Salman Khan is the founder and chief executive of Khan Academy. His most recent book is Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (And Why That’s a Good Thing).

As the founder of a non-profit which delivers free, online learning, I’m someone that a lot of folks associate with technology and education. One of the most common questions I’m asked is how I handle the use of technology in my own home with my kids.

Before I offer any advice, I want to clarify that I don’t have it all figured out. My wife and I are trying our best, but no one has a perfect answer, and every family’s context is slightly different.

For us, we take the potential harms of social media and mobile devices very seriously. I don’t believe that the companies that created social media intended harm 20 years ago or even today. However, the AI they use to feed us and our children videos, ads and posts have discovered that the things keeping people clicking are often triggering, polarizing and anxiety-inducing. Over the past several years, there has been substantial evidence suggesting significant harm to this generation – those coming of age with mobile devices and social media.

We don’t take chances. So far, we have kept our kids off social media. Our eldest, who is 15, does have a cellphone, but we primarily view it as a tool for him to stay in touch when he’s out or needs to contact us. He hasn’t asked to use social media, and we plan to keep it that way.

It’s important to note that technology isn’t all bad. In fact I’m dedicating my life to leveraging it for hopefully good ends. I set up Khan Academy as a not-for-profit back in 2008 with the mission of “providing a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere” because I thought technology made this increasingly plausible. Tools such as the internet, software, on-demand video and now AI can scale personalized education, which was once a privilege for only a few.

So in my mind, good uses of technology include online learning, coding, writing, editing videos and creating digital art. When students use technology to code, write or create art, they are not passive recipients but active participants in their learning. These are also important skills for life. For older students, spending a few hours on these projects over a weekend, or even getting deeply immersed, is something most parents wouldn’t mind.

The key is moderation. Growing up, my sister was a bookworm, and if allowed, she would read for 16 hours straight. Reading is great, but excessive reading can still crowd out other important activities. Similarly, productive technology use should be balanced to ensure it doesn’t replace outdoor play, socializing and family engagement.

AI brings new dimensions to this engagement. For example, using AI on Khan Academy, my children can engage in simulations with historical characters or have conversations that deepen their understanding of subjects. This kind of interaction goes beyond rote learning and helps develop critical thinking skills. This AI doesn’t help them cheat, but rather tutors them Socratically.

AI also brings new downsides, especially when mixed with social media. We will see AI-generated deep-fakes weaponized for the worst forms of cyberbullying. AI will be used to groom young people on the internet – primarily through social media. In the next few years, don’t be surprised if you get a call from something that sounds like your child or they get a call from something that sounds like you. As an extra precaution, every family should now keep a secret code word to test if the “thing” calling is a family member or AI.

So, big picture, our approach to technology at home is about balance and intentionality. We aim to harness technology’s benefits for education and creativity while trying to protect our children from its potential harms. We ensure they engage in real-world activities and maintain open communication about their digital experiences. Most importantly, my wife and I try to unplug ourselves from technology and work as much as possible to be present for our children.