to give up for another.