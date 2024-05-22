Open this photo in gallery: Adult film actress Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York for a hearing related to Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, on April 16, 2018, in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Paul Abela is a philosopher and associate professor at Acadia University.

Does the yacht “Monkey Business” ring a bell? Maybe the name Donna Rice? Perhaps a picture in a tabloid newspaper dedicated to “inquiring minds?”

Yes, it’s Gary Hart, the married U.S. senator who withdrew from the race for the Democratic Party nomination in 1987 after a picture was published of him on the Monkey Business with his arms around model Donna Rice.

In the space of one week, Mr. Hart went from front-runner to ending his political career.

I was thinking of this event recently as the trial of former U.S. president Donald Trump was unfolding in the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Many of the same ingredients are in place: a married and ambitious political figure; a former beauty pageant contestant, Karen McDougal, in addition to the adult film star Stormy Daniels; and yes, the National Enquirer, although in this case buying and burying the story.

Mr. Hart was an ambitious Democratic politician. By late April in 1987, he had built a double-digit lead over his rivals in the party. But rumours of his infidelities had been circulating for some time, hearkening back to his previous failed run for the nomination in 1984. After receiving some tips, on May 3, the Miami Herald reported that Donna Rice had spent the night with Mr. Hart. This was followed by the famous picture in the Enquirer. Mr. Hart suspended his campaign on May 8.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump – a former beauty-pageant owner – shows no sign of withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race.

American political culture has undergone a deep transformation in its relation to political and legal norms in recent decades. President Richard Nixon in 1973 asserted that Americans needed to know that their leader wasn’t a crook, and he was more right than he knew, resigning in scandal in 1974. The public wouldn’t stand for it.

How the world has changed.

Judging by the polls, significant numbers of Americans have rejected that part of the civic compact. That’s dangerous. But it’s only half the story.

Much has been written by those in the ivory tower attempting to make sense of Mr. Trump’s enduring political appeal. He’s a unique populist with naturally savvy political instincts, making him a 21st-century Andrew Jackson; no, he’s an idiot savant channelling far-right attacks on liberalism à la Carl Schmitt as he advances an authoritarian postliberal conception of the political; no, he’s a gangster goodfella seeking to establish a regime of personal loyalty and largesse beyond constitutional checks and balances. Or all three. Or none of the above.

An occupational hazard for academics is to over-theorize. Getting too deep into Trumpian entrails is a mug’s game.

What is emerging inside and outside the New York courtroom, in plain sight, is that Mr. Trump’s power, whatever its sources and scope, is located firmly in mass culture. The National Enquirer captures Mr. Trump’s appeal. It isn’t the corruption of the political order that Mr. Trump threatens, as much as the displacement of the political order.

As author Neil Postman noted in the late Reagan period, we shouldn’t fear a coming tyranny in which the framework of political rights is quashed. The greater fear is that the political order itself is displaced by a circus culture of endless amusement, a tyranny of infantilism. Thirty years on, it’s as if the cultural blood-brain barrier that has historically protected the serious business of politics in liberal democracies has been breached. The threat is less Adolf Hitler and more Network’s Howard Beale.

Mr. Trump didn’t initiate this shift. It was a long time coming, moving from the priority of the speechwriter, to the image consultant, and finally to the internet communications adviser – a road that spans from the Gettysburg Address to 280-character tweets force-fed to us via targeted algorithms. Mr. Trump is the spray-painted-gold poster child of this new media ecology that grew from the dominance of the television image in the 1980s and into the around-the-clock iPhone drip-feed addiction of the moment that constitutes the modern social condition.

At its simplest, Mr. Trump is the logic of displaced boredom: a circus master of infinite distraction, a narcissistic vaudevillian in an age that has lost the power to remember (or forget) vaudeville.

Gary Hart’s decision 37 years ago to withdraw from the political arena was dictated by a tacitly accepted norm that sequestered the important business of politics from the puerile and squalid. His numbers with the electorate had tanked in a week. He had no other choice. This is as it should be, in a democracy worthy of the name.

Early in the 20th century, New York City was the capital of American vaudeville. The show currently playing at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse suggests it still is.