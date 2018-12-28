Future shock: Globe and Mail readers predict 2019

Open this photo in gallery Illustrations by Graham Roumieu

Who on Earth could have predicted 2018? Donald Trump befriended Kim Jong-un and turned on Justin Trudeau; NAFTA died and was reborn as the UMSCA; Facebook became a symbol of technology run amok; Stephen Hawking and Stan Lee died while Prince Louis and Gritty were born. And we still don’t know what’s happening with Brexit. But forget about the year that was. What about the year to come? To that end, we enlisted the smartest people we know – readers of The Globe and Mail.







What’s going to happen in the 2019 federal election?

Following an ill-advised attempt by Dean French to discredit Andrew Scheer and thus pave the way for Doug Ford to make a run for the federal Conservative Party, the Conservatives sink to third-party status; on the upside, Christine Elliott becomes Premier of Ontario. Despite vigorous campaigning, Jagmeet Singh does not win a seat in the House of Commons; still, the NDP forms the Official Opposition, and selects one of Jack Layton’s children as interim leader. Justin Trudeau and the Liberals form government, and celebrate with a tree-hug-a-thon. – Roberta Bergman, Toronto

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will win another majority. – Barnabe Ndarishikanye, Gatineau, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberals will be re-elected with a majority, PC will lose seats and Scheer should resign, NDP will be decimated, and Bernier will be elected, but will not achieve party status, so will “disappear.” – Alan Anderson, St. Agatha, Ont.

Alberta’s crisis forces a commitment to action and infrastructure spending in Western Canada. Divergence in economic health of Canada and the U.S., as well as trade-negotiation fallout, forces a conversation about Trudeau’s effectiveness. Social media and populism-driven campaigns continue to push rhetoric away from the centre. Liberals remain in power, but Conservatives gain seats, especially in Ontario. Russia takes no interest in our election, but Saudi Arabia condemns current leadership and ham-fistedly attempts to support Conservatives. – David Clare, Toronto

Liberal minority government. – Kevin Tyler, Kamloops, B.C.

Conservative minority. – David Cohen, White Rock, B.C.







What will Donald Trump do in 2019?

Survive. – Barry Tarshis, Toronto

Fire Robert Mueller. – Barry Youldon, Burlington, Ont.

Same as he always does. Make a jackass of himself with his narcissistic behaviour. – Cindy Hunter, St. John’s

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He will remain in office, defiant to all charges against him; but he will be marginalized as both Democrats and Republicans seek new presidential candidates to restore normalcy and decency to America in 2020. – Bill Hines, Toronto

Resign as President. – Richard Murphy, Kelowna, B.C.

Sign a trade deal with China. – Douglas Agar, Victoria

He’ll blame everybody else when a huge recession hits mid-year 2019. – Andy J.S. Decepida, Toronto







What Goop-endorsed wellness trend will take the world by storm in 2019?

Fashionable pinky amputation. – Sylvia Peacock, Toronto

Drinking vinegar. – Grant Bowen, North Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Fermented green beans grown and produced in Beverly Hills. – Lawrence Chanin, Victoria

Fermented everything! – Penny Harris, Paris, Ont.

Kale enemas. – Cam Gall, Calgary

Insect protein will emerge as a much healthier alternative to red meat. – John Clarry, Alliston, Ont.







The housing market is cooling; interest rates are rising; oil prices are tumbling. What’s going to happen to the Canadian economy in 2019?

A recession toward the end of 2019, with significant cooling of the housing market being the focus. The Toronto condo market will move into a significant correction and baby boomers will flood the market with single-home listings to capitalize on paper gains. Unemployment will rise and governments will need to reassess current budgets. – Mike Morton, Niagara Falls, Ont.

Tank. The Trump-caused tit-for-tat with China will see a sharp decline in home sales in Canada’s largest centres, as well as a sharp decline in investment in Canadian oil. – Dan St. Laurent, Frankville, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Contraction; housing costs will continue to decline. More significant layoffs (any number above 100 in a single company is “significant”). No movement on pipelines – anywhere. Alberta goes into deep recession. – Rich Mole, Chilliwack, B.C.

Given the stage of the business cycle, the drying-up of investment as business votes with their wallets that they have no confidence in Canada under the Trudeau Liberals as a place to invest and expand, the continuing failures of the Liberal government on almost every economically consequential file, and the probable slowing down of the U.S. economy which has largely been propping ours up, we can expect 2019 growth of under 2 per cent and a probable recession in the final two quarters. Our stock market will continue to compete against putting our money in a can and burying it in the garden as a viable savings and investment strategy. – Gerald Cameron, Mississauga

20 per cent of Canadian energy will be generated by Jordan Peterson shouting at millennials (up from 10 per cent). – Jonathan Heggen, Burnaby, B.C.

The collapse of the oil patch will force the reversion of the economy to one based on beaver pelts, point blankets and wampum. Stymied Bay Street hedge-fund managers will attempt to corner the market on pemmican, with disastrous results. – Tom Bimson, Ottawa







In 2018, we saw a string of hurricanes batter the United States, along with devastating wildfires in British Columbia and California. What will be the defining environmental disaster of 2019?

Due to global warming there will be no more snowfall, anywhere; this is greeted with great enthusiasm in Newfoundland! – Wayne Hilsendeger, Sturgeon County, Alta.

More of the same but flooding in Florida that will finally convince Marco Rubio that climate change is real. – David Knight, Guelph, Ont.







We already tap our phones to pay for coffee and ask Siri for directions. What will you be doing with your smartphone in 2019?

Texting my husband to tell him where I am in Costco, when I lose him. Same as now. – Susan DeSandoli, Nakusp, B.C.

Buying a new one. – Peter King, Ottawa

Ignoring it, as I do now. – Gail Benjafield, St. Catharines, Ont.







‘Misinformation’ was 2018′s word of the year, according to Dictionary.com. What will be 2019’s word of the year, and why?

Kleptocracy. – Errol Mendes, Ottawa

Survival. Of the species, the planet and life as we have known it. – Joyce Hamilton, Toronto

Realization. That we are screwed, without hope, due to global warming. – Douglas Gray, Stoney County, Alta.

Impeachment. Because the Mueller probe will finally lead to terrifying consequences for Donald Trump. Those who are not oblivious to reality will rejoice as justice finally wins. – Blanche Lewis, London, Ont.







What is The Globe and Mail’s front-page story going to be on Dec. 31, 2019?

Whew, it’s over. – John Hayes, Mount Albert, Ont.

We Made It. – Ken O’Brien, Kingston

Trudeau Welcomes Asylum-Seeker Ivanka Trump to Canada. – David Clare, Toronto

Trump resigns. – Richard Baumann, St. Catharines, Ont.

Trump impeached! – Lynn and Hazel Ernst, Halifax







What thing will we all do in 2019, and then regret in 2020?

Consume edible cannabis by mistake. – John Hinkley, Thornhill, Ont.

Ignore climate change. Plus ça change, plus on ne fait rien. – Dr. Paul Rapoport, Ancaster, Ont.

Fail to start building any new oil pipelines in Canada. – John Corkery, Calgary

Overeat during holidays. – Andrew Downes, Hamilton

Vote Conservative. – Mary Janack, Victoria

Elect Trudeau again. – Stella Capogna, Annan, Ont.

Hope for Trump’s resignation, lament President Pence. – Oliver Irwin, Vancouver