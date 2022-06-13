David Malpass is president of the World Bank Group.

Just over two years after COVID-19 caused the deepest global recession since the Second World War, the world economy is again in danger. This time, it is facing high inflation and slow growth simultaneously. Even if a global recession is averted, the pain of stagflation could persist for several years, with potentially destabilizing consequences for low- and middle-income economies – unless major supply increases are achieved.

Amid the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and rising interest rates, global economic growth is expected to slump in 2022. The World Bank’s latest forecasts reflect a sizeable downgrade to the outlook: global growth is expected to slow sharply this year, to 2.9 per cent, from 5.7 per cent in 2021. This also reflects a nearly one-third cut to the January, 2022, forecast which projected 4.1 per cent this year. The surge in energy and food prices, along with the supply and trade disruptions triggered by the war in Ukraine and the necessary interest-rate normalization now under way, account for most of the downgrade.

The danger that above-average inflation and below-average growth will persist for several years – a phenomenon not seen since the 1970s – is considerable. Moreover, developing economies’ external public debt is at record levels today. Most of it is owed to private creditors, and much of it involves variable interest rates that could spike suddenly. As global financing conditions tighten and currencies depreciate, debt distress – previously confined to low-income economies – is spreading to middle-income countries.

The removal of monetary accommodation in the United States and other advanced economies, along with the ensuing increase in global borrowing costs, represents another significant headwind for the developing world. In addition, over the next two years, most of the fiscal support provided in 2020 to fight the pandemic will have been unwound, though debt levels will remain elevated. As policy accommodation is removed, it will be important to reduce inequality and seek higher incomes for all by using fiscal and monetary tools that strengthen supply chains, small businesses and the capital-allocation process.

But current conditions also differ from the 1970s in several important ways. The dollar, extremely weak in the 1970s, is strong. Oil prices quadrupled in 1973-74 and doubled in 1979-80; today, in inflation-adjusted terms, oil prices are only two-thirds their level in 1980. And the balance sheets of major financial institutions are generally strong, whereas they were a risk in the 1970s.

Economies around the world are also more flexible than they were in the 1970s, with fewer structural rigidities involving wages and labour markets, and policymakers are in a better position today to stave off stagflationary headwinds. Monetary-policy frameworks are more credible: central banks in advanced and many developing economies alike operate under clear price-stability mandates. This, together with the fact that existing technology and capital have the capacity to provide massive increases in supply, has helped anchor long-term inflation expectations.

Reducing the risk of stagflation will require targeted measures by policymakers worldwide. In an extraordinary era of overlapping global crises, policymakers everywhere will need to focus their efforts in five key areas.

First, they must limit the harm to people affected by the war in Ukraine. This will require co-ordinating the crisis response, including delivery of emergency food, medical and financial aid to war-torn areas, and sharing the burden of housing, supporting and possibly relocating refugees and internally displaced people.

Second, policymakers must counter the spike in oil and food prices. It is essential to increase the supply of key food and energy commodities. Markets are forward-looking, so even mere announcements of future supply would help reduce prices and inflation expectations. All countries should buttress social safety nets and avoid export and import restrictions that magnify price increases.

Third, there is an urgent need to step up debt-relief efforts. Debt vulnerabilities were acute for low-income countries even before the pandemic. As debt distress spreads to middle-income countries, the risks to the global economy will grow in the absence of rapid, comprehensive and sizeable relief.

Fourth, officials must strengthen health preparedness and efforts to contain COVID-19. Expanding immunization efforts in low-income countries, including COVID-19 vaccinations, must be a high global priority.

Fifth, the transition to low-carbon energy sources must be accelerated. Reducing dependency on fossil fuels will require more investment in electricity grids, cleaner energy sources, and greater energy efficiency. National policymakers should create climate-smart regulatory frameworks, adjust incentive structures and strengthen land-use regulations.

These measures together will help to bring faster growth and a more stable, rules-based policy environment.

This commentary has been adapted from the World Bank Group’s June 2022 Global Economic Prospects report. Project Syndicate, 2022. www.project-syndicate.org

