Opinion Getting a rise out of legislators’ pay is bad for a healthy body politic

Dale Smith is a journalist in Ottawa’s Parliamentary Press Gallery, author of The Unbroken Machine: Canada’s Democracy in Action, and a former page in the Alberta legislature.

When times are tough, the tough talk over politicians’ salaries get going.

It feels somewhat routine now, whenever a government is faced with a struggling economy. Over the past four years, provinces such as Manitoba and Nova Scotia have implemented wage freezes for members of their legislative assemblies; in Ontario, one has been in place for a decade. Saskatchewan’s MLAs took a 3.5-per-cent pay cut in 2017, before returning to their original salary one year later.

Story continues below advertisement

And now, in Alberta – where finances remain in a self-imposed deficit, given how successive governments have refused to charge a sales tax to fund public services and instead use non-renewable oil revenues – legislators are taking a salary haircut. Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party swept to power on the strength of populist anger and has continued a narrative that the rest of Canada was somehow keeping Albertans down, instead of low oil prices caused by a global supply glut, so it’s no surprise that in a show of seeming solidarity, the government has trimmed MLA wages by 5 per cent and the Premier’s by 10 per cent.

But there is no more hollow political gesture than offering to cut one’s own salaries in times of fiscal difficulty. It’s symbolic, a message that politicians “feel your pain,” but while it’s sold as fiscally prudent, the real cumulative impact is ultimately a drop in the bucket. And most importantly, such a move panders to the kind of populist sentiment that feeds the intoxicating myth that elected officials are fat cats, living high on the public dime, getting money for nothing. When this sentiment grows dominant, as it has in Alberta, it becomes a kind of virtue-signalling that inevitably weakens their own stature and affirms this noxious myth.

Defenders of the pay cut will point to the fact that Alberta’s MLAs are still the highest-paid in the country, starting at $121,000 a year after the cut (cabinet ministers now take home $181,000 a year). Ontario’s MPPs clock in at second with $116,500, but they no longer get a pension, eliminated in the Mike Harris era of populist austerity. Ontario’s premier does make about $20,000 more than Alberta’s, whose new salary is $186,000.

But that elides the fact that Alberta’s MLAs represent the citizens of a province that has some of the highest wages in the country, and it’s a matter of economics. Their compensation would need to be at least competitive if the legislature hopes to incentivize talent who may already be making much more money – in, say, law or medicine – to run for office. The long hours and stress and uncertain future are not worth a relative pittance.

This is part of what the populist narrative ignores; if we want to attract quality and experienced people to public life, we have to ensure that we can properly remunerate them for their efforts, given that they are putting their private lives on pause for what is essentially precarious employment. And, like most precarious employment, it’s not a nine-to-five job; most of our elected officials are on the job 24/7, with events in their ridings that they need to attend at all hours. They are required to always be “on” in public – you can’t let people know you’re having a bad day when you’re going out. And public life takes a toll on families; the rate of divorce for elected officials is several times greater than that of average Canadians.

Healthy wages also play a security function. Pay politicians enough while they’re in office, and it is far less likely that they succumb to the temptations of what inevitably comes their way: lobbyists’ gifts, trips from foreign governments eager to woo a given government, and beyond.

I have no doubt that what is happening with the pay cut in Alberta is more than just some generic “I feel your pain” signalling. As the opposition NDP suggest, it’s just political cover for layoffs and pay cuts in the public sector. So at worst, it’s a craven political play, and at best, it’s a lazy entreaty for people to believe there is no actual value in political life. It erases the fact that we’re asking people to put their lives on hold so that they can serve the public good. It makes Canadians feel justified in our particular brand of hairshirt parsimony and tall-poppy syndrome, which makes our politicians’ task all the more thankless.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And if we lose sight of all that, we all lose.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.