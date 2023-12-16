Open this photo in gallery: A statue, nicknamed Panhandler Jesus, sits outside Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields church in Toronto in late November, a few steps away from a homeless encampment that city workers would soon come to clear out.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall is a writer based in Toronto.

Two blocks from where I live, in downtown Toronto, is Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields – an old red-brick church, surrounded by thick, gnarled maple trees. Across the street is the fire hall, and halfway down the block used to be a daycare where my son, a decade ago, once spent his days.

Back then, we’d often pass by Saint Stephen’s, and one morning, a heavy, life-size bronze statue appeared – set down in the earth between the corner of the Anglican church and the sidewalk. It was the figure of a cloaked man, sitting on the ground, his hand held out as if asking for change. And if you looked closer, his palm was cut open. Though originally titled Whatsoever You Do by his sculptor, Timothy P. Schmalz, the bronze beggar became known as Panhandler Jesus.

After that, whenever we’d go by – my boy on my shoulders or holding my hand – we’d stop so he could leave some coins, fitting them into the hard yet flesh-like stigmata. When we came back, the coins would be gone, and my son liked to guess what cool little things someone had traded for them.

Then, last December, Panhandler Jesus was thrown in jail. Or at least that’s how it looked. Somehow, overnight, a wrought-iron cage had been placed around him.

As it turned out, this was an act of protest by the church and the artist against the criminalization of homelessness. And the statue’s imprisonment was meant to coincide with the arrival of a police-escorted work crew, along with one of those giant-clawed machines of excavation and demolition.

During the desperate plague years, a homeless settlement had grown in the tiny churchyard, as in so many other places everywhere. But also, it had been discovered that the old churchyard in fact belonged to the city, which was possibly obliged to “clear obstructions of egress.” And although the congregation of Saint Stephen’s unanimously supported the granting of asylum, enough neighbours had become afraid of the shantytown that concerns had been raised.

Eventually, the city ordered all in the encampment to “move to the south side of the yard,” which they did – abandoning less cherished belongings to make room for all the people on half the already minuscule piece of land.

Shortly after, the giant industrial claws swung and dug and scraped against the earth, collecting everything left behind, but also breaking cement bollards and cracking the boughs of trees just feet from where people lay huddled in their tents. All the while, Panhandler Jesus sat in the corner, stuck in his cage.

The clearing was all over social media, where posts were claiming forced displacement, destruction of property, endangerment of human life … so I went over to see what was happening.

Open this photo in gallery: The encampment resident known as Pirate speaks to the author outside the Toronto church.Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall/The Globe and Mail

By the time I got there the city workers had left, and the residents were trying to adjust to life on half the land. I stood next to a man called Pirate – wearing a leather coat, brimmed hat and Jolly Roger eye patch – as he surveyed the piles of flotsam and treasure with his one good eye: a tangled mass of bicycle parts, lawnmower parts, computer parts, Plinko chips and ball-gown dresses, tents, tarps, books, banners and anything else one could possibly imagine, now crammed onto the yard’s south side.

As we took it all in, I heard a voice from behind me. “Don’t I know you?”

I turned to see someone in an oversized jacket holding a stick and broom – in the midst of helping with cleanup.

“Not sure,” I said. “Who are you?”

“I was Lise then, when we lived in Tent City. Now I’m Marquito Lee Free. But people just call me Mister Free. ‘Cuz that’s what I am now.”

It took me a while to recognize the person standing in front of me; we’d never known each other that well. But we share something almost no one else does – at least no one left alive.

Open this photo in gallery: In 2004, Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall revisits the Toronto waterfront lot where he once lived in a homeless encampment.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

More than 20 years ago, I moved into a lawless shantytown in a junkyard on the edge of Toronto. I was in my 20s, without a lot to lose. I went there to learn about the place, write a book and live rent-free.

Though known as Tent City, no actual tent could have survived the chaos and the rats, the daily ravage and lakeshore winds. Instead, we lived in shacks and shanties made of scrap lumber, blood, sweat and trash.

At the start there were only 30 of us. But still, back then, it was the largest homeless encampment in North America – drawing media attention from all over the world. A year after I’d moved there, when the city finally called in the army and the bulldozers, there were more than a hundred residents, and the place had morphed from a squat of hardscrabble vagrants into a massive, violent, open-air drug market. But still it was our home. And every moment of that final day – when they dragged us out and tore it down – will always be with me. I wrote about it all, in a book called Down to This: Squalor and Splendour in a Big-City Shantytown.

Almost like a joke, or a prank, after our shacks were razed to the supposedly toxic ground, the land was then leased to Cirque du Soleil. So in the years that followed – as I moved on through other things, writing other books – I’d be driving over the expressway, looking down and seeing a perfect little circus of big-top tents where the singular madness of our tentless Tent City once stood.

What I never would have imagined, though, is that two decades on, tent cities, homeless encampments and shantytowns would have sprung up all across the continent, in every major city – still villainized, but now also normalized.

And so, about this time a year ago, I decided to revisit that life – or at least look into the new world of tent cities: both here in Toronto, where I live, and in Vancouver, where I grew up. I wanted to see how it is now to live like this.

Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig speaks on Nov. 24 outside Saint Stephen in-the-Fields, where supporters held signs calling out the mayor. In an interview on election day in June, the reverend was philosophic about whether any mayor could solve a crisis that many levels of government created: ‘If Jesus came back tomorrow, and became the mayor of Toronto, it would still be an unrealistic expectation.’ Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

In December, I fly home to see my folks for the holidays.

Between Christmas and New Year’s, I take a walk to the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver. On one side of Hastings and Abbott is a shiny TD Bank and a coffee shop; on the other side sits a dilapidated old office building of either squatters or very unfortunate tenants, and a boarded-up Chinese diner. From this point, looking east down the block, most everything is boarded up – scattered figures sprawled in doorways, people shouting, someone staggering into the street.

The broad side of the defunct diner, in large bright graffiti, reads: Welcome to East Hastings.

For decades now, titanic waves of smack, then crack, meth and percs, then fentanyl, have crashed upon these urban shores – blasting, submerging, then dragging souls all the way down Hastings Street.

The three long blocks from Abbott to Main constitute what is considered the largest homeless encampment, by both population and footprint, in the country. It is certainly the most visible, and the sights are shocking: people in the furthest extremes of disorientation, desperation and demise.

A sea of tents and makeshift shelters floods the sidewalks, among scattered detritus and waste.

Shards of light flash and reflect from Zippos and Bunsens off chattering teeth, blades, onto translucent skin, and the shattered whites of eyes.

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouverites check out the merchandise at a sidewalk market near the closed-down Pennsylvania Hotel.Nik Laurence/The Globe and Mail

Surrounding what used to be the Pennsylvania Hotel – now boarded up – is a sort of sidewalk market, a place of scavenge and salvage, as on the edges of war and disaster. A woman with scars around her eyes sits on a tarp amid her wares: cans of tennis balls, links of Hungarian salami, boxes of used Lego. The man beside her is hawking loose batteries, socks and bottles of Ensure. Hunched figures stumble from pile to pile, sifting through the flotsam to barter, buy or just grab and run.

A bit farther up, on the sidewalk, is an “overdose station” – folding tables under a plastic tent top. In front of it, a man is howling as he tears at his shirt, then his skin. Two others are down, convulsing. As one woman opens a naltrexone kit, another tries to move tongues from between teeth and blunt the force of flesh on concrete.

After another block, I come to the Aboriginal Front Door Society at Hastings and Main. This is where I meet Chris Livingstone and some of his colleagues.

“I remember when the Downtown Eastside had a sort of dangerous fun to it,” says Mr. Livingstone, who was part of a squat in the old Woodward’s building in 2002, and in the East Hastings Tent City until 2018. He waves a hand to the street outside: “This is not fun. It’s the bottom of every barrel.”

As it happens, we are at this moment surrounded by hundreds of barrels – or at least giant bins. More than 750 of them are packed into the lobby, each containing the personal belongings of someone on this street. This is thanks in large part to Mr. Livingstone, who was first homeless at the age of 18. Now 51, he’s improbably hitting his stride.

In a world where people live in dog years, Mr. Livingstone somehow looks half his age. He’s on the board of the Homelessness Services Association of BC and the Aboriginal Front Door Society, and has helped create Smoke Signals – a drop-in whose stated mission is to “engage with people on the street, connect them with resources and services, and try to reconnect them with family.”

Open this photo in gallery: Yvette Martin's outreach among Vancouver's most vulnerable people confronts her with many of the same issues she saw working in Toronto.Nik Laurence/The Globe and Mail

Of course, in the dog-year world, family has countless definitions – often all you can do is try to help someone like someone helped you.

Yvette Martin, for example, started off on the helping side. For years, she did outreach on the streets of Toronto while paying her rent – until suddenly she couldn’t, and was evicted during the pandemic. But now, three years later, she’s doing outreach again, working with Mr. Livingstone here on the Downtown Eastside.

“There’s not a big difference between Toronto and here when it comes to the core issues,” she says, then nods toward Hastings. “But this … this is beyond tragedy. The suffering is on such a scale. It’s like the larger it gets the less people can see it, or fathom it. I don’t know.”

“The biggest issue is housing for the working poor,” says Ludvik Skalicky, Smoke Signals’ housing co-ordinator. “People who are working can’t get government funding because it’s all labelled ‘supportive’ for those incapable of working. So the working poor become homeless, which messes you right up, and the problem just grows. That’s what happened to me. It’s a Catch-22, a riddle, that’s what this is.”

Open this photo in gallery: Ludvik Skalicky works at the outreach agency Smoke Signal.Nik Laurence/The Globe and Mail

Mr. Skalicky himself is a kind of West Coast enigma. As a child of refugees from the Czech Republic, he came here in 1971, lived much of his life on the streets and in rooming houses, and currently uses a wheelchair after a recent heart attack. But this grizzled old soul, who’s lived hard and it shows, is also a movie star. He calls up his IMDb page for me, grinning as he shows me his credits in a couple short films.

This came about when Mr. Skalicky, in search of a hot meal, saw a bunch of people under a tent around a table of food, and asked how you get some of that. Craft Services pointed him to Background Talent, who loved his grizzled look. Extra work led to some speaking roles.

“Weirdest gig I ever did was this ad for BC Tourism. I’m the guy in the damned golf shirt saying, ‘This is the best place to live … ’ ” His laugh is like a growl, and he juts his matted jaw toward the street outside: “This place!”

Before I leave, I ask Ms. Martin about street kids, since that was her focus in Toronto. She shakes her head. “The only thing more troubling than seeing them here, is not seeing them. People disappear into this place – some of them want to vanish. But then they disappear from this place, too. A lot of these bins won’t ever be claimed.”

I thank them, and walk through the hundreds of ghostly containers, full of the stuff of people’s lives. They are the same ones the city uses for trash.

Open this photo in gallery: Brittany Graham, director of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, says saving vulnerable people is made harder by policies that 'kick at those already hurting.' Vandu's focus is on harm reduction, such as supervised injection and other services to prevent overdoses.Nik Laurence/The Globe and Mail

A block down from the Front Door, smack in the middle of one of the most complex, divisive streets in the world, the VANDU organization is even more so. According to its director, Brittany Graham, “VANDU is a member-driven, democracy-led organization of people who currently or formerly use drugs.” The goal, she adds, is to help with education and employment for this community. On any given day, VANDU – which stands for the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users – runs a half-dozen programs, in addition to overdose prevention and supervised injection.

This type of harm reduction is derided by some as “junkies getting paid to watch junkies shoot up.” But it’s also what people are talking about when they ask for informed, community-based initiatives. None of it is pretty, or simple.

“Our goal,” Ms. Graham says, “is to help people have a wholly less harmful relationship with drugs. When we criminalize it, medicalize it, force people into treatment, we are creating a whole new system of harms on top of the use. People are punished for being in pain.”

If there’s one thing I know from my experience in Tent City, it’s that while drugs and booze sometimes lead to homelessness, being homeless can make you turn to anything. In urban North America, the hardest aspect of vagrancy is not hunger, thirst or even exposure to the elements (though that can be a killer). The most torturous part is never being able to relax – not fully, in any kind of real comfort and safety. Eventually the psychic stress and exhaustion can break a person, so that a hit of something to become less fully aware is just a tiny bit of grace. But of course, out here, grace, too, spirals downward.

Ms. Graham is in a constant state of putting out fires, both literal and not. During our travelling conversation, she sorts out issues with more than a dozen people in various stages of distress and intelligibility, and never loses stride, plot or thread.

“The way we kick at those already hurting,” she says. “That’s what the Street Sweeps were – kicking at the people here. For us it was a no-win situation.”

She is referring to an initiative by the city, started in 2021, where city workers, with police escorts, would come through on a cleanup mission of the homeless encampment that is East Hastings. According to Ms. Graham – as well as the dozens of outreach workers trained by VANDU to gather information on the ground – this involved the theft and destruction of more than $2,000 worth of personal belongings. And when you’re talking about those who have so little, that’s a lot of stuff – including, reportedly, childhood photos, the ashes of lost loved ones, and stuffies.

“The stuffed animals were pitchforked through the belly,” Ms. Graham says, “then tied like in Road Warrior to the grilles of their trucks.”

Finally, the city asked VANDU, instead of the police, to oversee the sweeps. Ms. Graham calls it one of those “better us than them” situations: “We knew decampment actions – which is what this was leading to – would come quicker and worse if we weren’t involved. But it really confused the people here, and understandably. It took a lot of work to mend all that.”

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver municipal workers, aided by police, load a dump truck with encampment dwellers' belongings on Hastings Street on April 5. The city started conducting sweeps like these in 2020.Kayla Isomura/The Globe and Mail

The next morning, I take a walk with Hamish Ballantyne, community organizer at VANDU, to the organization’s satellite post in a shipping container a couple of blocks away. We’re bringing canteens of strong coffee to the day’s sweepers – or rather, broomers. Part of VANDU’s “mending” has been the Brooms project; instead of city workers doing “sweeps,” beginning in the summer the people who live on these streets have been able to make $20 for an hour of cleanup, once a day, by picking up brooms. After six months, the city decided to stop funding the initiative, so I’m witnessing it in its last weeks.

Mr. Ballantyne has a great vibe – welcoming, sincere and eloquent. And as we go, he is handing out invitations to a “town hall” information meeting to be held on a side street this evening, which will include pizza.

A young, tiny, impish-looking woman starts to chat as she takes the pamphlet. She punches the arm of the guy standing next to her, her eyes flashing: “We’re arguing about pie versus crumble, as far as apples go.”

“Definitely pie,” Mr. Ballantyne says.

“See!” She punches the guy again, then apologizes: “I think I’m having some anger issues.”

“That’s understandable,” Mr. Ballantyne says.

“Thank you!” she says. “It is understandable, right?”

We glance around us, amid a sidewalk sea of broken things.

“Do you have somewhere to stay right now?” he asks.

“I had some luggage that fit me!” she says. “One of those big, prop trunks. But I lost it when I went to jail. … Oh no!” Her eyes go wide. “I’m coming off as terrible!”

“Nah, you’re coming off as awesome,” he says. “Come for pizza, and we’ll see what we can do.”

As we say goodbye and carry on, I ask him about it – how the police decide whom to grab from here and whom to leave alone. When most everyone we see is in the midst of committing some infraction, what’s the point of locking her up?

He shrugs and shakes his head. “The relationship between people here and the cops is getting worse. Society in general can’t cope with multiple crises at the same time. We have the housing crisis and the war on drugs colliding with each other. And this, right here, is what you get.”

But does he think he can really find housing for her – one among hundreds we happened to talk to?

Even if he could, he admits the options aren’t ideal. “The best we could do would be an SRO – so is that even helping?” SRO stands for single-room occupancy – what used to be known as rooming houses.

“If you offer someone a tenancy agreement when they’re homeless, they’ll pretty much agree to anything – just to get off the street. It’s naturally coercive. I have a friend whose agreement states a maximum of 14 guest visits per year. On top of being illegal, and inhumane – in the midst of an overdose crisis, that’s insane! They separate couples, don’t allow kids. And the fact is, most SROs are so brutal, so ravaged and violent, they’d rather live in a tent on the street and be among family and friends – not bedbugs and prison rules.”

He flicks his fingers out. “A lot of these people around us right now, they’re essentially refugees – from completely unlivable housing.”

Open this photo in gallery: Canada Place's white sail-shaped roof looms above the Crab Park encampment.Nik Laurence/The Globe and Mail

After we part, I cross the train tracks toward the waterfront. At a bend in the overpass, Crab Park appears before me. Even as a visual anomaly, it is striking. Framed from behind by the giant Expo 86 sails of Canada Place, downtown towers and condos, the glistening sea, and ancient looming mountains sits a small enclave of tents, shacks and shanties.

Though mere blocks from downtown and East Hastings, this place feels remote, self-contained – both more alone and more protected. As I venture in, there’s no outward hostility, just a sort of guarded waiting – for me to do something first, and to see how things go with the dogs.

Soon enough they’re wagging their tails. Then someone named Sarah offers to show me around.

“These are Bowser and Mister Murder Beef,” she says, scratching the hounds.

“Good names,” I say.

“Yup. There’s also Villain, Viper, Arabella and Chaos. We need good names for the dogs, since ours suck so bad.”

I ask what she means.

“We got two Lukes, five Seans – see that there …” She points to some tents on a rise in the middle. “That’s Sean Hill. And six Daves! Six! I mean there aren’t even 40 of us in total!”

“How many Sarahs?” I ask.

“Only one! I’d kill any others.” She giggles and scratches Mister Murder Beef.

Open this photo in gallery: Sarah is one of the people living at Crab Park, Canada's only legally sanctioned homeless encampment.Nik Laurence/The Globe and Mail

Located as it is next to the water, the encampment reminds me of the Tent City I knew so long ago. But Crab Park is different – from every other tent city in this country, ever.

It is the only legally sanctioned homeless encampment in all of Canada; also, perhaps, it is a beacon of precedent. And the fabled hero at its heart is someone named Fiona York.

“There’ll only ever be one Fiona,” Sarah says, with sudden reverence.

Ms. York is a person with a job and a house, and not here right now. I decide to come back again when she is.

On the way out, I run into Andrew Hirpschold. He was regarded by residents as Crab Park “mayor” up until about a year ago, when he managed to secure housing. But I can’t help but notice: Not only is he not in his housing, he looks more worse for wear than anyone else down here – green-black eye, shaking hands, and speaking at the speed of sound.

“I used to drink,” he says. When he was a snowboarder, and working for Hyatt hotels, he used to drink a lot. But not any more.

“Just speed and weed. Now if I try to drink I just spill it. Fuck. That was supposed to be a joke. I’m sorry.” He wipes something away from his eye, and explains that even since he got housing, he spends all his time in Crab Park. “Sure it’s hard down here – but there, it’s constant stress, like jail but no one watching. If I yell for help, no one can hear me.”

He says his place also doesn’t have any heat, but he doesn’t tell that to anyone here. “I want them to think it’s better when you get a place to live. And in some ways it is, I guess. I try not to complain. You know? You’re told that as you grow up – be a man, or whatever. And I want to give them hope, something to look forward to. But I don’t know. I don’t understand the world any more. Sorry. It’s been a hard day.”

He chokes back something in his throat.

“When was the last easy one?” I ask.

He laughs, then puts his hand to his mouth. His body is shaking. He starts to cry. Then sob. Finally, he catches his breath. “There’s no handbook for living like this. There should be. You feel every day like you’re going backwards, not forwards, regressing instead of progressing. It’s scary to see your life sliding away like that. I want to change it. That’s why I come down here, I think. Oh God, I don’t know.”

The night sky cracks open, and then his tears disappear in the cold hard rain.

Open this photo in gallery: Fiona York, who works with a housing provider, is renowed among Crab Park's residents for defending their interests.Nik Laurence/The Globe and Mail

A few days later, I’m back at Crab Park, walking through the tents with Fiona York. She’s a tall, willowy woman with kind eyes – but she is also a force. People down here have told me about her taking on whole security teams and getting arrested – the only one to stand her ground, and to always have their back.

“It took me a while to see it. My focus was housing. And then I realized: The key, the linchpin, could be right here, in tent cities. Sure, a few thousand homeless people might be invisible, but thousands of tents aren’t. They push to the fore what needs to be seen, and questions that need solutions. And in the meantime, they’re often a better alternative.”

Among the many intrigues of Ms. York is that, as her day job, she works for a housing provider – one of those with the SROs.

“I work with ‘em and against them at the same time. My company is considered one of the better ones, and have the better buildings. But they’re still goddamn awful. Whatever people have told you, it’s that and worse. But then look at this place.” She gestures to the tents around us. “This number of people in a shelter, with staff, would cost millions per year. Here there is no funding, no staff. But we manage to keep people going, fed, trained in overdose protection, ready to help each other.”

As well as the East Hastings sweeps, the city also enacted decampments of many Vancouver parks using public safety during the pandemic as a smokescreen.

“Again and again, they tear down the tents, and say that everyone there has been offered housing,” Ms. York says. “It’s a bald-faced lie. Last time, my volunteers called every shelter and there wasn’t a single bed. They gave people taxi chits with no destinations. They went to the train tracks or a bridge.”

The only saving grace was a 2015 B.C. Supreme Court ruling that said that people could camp in a public park if unhoused – but just from dusk till dawn. So all tents had to be gone by 6 a.m.

“You’d wake up, take ‘em down, then people would have to stay here all day to watch their stuff, just to put it all back up at night. Then I met Julia.”

Apparently, lawyer Julia Riddle, an associate at Arvay Finlay, is well named, as she’s the one who finally figured it out – how to outmanoeuvre the city. A clause in the Supreme Court ruling said the Parks Board general manager could designate an area for daytime sheltering if it was needed. Although the GM wouldn’t do that, Ms. Riddle argued in court that the clause, and clear evidence of a housing crisis, gave Crab Park residents a right to stay put.

Incredibly, she won.

“The judge was amazing,” Ms. York says. “He saw right through it all.” And the result is Crab Park. But that’s just the start. Ms. Riddle also took on cases on Vancouver Island and won, and now she’s working with the encampments on Hastings.

“What we’ve done here could be the future all over Canada!”

Open this photo in gallery: A kitchen tent in Crab Park. Being allowed to stay in one place gives the encampment more options to set up amenities like this.Nik Laurence/The Globe and Mail

Though meant as a hopeful idea, the words hang in the air as we look at the melee of structures before us: shelters made of tarps and chicken wire, wooden pallets and plywood sinking in the mud amid rats and raw sewage.

But also, I know the hard-won glory of these places – the tired everyday brutality counterbalanced with great acts of bravery, and people’s lives hanging in the balance of each other’s strength.

I ask Ms. York if there’s reason for hope.

She hesitates, and looks at the ground.

“Everyone put hope in our new Premier. He used to work for the housing coalition. He knows the issues thoroughly. And that’s why it’s so crushing. Every decision, every announcement he’s made has been a regressive joke. They don’t even speak of housing any more. It’s ‘indoor spaces.’ So emergency shelters suddenly become the housing goal. A single mat on the floor at night, then having to walk the streets all day. How is that housing? There are more than 3,000 homeless people on these streets. But now, according to their new phrasing, there’s 497. Problem solved.”

She lifts her head and lets out a tired, angry laugh.

I ask how she manages to stay sane, and seemingly healthy, living on both sides like this.

“I don’t,” she says quickly, then shuts her mouth. She takes a breath: “I don’t tell people, but I feel like crying. All. The. Time.”

Then just like that, tears are streaming down her face. “I don’t know when it happened. But it’s like, suddenly, one day, the world was just different. I thought something in my head had changed – just from being around all this. But now I’m afraid this is the actual world. I mean, look at it! Look at what we’ve done.”

