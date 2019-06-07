 Skip to main content

Opinion Great moments in Canadian superfandom before the Raptors

Opinion

Great moments in Canadian superfandom before the Raptors

Drake and Nav’s basketball boosterism makes you wonder if a few good hype men could have made Canada more fun

Graham Roumieu
Special to The Globe and Mail
It is long forgotten that without his #1 hype man, Pepper, explorer Alexander Mackenzie probably would have given up on his overland expedition to the Pacific after a couple of miles.

Lieutenant-Colonel John By’s fanatical love of the sport of shovelling and his favourite team “The Upper Canada Underpaid Labourers” is credited with winning them the Rideau Canal in 1832.

A mob of noisy, nosey fans followed Laura Secord for the rest of her days, making it impossible for her to attempt any repeat of her 1813 stealth stroll and snitch.

“The medium is the message.”

"The Global Village."

"I don't know you. Don't touch me."

A young, excitable Polkaroo rushed the stage at a 1972 lecture and gave Marshall McLuhan an unwanted shoulder rub.

Illustrations by Graham Roumieu

