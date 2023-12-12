Open this photo in gallery: Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and carry placards during a National March for Palestine in central London on Dec. 9, calling for full ceasefire in the war in Gaza.HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty Images

Peter Jones is a professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa.

Seldom has a phrase risen so quickly to such infamy as the expression, “From the river to the sea.” Often paired with “Palestine will be free,” the expression is often heard at pro-Palestinian protests. University campuses are in an uproar over it. Left-wing politicians in Britain and the U.S. have been censured or even suspended by their parties for daring to use it. It is widely held to be an antisemitic call for the destruction of Israel. The fact that it was used in PLO statements in the 1960s, when that organization was officially committed to the destruction of Israel, and more recently in the Hamas charter, lends serious credence to these concerns.

In fact, the phrase, or others like it, has been used by both sides. In its 1977 election manifesto, the Israeli Likud party, presently led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated; “Judea and Samaria will not be handed to any foreign administration; between the Sea and the Jordan [River] there will only be Israeli sovereignty.” Though the Party later dropped this specific phrase, the idea is used up to this day in speeches by Mr. Netanyahu – though he is more careful to speak of exclusive Israeli sovereignty over all lands “west of the Jordan [river],” which effectively means the same thing.

Other right-wing Israeli politicians have used the phrase, such as Gideon Saar (“Between the Jordan River and the sea there won’t be another independent state”) and Uri Ariel (“Between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea there will be only one state, which is Israel”).

What is it that makes this phrase so loaded? At root, it is a denial of the other’s right to exist. On the piece of land, defined as the former territory of Mandatory Palestine – the present territory of Israel, the West Bank and Gaza – there can only be one sovereignty. This absolute negation of the right of the other to also peacefully dwell in this land within their own state is deeply offensive. At a moment such as the aftermath of the atrocity of Oct. 7, it is held to be threatening.

But does everyone who uses the phrase today necessarily mean the same thing? One wonders if crowds of university students who chant it at rallies really understand what they are saying. Others, such as the Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib, insist that they use it to mean that all Palestinians who dwell in the area should have equal political rights, whether they live in Israel proper or in a new Palestinian state that will emerge from the occupied territories, and that it’s not a call for the destruction of Israel.

In the heat of the present moment, the possibility that there might exist such nuances is lost in the anger and hurt.

My own view is that the phrase should no longer be used by anyone. It has achieved a status whereby it speaks of a desire to eliminate the rights of an entire people, if not to eliminate them entirely. As such, it should have no place in public discourse. Whether it, or any other phrase, can be outlawed or banned in a society that believes in free speech may be another thing, but out of respect for the sensibilities of those who have suffered and feel threatened on both sides, tolerant and thoughtful people should not be using it.

But, we should also not forget that neither side has had a monopoly on the use of the phrase over the years; extremists who seek to deny the existence of others have used it on both sides. We are missing the point entirely if, in our zeal to demonize those who use the phrase presently to deny the rights of Jews in that land, we forget that the same has been done to deny the rights of Palestinians.

The enemy here is the use of this phrase as a code for the idea that one side or the other has no right to exist. Until both Jews and Palestinians can each live securely and peacefully in two independent states between, dare I say it, the river and the sea, we will only know the cycle of violence that we are caught up in today.