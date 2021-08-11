 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Get ready for an unnecessary snooze of a Canadian election

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence MartinPublic affairs columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

With poll after poll giving them a big lead, the Liberals see an opportunity for a power grab.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

At the outset of most elections you can usually find voices declaring that it’s one of the most important elections ever. The country is at a crossroads, they’ll say; this is a defining moment. That sort of thing.

Let’s hope we’re not fed that kind of poppycock for the election that potentially looms. Since its only raison d’être would be political opportunism on the part of the governing Liberals, it would be a bore at the core that could result only in status-quo ante.

It’s not as if the Liberals can argue they’ve been blocked by the minority Parliament from passing vital legislation and therefore need a new majority mandate. It’s not the case.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not as if the country is in turmoil with the people itching to get to the polls. They’re not.

It’s not as if, as we saw with the U.S. election, the parties present diametrically opposed visions on the course Canada should follow. They don’t.

The country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic with relief. Canadians faced a common enemy and the fight brought them together. Now they’ll be thrown into a needless political mud fight.

It’s what minority governments do: cynically exploit the political calendar to increase their standing. With poll after poll giving them a big lead, the Liberals see an opportunity for a power grab.

Pollsters I’ve talked with see an unusual degree of calm in the country. Nik Nanos said that it’s because “the minority Parliament, though ugly at times, worked in helping Canadians weather the economic storm and the pandemic.”

That the minority has been working, he warned, makes the Liberals’ prospective election call dicey. But if the writ is drawn up, the party would be making a bet that public anger at forcing a needless election will subside in a week or so, as it often has in the past when other governments have done it.

Justin Trudeau is about to call an unneeded pandemic election. The least he can do is help make it a safe one

Vaccine passports could win Trudeau a majority

The country’s relative tranquility is evidenced in unusually quiescent Quebec. The province has been bought off, the critics say. Western discontent is still palpable, but it doesn’t appear to be as heated as in other periods.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians haven’t fallen victim to the ravages of right-wing populism, as has happened in the United States. Political polarization is nowhere near the American level. Under Erin O’Toole, the Conservatives aren’t as ideologically driven as under the cold-blooded Stephen Harper. Neither Mr. O’Toole’s policy book nor that of the New Democrats is radical. They have to cope with the reality that the middle way is the Canadian way.

The Liberals see the ballot-box issues as tilting in their favour. The emergence of China as a big one could cause them problems, but the Trudeau government scores well on how it handled the pandemic. The hurdle now will be the steady number of Canadians who refuse to get vaccinated. They are primarily on the political right, supporting Mr. O’Toole’s party.

On the climate crisis, the urgency of the issue – as evidenced by the deadly heat waves and fires this summer – works to the Liberals’ political advantage. Their record on climate change is nothing to write home about, but it doesn’t have to be given the lean of the Conservatives, whose members incredibly voted down a resolution in March that dared to even acknowledge that climate change is real.

Climate-change skeptics are looking more foolish by the day. Given Mr. O’Toole’s plan to put a carbon price on consumer fuels, the Conservative Leader seems to take the issue seriously, but likely not seriously enough for the average voter.

The Liberals also benefit from the tenor of the times in respect to the economy. Big-spending, activist government is still seen favourably. Down the line, when inflation and deficits ominously accumulate, it won’t be, which is just another reason why Mr. Trudeau wants to go to the polls now.

Where the opposition leaders have an opportunity to score is on personal performance. The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is held in good regard. Mr. O’Toole has been stymied by his party’s divisions, but he has much more potential than many think. As a Liberal strategist reminded me, there’s a possibility he could do what Mr. Trudeau did during the 2015 campaign in overcoming a poor image to emerge a star.

Story continues below advertisement

And campaigns, of course, are full of surprises. Though pollsters don’t see it, there may be all kinds of pent-up anger out there, which can be unleashed over the course of election season.

But Mr. Trudeau’s opponents need to find a weapon that arouses public ire and makes the case for change. If the campaign’s a snoozer, as the Liberals will try and make it, the opposition will be the loser.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies