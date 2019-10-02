 Skip to main content

Opinion François Legault rules the roost in the new (old) Quebec

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

François Legault rules the roost in the new (old) Quebec

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

François Legault was nowhere in sight at last week’s giant climate march in Montreal. Instead, the Quebec Premier addressed an open letter to the province’s youth in advance of the protest in which he praised their passion and insisted that he had heard their cry. But he stopped short of endorsing their demands and took a pass on walking with them.

The environmental file has been Mr. Legault’s pet peeve since his Coalition Avenir Québec took power a year ago this week. The party’s 2018 electoral platform avoided making any environmental promises that would interfere with Mr. Legault’s main preoccupation, developing Quebec’s economy. Indeed, as several hundred thousand protesters were preparing to take to Montreal’s streets last week, Radio-Canada revealed that the Legault government was preparing to allocate extra carbon-emission allowances to Quebec’s largest industrial emitters.

Mr. Legault remains obsessed with erasing the wealth deficit between his province and Ontario. He is willing to pay lip service to environmental concerns only to the extent to which it advances his goal of selling more of Quebec’s hydroelectricity beyond the province’s borders. His opposition to the Energy East oil pipeline should be read not as an environmental line in the sand, but as a negotiating position. “What’s in it for Quebec?” remains his governing principle.

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps he knows something that Quebec’s Montreal-based media elites don’t. They continue to raise red flags about Mr. Legault’s apparent tone deafness on the climate file. Yet, after a year in power, Mr. Legault is more popular, and powerful, than ever. According to a weekend Léger Marketing poll in Le Journal de Montréal, almost three-quarters of francophone Quebeckers are satisfied with his government. Over all, despite weak support among non-francophones, two-thirds of Quebec voters expressed satisfaction with its performance.

No Quebec government in recent history has achieved anything close to that approval rating this deep into its mandate. Most had already been caught on one of the many shoals of Quebec’s always tricky politics. Mr. Legault seems to have transcended all the habitual traps faced by predecessors. As one Journal de Montréal columnist recently put it, he levitates.

The CAQ Premier appears to have found a sweet spot in Quebec politics, combining both strong nationalist credentials and a reputation for economic competency. It helps that the opposition Liberals and Parti Québécois remain leaderless, and hopelessly ineffective, and that the province’s economy has been on a roll. The CAQ government also inherited hefty budget surpluses that it hardly knows what do to with. It’s a nice problem to have.

Yet, it is in his ability to articulate an almost nostalgic notion of Quebec nationalism that Mr. Legault has most succeeded in winning over his province’s francophone majority. It’s almost as if the Quiet Revolution never happened and Mr. Legault merely picked up where Maurice Duplessis left off in 1959. He lords over his party in Duplessisiste fashion and issues decrees to the rest of Canada about staying out of his province’s business with similar authority.

Although he may still be a Quebec sovereigntist at heart – he goes to almost comical lengths to avoid the question – Mr. Legault seems to have taken a Duplessis approach to Quebec-Canada relations that might best be summed up as: Don’t bother me and I won’t bother you. He is out neither to provoke English Canada nor seek a greater role for Quebec in the federation.

Bill 21, an act respecting the laicity of the state, is his first-year crowning achievement. The law adopted in June that prohibits provincial employees in a position of authority from wearing religious symbols is maligned in the rest of Canada and has created deep angst among Quebec’s non-francophone and Muslim minorities. Yet, it is overwhelmingly popular among the province’s francophone majority, which sees the legislation as an expression of its collective will.

Mr. Legault credits the law for restoring francophone Quebeckers’ pride in their identity. While three previous governments fell flat on their face in attempting to neutralize the toxic secularism file, Mr. Legault and his 32-year-old superminister Simon Jolin-Barrette took the bull by the horns and seemingly wrestled it to the ground in no time at all. The duo gets high marks from francophones for doing what they said they would, in lickety-split fashion.

Story continues below advertisement

It could all still blow up in Mr. Legault’s face if courts strike down the law, in spite of the CAQ government’s attempt to shield it from such an outcome by invoking the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause. Politically speaking, the CAQ Premier has moved on from Bill 21 and is readying the rest of his agenda to make Quebec proud again. But fate may have other plans.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter