Alec Bruce is a Halifax-based journalist and author.

The walking trail we’d been using since the pandemic had transformed our neighbourhood gym into a sterile prison was broad and flat, and I’d begun this particular March morning’s stroll by sprinting like a toddler, leaving my wife behind and feeling free and blissfully noncontagious, when her phone rang.

“Come back,” she shouted, ending the call. “I’ve decided.”

This was not a good sign. I knew her boss had planned to confront her with the same tough choice countless other Canadians had been forced to make recently. “Maybe you should think about this a bit more,” I suggested as I rejoined her. “We haven’t had our coffee yet.”

She smiled slightly, but the look on her face told me to prepare. It said I was about to discover, up close and personal, what happens to a happily unremarkable, largely untroubled life when one’s significant other becomes an essential worker in an existential fight nobody saw coming.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, public figures across Canada have extolled the courage and dedication of those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep the rest of us fed, clothed, sheltered and as healthy as possible. And rightly so. But the examples they’ve selected are, for the most part, seasoned professionals who are trained to deal with this sort of thing: paramedics, doctors, nurses.

My wife, Ruth, was none of these. She’d been two months into a part-time, semi-retirement gig at a Halifax grocer when she picked up that call from work. She had no special skills to offer, and no one would blame her if she quit. Still, her boss entreated, could she remain a little longer? Would she consider sticking around to “make things right” for folks?

I could think of a dozen reasons why she should not. There was the constant handwashing, clothes-laundering, the countertop-bleaching, for three. And that was just for openers.

“You think civilians have it rough,” I railed. “Just wait till you’re a bone fide foot soldier on the front lines of the COVID wars. What about your children, grandchildren, sister, nieces? While we’re at it, what about me? How ready do you imagine I am to contract one of the most perniciously virulent diseases in all of human history? What’s more, you don’t have to do this.”

She smiled again: “Yes. I do.”

There are 175,000 seconds in four months. Since March, I’ve counted every one of them as the country’s regions, provinces, cities, towns and institutions have progressed through various stages of self-isolation, physical distancing and outright lockdown. Grocery stores do not, and never will, enjoy that option. They are, for lack of a more novel word, essential, and so are the people who work for them.

Naturally, then, I began my COVID-19 sojourn pretty much as I had expected: in nearly constant fear for my wife’s health, safety and well-being. But as day marched into night, and the various precautionary routines we had deployed seemed to hold up, I began to breathe again. Even more unexpectedly, I began to see the benighted world through my wife’s tender, tolerant eyes.

When pollsters phoned, I asked them how they were doing. When my lawyer demanded his money, I told the truth: It’s in the mail. I smiled at the Ford pickup truck with the lousy muffler. I talked to strangers.

I don’t recall the exact moment when I fully realized that I had been utterly wrong-headed about all of this. It might have been the time Ruth came home after a long shift to tell me the story about the customer who, after observing a woman ahead of her in line struggle with loose change, pulled out a credit card and paid the entire bill.

It might have been after I heard tales of the store’s staff rallying behind their colleagues faced with especially recalcitrant shoppers, or anecdotes about patrons flashing warm smiles and cracking jokes just to raise the level of civility in the joint.

It might have been after learning about these flashes of common virtue and any number of other tiny generosities – this way to a clean public toilet; that way to a better price; over there for a cash-only check out – that the truth about my wife finally dawned on me. She really is contagious, if patience, attentiveness, usefulness and compassion are communicable. I should be so lucky.

As Canadians, we may need to appreciate this more now as our children prepare to return to school and various provincial “bubbles” of relaxed social interaction inflate and test the limits of our thoughtfulness, but these are lessons in grace that have always been with us, waiting to be learned in whichever times we find ourselves.

Tomorrow, we’ll walk the trail again. This time, I’ll hang back a bit, and see if I can catch a little more of what’s going around, of what’s essential.

