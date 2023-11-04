Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Nora Krug

Nora Krug is the author of the graphic memoir Belonging, and the illustrator of the visual edition of Timothy Snyder’s On Tyranny. This is an excerpt from her latest book Diaries of War, a collection of illustrated weekly interviews from Ukraine and Russia covering the first year of the war.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a renewed and brutal attack against Ukraine. As the events of this war unfolded, I reached out to two individuals. I wrote to “K,” a Russian-born Ukrainian journalist in Kyiv, and “D.,” an artist from St. Petersburg, neither of whom I had ever met in person, to ask how they were feeling.

I was moved by the rawness of their responses, and I understood that the personal and contrasting accounts of these two individuals might provide an emotional entry point to understanding the everyday reality of the war for those of us not immediately affected. I asked K. and D. if I could interview them to create a real-time record that would juxtapose their individual voices.