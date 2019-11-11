Niall Ferguson is the Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford
This is the time of year when I get the paper-flower question. Living in California, but born in Britain, I am one of a tiny number of people here who wear a poppy in the week before Remembrance Day. Hence the question: “Hey, Niall, what’s with the red paper flower?” I don’t mind explaining. I wear it in memory of my grandfathers, John Ferguson and Tom Hamilton.
Sometimes I also point out that this is not some British eccentricity. It was an American woman, Moina Michael – a professor at Georgia University – who originally suggested wearing a poppy as a symbol of remembrance. She in turn was inspired by a Canadian, John McCrae, whose 1915 poem In Flanders Fields still resonates. Beginning in 1919, a Frenchwoman, Anna Guérin, sold artificial poppies in the United States to raise money for orphans in the war-torn regions of France.
If my interlocutor has not fled by now, I add that I would not have become a historian without such symbols of the past. Why did my grandfathers, when they were still such young men – a mere teenager, in the case of John Ferguson – end up in mortal peril so far from home? It’s a version of Tolstoy’s more profound question at the end of War and Peace: “What is the power that moves nations?” It is the question I have spent my adult life trying to answer.
Remembrance has never been enough for me. We also need to learn from history. Here is one of the lessons that is too seldom learnt. Scraps of paper matter, and I don’t mean paper flowers.
Why did Britain join what would become the First World War?
Formally, Britain went to war because the German attack on Belgium violated the 1839 Treaty of London, which — under Article VII of the annex to the treaty — bound all five of the great powers of Europe to uphold Belgian neutrality.
On August 6, the Prime Minister, Herbert Asquith, explained to the House of Commons “what we are fighting for.” His speech focused on Britain’s “solemn international obligation” to uphold Belgian neutrality in the name of both law and honour, and “to vindicate the principle that small nationalities are not to be crushed.” The evidence suggests that this casus belli did indeed resonate with the British public.
Scraps of paper count, even if the 1839 treaty was only (as one cabinet minister observed) a convenient “plea ... for intervention on behalf of France.”
How many Britons in 1914 knew the terms of that treaty? Not 16-year-old John Ferguson, I’ll be bound.
Are there any similar commitments today, forgotten by the general public and yet capable of plunging the world into war? I can think of two. In each case, they exist on paper. In each case, they have lost or are losing credibility.
The first is Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty of April 4, 1949, which binds each signatory to consider “an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America ... an attack against them all.”
The second is the Taiwan Relations Act of April 10, 1979, which states that the United States will “consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means, including by boycotts or embargoes, a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific area and of grave concern to the United States” and that the United States “will make available to Taiwan such defence articles and defence services in such quantity as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defence capabilities.”
With respect to NATO, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, last week gave a damning interview. “To my mind,” he told The Economist, “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO.”
The Economist asked if he believed that Article 5 doesn’t work either. Mr. Macron replied, “I don’t know, but what will article 5 mean tomorrow? Will [Donald Trump] be prepared to activate solidarity? If something happens at our borders?”
With respect to Taiwan, a similar question could easily be asked. Would Donald Trump feel bound by the 1979 act if China sought to end Taiwan’s autonomy and force it to submit to rule from Beijing? That is no remote scenario. Last Wednesday, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, warned that China might resort to military aggression toward Taiwan as a means of deflecting internal political pressure as the mainland economy slows down.
So, go ahead, ask me why I am wearing a poppy. Commemoration is about more than showing respect to past generations. It is also about being alert to future dangers: red flags, as well as red flowers.
©Niall Ferguson/The Sunday Times, London