Open this photo in gallery: Graffiti adorns a building at Hastings and Abbott Streets in Gastown, across the street from the old Woodward's building.Kayla Isomura/The Globe and Mail

As usual, the winter in Toronto is far less forgiving than in Vancouver. When I’m back home in February, I see that the encampment at Saint Stephen’s has shrunk to just a few tents.

But although the numbers on the streets decrease, there are not enough shelter beds and people are still sleeping in the city parks, at the base of ravines, under expressways. They die by freezing, carbon monoxide poisoning, tents catching fire, propane tanks exploding like rockets onto the overpass. At least when that happens, it makes the news.

In April, I’m back again on the streets in Vancouver. A month before, my father had a heart attack and died – followed by my mother being admitted for open-heart surgery. My mother’s convalescence is painfully, though understandably, slow.

I’m raw or numb, with nothing in between. But one day, when visiting hours are done, I decide to attempt something social and head from the hospital toward a theatre on the edge of Gastown, where my best friend since childhood has a play that’s opening. To get there, I walk down Hastings, from west to east.

While I was with my mother in the hospital, I’d heard the city brought it all down on the East Hastings encampments – hundreds of police and city workers mobilizing to forcibly remove the people and their dwellings.

Open this photo in gallery: The Woodward's building as it looked in 2002, when squatters set up tents around it to advocate for social housing.Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press

As I approach Abbott and Hastings, I first pass the location of the old Woodward’s department store.

I remember as a kid walking up to the building, hand in hand with my mum and dad, entranced by the big W’s windows at Christmas. Then we’d go up and up, to see Saint Nick.

Since then the building has gone through a lot: rundown, then shuttered; then squatted, inhabited, fought for, debated, politicized; and finally condemned, demolished.

Now at street level is an urban nouveau monstrosity – a covered courtyard with a big-chain pharmacy and supermarket competing for space with hyper-realistic public art depicting giant recreations of Vancouver street riots. And above it all, like an impaled ancient figurehead, spins the giant Woodward’s “W.” I pass beneath it, and onto East Hastings for real.

But it doesn’t quite feel real. Things are a different kind of weird. Yes, the tents are gone – but there are still so many people. They are in every derelict doorway, propped against walls, passed out, rolling around, raging, getting up to stumble back into the street.

I see the office of the place I worked as a telemarketer at the age of 17. The third-floor window is broken, with a yellow-on-black smiley-face flag twisting in the frame. People are screaming. A young man on a corner is selling gummies, and people are coming for them. I assume they’re full of THC, but he says no: “You can get those anywhere. These are sugar! That’s what they want.”

I breathe, and try to focus – but then I think of my dad. He spent a lot of time down here. He was one of the few journalists to investigate and report on the scores of women missing from these streets – long before they got Robert Pickton. And he never let himself off for not doing more.

Looking up the street, several ambulances are pulled over to the curb – one or two per block.

I keep on walking and am about to turn off Hastings, toward the theatre. But as I pass the Front Door at Main Street, a man standing against a wall suddenly falls – with the dead force of a cut-down tree. His head hits with a crunching thud, and he just lays there. No one seems to have noticed. There are, after all, so many bodies strewn about.

The play’s going to start soon, and I almost keep walking – an instinct that’s part of the madness in the air of a decimated place like this. I have to remind myself that on most square metres of Earth, seeing a person prone and unconscious should be cause for alarm – even if you didn’t see him fall.

I turn and go into the Front Door. But no one can help. They don’t know where Chris Livingstone is, and I can’t find anyone else I know. When I go back outside, the man is convulsing. I cross the intersection diagonally, heading toward the nearest ambulance attending to some other poor soul.

“Hey!” I call out, moving faster, past all the other bodies. “Hey, someone needs help here!”

Open this photo in gallery: People embrace at Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields. The encampment here has become a magnet for controversy, less because of its size (Toronto has had bigger ones) but because its College Street location makes it highly visible to the public.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

In May, I’m back in Toronto, at Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields talking to Mr. Free. Twenty years ago, when we lived in Tent City, those outside the fence who paid attention tended to politicize the place – trying to present us all as either hapless victims or degenerate junkies. But of course, nothing’s that simple.

On those 27 acres, where the river met the lake, we lived in homes that we built and defended with our own hands. I saw people do things I never thought possible – out of cruelty and courage. Many of them were my friends: charming thieves, broken-hearted killers, empathetic grifters – and some of the funniest, bravest souls to ever haunt those shores. Having lived in dog years, nearly all are long dead.

“They’re dust now,” Mr. Free says. “But I carry that dust with me. That place made us who we are.”

Though he’s legally changed his name, Marquito Lee Free still has stories about the little girl named Lise. “She was never wanted, never shown any love. They put her in a corner, to fend for herself, just to see if she’d make it. Never even had her own bed. Then came drugs, and prostitution. And then Tent City. Wildest place on Earth. You know, I’m getting a tattoo of them – everyone who’s died.”

I ask him why we, of everyone, have survived.

