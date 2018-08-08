From the comments: Reader says Singh’s decision to run in B.C. by-election is ‘self-serving’ and ‘disheartening’

Today’s comments were selected from this piece on Jagmeet Singh’s decision to run in a B.C. by-election. They were featured because they offered insight into the road ahead for the NDP leader and respectfully questioned his decision to run in B.C.

Open this photo in gallery NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to the media in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

From, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh runs political risks by running in B.C. by-election – and also if he doesn’t run, by Gloria Galloway

It is a very negative and self-serving, and also a disheartening statement about our federal electoral, parliamentary, and democratic system that an outsider from Ontario can be, and chooses to be, shot into a riding in the Lower Mainland just because he is a leader, and needs a seat in the house. Mr. Singh comes from metropolitan Toronto, from Ontario, not from a western province, and not from south Burnaby. Those who argue for proportional representation should be totally alarmed. – Gavin Perryman

The moment that Mr Singh wins an election and enters the house of commons as an MP, he will be then compared to Tom Mulcair and his strengths as a well prepared question period participant, and that will not be helpful raising funds going forward for his party.

I’m sure that Mr Singh does well on a campaign trail, but he has large shoes to fill when it comes to being the leader in the HOC. – Doug Lippay

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo taken on May 29, 2018 US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

From, U.S. refuses to back Canada in Saudi Arabia dispute, by Steven Chase

I’m actually relieved that the United States isn’t supporting Canada on this -- I would not want the perception that we are supportive of their foreign policy past or present -- but am disappointed that more countries aren’t speaking out on human rights in Saudi. The regime’s justice system is founded on barbarism; public executions and amputations belong in the Dark Ages, and the repression of women is bile-inducing.

Diplomacy by tweet was like, stupid, and while I can’t support the medium I do support the message.

And I am not that worried about their oil. We can and will adjust, and I would prefer oil that isn’t tainted by such egregious abuse. – WhistlingInTheDark

Saudi Arabia is a strategic U.S. ally in an unstable part of the world that also happens to produce a very large amount of oil.

The Americans sound patently absurd -- here is a terrible human rights abuser and on the other hand a country that is calling out some of those abuses, and the U.S. responds with “Whoa whoa we don’t want to take any sides here.” Sure, let’s pretend that there are two legitimate sides to gross violations of basic human rights.

But American interests are served by that position. Realpolitik and ethics don’t always get along. – K McIntyre

You can have an important message to deliver, but you have to know how, when, and where to deliver it effectively. That is apparently a lesson in message delivery that our message deliverers missed. – robit17

Open this photo in gallery Estée Preda

From, My tentative first steps as a solo traveler

This is a lovely personal essay. I’ve enjoyed solo trips overseas and domestically (including solo hikes in remote locations) for many years. SoIo travel definitely does require a different kind of planning than group travel, but it has many rewards and gives you a much greater chance of meeting the locals than group travel. I have found that courage and charm have worked wonders, as has having both a Plan A and a Plan B, a credit card in good working order, some cash and a light bag. Don’t be put off by the thought you are just scratching the surface. Enjoy your trip and be inspired for another whenever (and wherever!) you can go. – Bishenden

I like travelling solo, and packing light. But it never occurred to me to pack, as you say, courage and charm. Great idea. Bon voyage, Ms Fish. – chondo