“Housing,” he says. “Without it, we’d be dead. A hundred per cent.”

But everyone in Tent City got housing, theoretically – brought into a housing supplement program when our shacks were razed to the ground.

“Then employment, too,” Mr. Free says. “A hundred per cent. Also, perseverance.”

Mr. Free works constantly. Through the Neighbourhood Group – a citywide social-services network – he has earned certificates in street maintenance, housekeeping, health and safety. They even named him their 2023 “Over 50 Success Story.”

Mr. Free is actually working right now – on his break from picking up trash in Bellevue Square Park, just a few blocks from Saint Stephen’s. Like pretty much every park within a mile of us, part of it is taken up by tents, and tent-city life. In the background, as we talk, people are shouting, laughing, singing, fighting – people who call this churchyard home.

“Remember when we were the only ones?” I say.

Mr. Free nods. “The good old days.”

Open this photo in gallery: Maggie Helwig, known as Mother Maggie, says the congregation supports the encampment dwellers but 'of course, it's not our land. If it was, the situation would be much simpler.'Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

A month later, on June 26, it’s mayoral election day in Toronto, and people are casting ballots at Saint Stephen’s.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting in a back room with Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig, aka Mother Maggie. The encampment is back to its former footage, with tents covering both sides of the yard.

“In fact, it’s bigger than ever,” Mother Maggie says. “Did you see? They’re building right over the benches.”

I ask if the congregation is still on side.

“All of them,” she says. “But of course, it’s not our land. If it was, the situation would be much simpler.” Mother Maggie’s steely eyes are those of total will, but not quite all the power, to offer sanctuary.

The churchyard is specifically the property of the Department of Transportation. And according to Mother Maggie, they, like the councillor to this ward, appear to want the tents gone.

“Whether or not the councillor can get the support of the necessary bodies, I don’t know. And now the city, I believe, should feel constricted by some recent legal findings.”

She’s referring to Julia Riddle’s work in Vancouver with Crab Park, which is already reaching out across the country – the court decision that it is illegal to evict encampments if shelters are full.

“And the shelters here are demonstrably full,” Mother Maggie says. “But also, those hostile to our encampment have become more vocal – and are making themselves heard.”

What she’s talking about are complaints to the city and letters to the media from the private school down the block. It is not the daycare my son used to go to. That one – once a “home for wayward women” – was culled amid Rob Ford’s sweeping cuts. Now, in its place, there’s a Montessori, with administrators and parents who are worried about the welfare of their children.

The complaints refer to all sorts of profanity, verbal abuse, open drug use, and threatening and disturbing behaviour coming from their neighbours in the churchyard.

Open this photo in gallery: People queue at the food bank across the street from Saint Stephen in-the-Fields.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Mother Maggie isn’t disputing any of it. “I understand they’re concerned about their kids. It’s outside their experience and looks very frightening to them.” It’s not clear by them whom she means – the kids, parents or administrators – and perhaps it doesn’t matter. What hangs in the air feels clear: Whether we want children to see it or not, this is the world we live in. So what are we going to do?

I ask Mother Maggie if electing the right new mayor will make a difference for the people in this city – the ones who don’t have homes.

“I hope so,” she says. “But no matter who is mayor, they can’t fix overnight a crisis that all three levels of government have let develop for decades. That is an unrealistic expectation to put on anybody. If Jesus came back tomorrow, and became the mayor of Toronto, it would still be an unrealistic expectation.”

I thank Mother Maggie, then walk back through the voting booths, and out amid the twisted bikes, tarp sails and junk construction, into a city and a world so very different than when my boy rode on my shoulders.

The sky now is grey and streaked with red instead of blue. The air is heavy with the smoke of a million trees burning. Through it cuts the squealing of brakes, streetcar wheels, daycare kids and some kind of inner psychic alarm.

Twenty years ago, in the afterword of my book, I wrote, “The bizarre becomes normal so fast, and the remarkable turns into the skyline. I can’t believe Tent City was allowed to exist for so long, and yet some of us could have lived there forever. … Maybe it comes down to this: Very few of those who were not born healthy and well off, to a kind and loving family, can transcend the squalor without help – and for some it will come too late.”

It’s a thought from a distant time and place, but we’re still living in that bizarro world. And, as this city grows ever less hospitable, less human, less kind, the blade’s edge fills with more and more of us – so that if help is ever coming, it already feels too late.

Open this photo in gallery: A city worker checks out Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields before the evictions begin later in the day. The church lost a court hearing to stop the clearing from happening.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

In late November, almost exactly a year since I first visited this encampment – right after they cleared the north side of the churchyard – I’m here again, on the coldest day of the year so far, waiting on the giant claw.

A few days earlier, on Nov. 20, a judge quashed an injunction put forward by the church to prohibit a planned clearing of dwellings in the yard. Mother Maggie was notified that decampment operations would begin on the 24th because of “major fire risk.” No matter the will of our new mayor – someone who’s given hope and support to so many on the street – in this situation she doesn’t have the power of a fire marshal, let alone the Messiah.

And so, I’ve been at the church since 7 a.m. on this, the morning of Nov. 24.

By 9 a.m., there are nearly a hundred people crowded on this corner – about half in active support of the tent residents (with signs reading “We do not Consent!” and “Love Thy Neighbour!”) and half of them media, including several TV news cameras.

Saint Stephen’s is not one of the larger encampments, not one of the older ones, no more desperate, disturbing or violent than any others. What makes it unique, and such a flashpoint, are location and visibility – here on College Street, in between two of the busiest corners in Toronto. And visibility cuts both ways – making it so the city feels pressure to do something, but also not look terrible doing it.

Perhaps that’s why the only things to happen in the camp so far today have been a non-lethal overdose attended to by the firefighters from across the street, and the city organization Streets to Homes showing up to offer rooms and beds to those in the encampment. According to Mother Maggie, this is how they get around the legal precedent set in B.C.: by keeping needed shelter spaces in abeyance so they miraculously appear right before forced eviction. About a half-dozen tent residents took the opportunity.

“Maybe that’s how we work it,” she says. “As if this yard is a portal to housing. People come here until the city gives in, and gives them a place to stay. If they’re willing to trust it, of course.”

But there will always be those burnt too many times by beds and roofs that disappear in transit, who can’t face the SROs, or who’d just rather live brave and free on the high seas of an urban churchyard.

Open this photo in gallery: Pirate moves belongings around the church on eviction day.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Pirate, whom I met last December, is showing a small scrum of reporters the holster beneath his weathered leather coat. It contains a large hammer, sharpened butcher knife and flathead screwdriver. “Sure, I’m a pirate,” he says. “But I’m also all three little pigs.” He cackles, then snorts. “Went from my house of straw, to sticks, and now I’ve got my house of sticks stuck to the house of bricks. So they can huff and puff all they want.”

This is more literal than one might think. Pirate is one of the Saint Stephen’s crew who plans on staying. And he planned ahead. A ring about three feet wide around the building belongs not to the city but to the church – and Pirate has created a shelter out of plywood and wooden pallets in one of the small alcoves along the front outside wall, which allows his whole footprint to remain, in veritas, on church land.

Theoretically, there is enough space like this for five more tents or shelters. The new plan is for the half-dozen or so who won’t leave to take those spots up against the church walls. By the time the encampment officers arrive, the only residents remaining on city property are Jeff on the south side and Jamie on the north.

I’ve talked with Jamie before. She has an almost hallucinogenic way of communicating – a bold, swirling insistence on dark cosmic connections and time travel. Jeff, meanwhile, is the longest resident of this tiny square of land, and widely accepted as its mayor. As Pirate puts it, “I follow him because he leads with integrity and honour. He helps people out. He should run this whole damn city.” But right now, Jeff is too sick to come out of his tent. Everybody agrees it could mainly be heartsickness over the coming destruction.

These guys remind me so much of the old Tent City crew. Pirate especially. Though he’s got a badass sense of humour, the pirate thing isn’t an act. And when he lifts up the patch, you see what he can’t: a mess of scars and cataract in a busted socket. But the man is deeply clear-sighted.

“We don’t have gun shops on every corner like they do in the States. So it takes something else for us to kill ourselves. It takes this,” he says, waving a hand at all before him. “We need this for the culling. My son’s in the army and I told him, you ain’t going to no wars. You’re going to be rounding our asses up. That’ll be your job.”

By mid-afternoon, Jeff and the encampment officers have come to an understanding: He will abandon the south side of the yard and they will help him move his shelter and belongings to the strip of earth between the church wall and the College Street sidewalk, where Panhandler Jesus sits.

And so, in one more dragged-out act of vagrant irony, the encampment officers are heaving Jeff’s beat-up belongings onto the small space – boots, jackets, dishes, tote bags, garbage bags and storage bins, piling up around Panhandler Jesus, then thrown right on top to bury him beneath.

“This is madness,” I mutter.

“Yup,” Pirate says. “The poles have shifted. I had a dream about it when I was four years old. About this. All of Toronto was underwater. And then the whole world. That is what’s happening. It’s why I came back as a goddamn pirate.”

He looks up and laughs. The first snow of the year has started to fall.

Open this photo in gallery: City machinery clears away the encampment on the night of Nov. 24.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

It is not until well after dark that they bring in the big machines, flanked by a dozen bicycle cops.

By now, most of the reporters and many of the protesters are long gone. But still, a small, mostly peaceful standoff between student activists and the encampment officers keeps things on hold for another few hours.

The snow stops. Clouds disintegrate. Then finally, with a promise by the city workers that only the south side of the yard will be cleared tonight, the line gives way, the engines rev, and the giant claw begins to swing.

Meanwhile on the north side, Jamie lies on her back amidst the squalor, staring up at the stars.